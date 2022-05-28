I agree ..but we were also 2 penalty shootout saves away from being without a trophy. Fine margins



As you said it's incredibly fine margins at this level and at this stage of a season. All you can do is put yourself in the best position possible to win as many trophies as possible. We did just that.From there on, luck plays a major part, and the more trophies you are in contention for, the more luck you need. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't. We lost out on the treble in 1977 due to a bizarre fluke of a deflected goal at Wembley. The Mancs got battered from pillar to post by Bayern Munich but snatched it in bizarrely lucky fashion in injury time in their '99 treble season.This season, we were there. We were in contention. The margins were fine in every competition. The luck went for us in two and against us in two. Roll the '21/22 season dice again and we might have come away with no trophies at all, or all four. Such is life. We just go again ...The season was amazing. Also, after that parade, I feel as high about being a Red as I did when we lifted Big Ears and the title recently.