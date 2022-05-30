« previous next »
Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1440 on: Today at 10:43:14 am
Andy Mullered.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1441 on: Today at 10:53:42 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:45 am
The touristy places (near the Eiffel Tower and the museums) is actually full of scammers and pickpockets. Still love going, but you have to keep your wits about you same as most big cities.
Thanks for the info, mate... Will keep that in mind for my future journey. Appreciate.  :)  :)
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1442 on: Today at 10:55:21 am
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 10:29:59 am


this is the french interior minister
thats nice. but what did he say?
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1443 on: Today at 11:07:22 am
I just got back, what is being reported is maybe 20% of what went on.

The crushing side of things... it is a miracle that nobody died, an absolute miracle. I got caught up in the crush at Gate Y, luckily a security guard for the media area pretty much dragged me through a gap in the fence. From there I was on the safety of the LFC TV studio/gantry - let me just say EVERYONE in that are was superb. Hillsborough survivors were in there with me (they were in fits of tears), 6 year old kids, old people, and they calmed everyone down and looked after everyone including sprays to remove tear gas, water etc.

The policing aspect of Saturday - credit where credit's due - is being reported fairly accurately by our media, for once. They have avoided a massive disaster on a huge scale, purely by luck. I saw countless people, myself included, climbing over a wall maybe 6ft tall to get out of the crunch, if that wall was 3/4 feet higher there is no way that masses of people don't die. I have a video stood on the LFC TV studio, behind the metal fence, and a cop walks up and pepper sprays a journalist in the face who was doing nothing other than watching the events going on. He was on his own (not sure if its relevant, but he was black), and they calmly walked up to him (he was wearing his press credentials) and sprayed him full in the face. When we were asking them why the gates were closed? Why are they tear gassing kids? They all just laughed.

One question that remains unanswered is if they were so worried about the amount of people in there with fake tickets/climbed the fence, then why let us all in? If there was 'thousands' inside the stadium that shouldn't have been, then why let the rest of us in? It is all a load of bullshit.

However, what is being massively underreported is the 'locals'. There was 100's of 'Locals', let's be honest though. African gangs. They were more organised than the police. What I saw from my position makes it very hard to avoid the thought that this was somehow pre-planned with the police. I saw people slashed with knives 6 feet in front of cops, they laughed. I saw people mugged 6 feet in front of cops, they laughed. I saw one guy knocked unconscious (the sound of his head hitting the concrete will stay with me forever), they laughed. Every now and then they would 'charge' at the 'Locals', charge is barely a word I would use, slowly walk towards them is more accurate. They would then disperse, the cops would then leave the area, and the 'locals' would return. I saw around 5 people knocked unconscious, 2 slashed and countless robbed, literally nothing was done. Nothing.

All of this was happening whilst we could hear the opening ceremony taking place inside.

Around 10pm the police then formed a cordon outside from Gate Y down to the corner of the stadium and people were getting in easier. Then the 'locals' returned. LFC TV said they would escort me and a few others to the Gate to get get in. At that point there was no police outside the stadium and 100s of 'Locals'. The media area was only protected by a thin metal fence so at that point it felt safer to be in the stadium.

We were frogmarched by security to the gate and pretty much dragged in by the stewards, I am covered in grazes from being dragged through a group of 'Locals' at the gate. A 6 year old girl and her dad was with me and I have never in my life seen fear in someones eyes like that kid. It was genuinely terrifying.

Once inside I didn't care about the game, I didn't sing, I didn't shout, I wanted to be out of there, a lot felt like that and the atmosphere was flat at best, it 100% contributed. Approaching full time we got a huge group of riot please stand in front of us. Real Madrid end, not one. Literally, not one.

After the game, it was just as bad. ALL sent down one dark underpass where police vans were parked forcing everyone down a maybe 10ft wide space towards the metro. Once past that space, all hell broke loose. 'Locals' were ready. Without exaggerating I maybe saw 10 people slashed and robbed, 20 people smashed in the face, saw one elderly woman screaming because her husband who looked about 80 was pinned down and was having his watch ripped off. If anyone tried to intervene you were met with a blade(s). All of this while the police were watching.

In one incident, I saw 4 'Locals' attack a Red with a knife, took his bag, took his watch and bottled him 3 feet away from police, when a fellow fan punched one of the 'locals' doing it, he got arrested.

What felt like maybe a 15 minute walk of dodging attacks, we got to the Metro station where the police were laughing and saying 'Bye, Bye... Nice to meet you'. I am 38 and have never witnessed distain for human life as much as Saturday. They literally didn't care about any of us.

Earlier in the day, we arrived at the fan park maybe 1pm and stayed until it finished (5pm?), I have never seen that amount of people in one place before, lots of people were drunk, some way to drunk yet there was literally zero issues. No scuffles, no fights, no nothing. I wasn't there at night so I cannot comment on why they were tear gassed, but if it was anything like the stadium, then it was all pre planned and it felt like the police 'had' to do it. As if they were under instruction 'no matter what, use tear gas'.

Personally, I am still dealing with what happened and what I saw. I will never in my life return to France, and would seriously doubt any game outside of England again.

With regards to our 'fans', I have absolutely nothing but good words. I tear up thinking how proud I am of us and how we handled that situation. You can count on one hand the amount of incidents we caused - and that is more than understandable after being treated that way. We are one huge family, there is nothing like us, and there never will be. When we come together we are fucking amazing and an immovable force of nature. They all want what we have. 

A lot of rambling, I know, I am sorry, but that without doubt was a huge scale disaster avoided by pure luck, and how nobody was killed by the 'locals', I have no idea. Now, clearly I have an amount of respect for Hillsborough victims, the families, the survivors and anyone associated with that day on levels that I do not have words to express, but after being in that mini crush, fora. small amount of time, I have no idea how the survivors have battled the establishment for all that time to uncover the truth. It is truly awe inspiring and they are the very, very, very best of humanity.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1444 on: Today at 11:07:37 am

This just up on The Guardian website in case anyone wants to share their experience.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/30/share-your-experiences-of-events-at-the-champions-league-final
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1445 on: Today at 11:10:31 am
Still wishing we could have been more streetsmart.
Can we shithouse the shithouser?

e.g. play for fouls, provoke their key players with niggly fouls and nudges and words into acting rashly, yellows, being smarter with our setpieces, time waste / slow the game occasionally, make a few "dirty"  fouls when worth it,for their key players  (e.g. Vinicius).

Simeone class on SkillShare, anyone?

I think apart from having a much more potent attacking and midfield force (v v difficult against a supremely experienced and drilled bus), maybe the "shithousery way" is the other way to counter this method (which i am sure will be used more and more against us, since it is clear it gets to us).

The more frantic our attacking play gets, the more emboldened the bus seems to get. With each passing minute, the threat that the opposing team would fluke an undeserved winner off their only chance grows. You can sense it in the game.
Maybe some "psycho" tricks can break this mental spell, when the above starts happening and becomes obvious from a mile away.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1446 on: Today at 11:11:03 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:00:03 am
That's the bit they need to answer.
How did the local youths get beyond the cordens that our fans had to queue for hours to get through.
Heard a few reports that they may have got in at a more vulnerable point at the other end of the ground.

A few people I know took a wrong turn outside the metro, in doing so they avoided the main way to the stadium, and they said they walked to the stadium gates with zero ticket checks, zero stewards and zero police.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:12:34 am
Quote from: capt k on Today at 10:55:21 am
thats nice. but what did he say?

same shit, how british "supporters" came with no or fake tickets trying to force their way in and sometimes 'violenting' the stewards.
he then goes on thanking the police who are deployed in difficult circumstances
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1448 on: Today at 11:13:45 am
Quote from: capt k on Today at 10:55:21 am
thats nice. but what did he say?
Pretty much translates to the Truth front page.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1449 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:07:22 am
I just got back, what is being reported is maybe 20% of what went on.

Kitch, this sounds horrific. You should repost this in Phil Scraton`s "Paris" thread.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0;topicseen
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1450 on: Today at 11:23:40 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:17:33 am
Kitch, this sounds horrific. You should repost this in Phil Scraton`s "Paris" thread.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0;topicseen

Thank you, I will.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1451 on: Today at 11:24:39 am
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:07:22 am
snip
Good post mate - get it on the Guardian site.

I've been to Paris a fair bit and we have friends that live there. There's some suburbs that you just don't go to. We were there a while ago and told friends that we wanted to see the Stade De France because we'd driven past it on our way to theirs and their reaction was basically "are you fucking kidding"? They wanted to drive us there, wait for us and drive us out.

Some of the areas are basically run by gangs and it wouldn't surprise me that the lack of Police action was at least in part linked to this.

What you said fits in what what other people that were there have told me, and when added to what I've seen myself paints a pretty grim picture. If the Police cannot control the locals then there's no way that football, rugby, athletics, music fans should be put at risk of that happening to them.

One thing I was told too, was that the gangs were picking off the most vulnerable looking people - the absolute cowardly shithouses. I can just imagine the twats yesterday and today showing off what they'd robbed to each other.  :no
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1452 on: Today at 11:30:17 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:38 am
I'll hold my hands up, I was a prick on Saturday night and can only apologise to the good posters on here for how I reacted to the defeat. I'd been drinking since 6pm and was at a party full of bluenose relatives watching it with me so emotions were high.

Good man!
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1453 on: Today at 11:35:07 am
Fucking hell that sounds horrific. You should send that to the media outlets.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1454 on: Today at 11:43:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:30:01 am
I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.

The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.

Very well said NB. Everyone should read and digest
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1455 on: Today at 11:46:44 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:38 am
I'll hold my hands up, I was a prick on Saturday night and can only apologise to the good posters on here for how I reacted to the defeat. I'd been drinking since 6pm and was at a party full of bluenose relatives watching it with me so emotions were high.
Learn your lesson Andy. Dont drink and drive and write on RAWK. And dont watch Liverpool playing with Bluenoses, relatives or not
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1456 on: Today at 11:49:45 am
Kitch, I hope youre ok, that sounds a truly awful experience.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1457 on: Today at 11:56:25 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:45 am
Kitch, I hope youre ok, that sounds a truly awful experience.

Thank you, I am just relieved that nobody lost their lives. Just hoping now we don't hear news of serious injuries to the poor people that were unconscious. We all know what happened at the Roma game with Sean, and praying we don't start hearing after effects on people like that.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:57:46 am
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:07:22 am
Absolutely sickening. Cheers for sharing it and I hope it gets picked up by the media too.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:58:49 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 11:46:44 am
Learn your lesson Andy. Dont drink and drive and write on RAWK. And dont watch Liverpool playing with Bluenoses, relatives or not
Feckin, hell!! Hahahahahahh!!!  ;D  ;D
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1460 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm
Neil spot on.

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1461 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:19:00 am
What is this bullshit about 'fake tickets' which 'didn't work in the turnstiles'? Like how would there ever have been 'thousands' of them? Going on what Robbo said about his mate being told that his ticket was fake, isn't it more likely that there was a problem with the turnstiles and whatever they were using to read the tickets? Also doesn't explain why most of the turnstiles were closed well before kickoff.

From what I was reading it sounds like there have been issues reading tickets there before (might have been when Ireland played France in Six Nations)
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1462 on: Today at 12:34:10 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:19:00 am
What is this bullshit about 'fake tickets' which 'didn't work in the turnstiles'? Like how would there ever have been 'thousands' of them? Going on what Robbo said about his mate being told that his ticket was fake, isn't it more likely that there was a problem with the turnstiles and whatever they were using to read the tickets? Also doesn't explain why most of the turnstiles were closed well before kickoff.
I'm sure I read in the week building up to the final that someone was arrested for producing and selling thousands of fake tickets? The number they've quoted for on the night does seem wildly exaggerated.

I'm not posting this to be contrary, and the events of Saturday are clearly at least 99% the fault of the policing/stewarding, but there is a very small minority of our fans who are partly culpable. Before Athens there were major problems and all week i've been seeing accounts on Twitter talking about screenshotting QR codes, getting in with fakes, finding the best spots to "bunk" in and talking about having tickets in the Madrid end and walking over to our end. The last one may seem small in comparison but it's still ending up with overcrowding in our end as a result. The same accounts are of course now complaining about getting treated like criminals. Now how many people were just doing that to sound cool compared to how many actually did it I have no idea, but the problem is that the French police will have picked up on this perceived threat and that's probably part of the reason our fans were all treated as they were. They obviously anticipated trouble and had a pre-determined idea of how the night was going to go.

How the french set this up was an absolute disgrace and there's no doubt that they have a lot to answer for. The vast majority of our fans were absolutely admirable and it sounds as though their exemplary behaviour prevented this becoming much worse. But there is a small number of people who drag our name through the mud and they also need to take responsibility for what that can lead to in terms of the treatment everyone else gets.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1463 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:38 am
I'll hold my hands up, I was a prick on Saturday night and can only apologise to the good posters on here for how I reacted to the defeat. I'd been drinking since 6pm and was at a party full of bluenose relatives watching it with me so emotions were high.

Fair play to admit you where in the wrong.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1464 on: Today at 12:48:28 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:07:22 am
I just got back, what is being reported is maybe 20% of what went on.


Oh God. Sounds dreadful mate.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1465 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:07:22 am
Thanks for sharing. This is terrible. This needs to be picked up by the media
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1466 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:06:39 pm
Neil spot on.



100%



'Why I'm cancelling my BT Sport subscription':-

When a major football match is delayed by a near-riot, it is up to BT to tell viewers like me what is really happening - and they did not

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/30/cancelling-bt-sport-subscription


^ instead that Jake Humphries just parroted the UEFA line with no scrutiny whatsoever. No apology since - from him - or from BT...
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1467 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:38 am
I'll hold my hands up, I was a prick on Saturday night and can only apologise to the good posters on here for how I reacted to the defeat. I'd been drinking since 6pm and was at a party full of bluenose relatives watching it with me so emotions were high.
Questionable taste in music, but youre alright Andy :)
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1468 on: Today at 06:07:31 pm
Probably still hasn't been enough time, at least for me, in that it all seems kind of surreal and are we sure it even happened? In a way I wasn't sure if I'd ever really post in this thread as eventually you forget and move on. Sports sucks. Football is cruel. Lady luck didn't smile on you today. And on and on. The scenes before the game, the misreporting as it's happening, the delays, Thiago fit or not. I'm not even sure the totality of it has even sunk in for most people just how crazy the whole thing was. It's all like a dream gone bad.

Then onto the game. What is there to say that hasn't been said? Not at our best but good enough to win almost any other day. Is that then fair to not win? I'd say as LFC fans we'd all say no, no it was not fair. Yet they scored a goal and we didn't and that's football. You can quibble with or dissect certain performances or choices but if instead our shot goes in and theirs doesn't then I doubt anybody would care enough to do so. It's only this harsh light of failing by the smallest of margins that we then decide someone or something wasn't good enough. Which again gets back to the question of fairness.

Anyway, I'm thankful to be an LFC fan and amazed at the gamut of emotions you run through as part of it. Wouldn't want it any other way.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1469 on: Today at 09:10:38 pm
So is the video doing the rounds of Madrids goal being offside real or the work of a master photoshopper
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1470 on: Today at 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:07:31 pm
Probably still hasn't been enough time, at least for me, in that it all seems kind of surreal and are we sure it even happened? In a way I wasn't sure if I'd ever really post in this thread as eventually you forget and move on. Sports sucks. Football is cruel. Lady luck didn't smile on you today. And on and on. The scenes before the game, the misreporting as it's happening, the delays, Thiago fit or not. I'm not even sure the totality of it has even sunk in for most people just how crazy the whole thing was. It's all like a dream gone bad.

Then onto the game. What is there to say that hasn't been said? Not at our best but good enough to win almost any other day. Is that then fair to not win? I'd say as LFC fans we'd all say no, no it was not fair. Yet they scored a goal and we didn't and that's football. You can quibble with or dissect certain performances or choices but if instead our shot goes in and theirs doesn't then I doubt anybody would care enough to do so. It's only this harsh light of failing by the smallest of margins that we then decide someone or something wasn't good enough. Which again gets back to the question of fairness.

Anyway, I'm thankful to be an LFC fan and amazed at the gamut of emotions you run through as part of it. Wouldn't want it any other way.

I haven't watched any of the highlights since returning from Paris. Don't think I ever will. Just felt like it was never going to be our night from the minute all that shit kicked off pre match.

I'm just looking ahead to next season now. We'll get to another European Cup final IMO under Klopp. Hopefully luck is with us that day and it's in a location that is worthy and safe.
