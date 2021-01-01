Yep. Awful. His son was attacked and his wife was mugged last night
Jim Beglin:
@jimbeglinPost-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible
@UEFA
I wasn't at Rome 84 but the scariest time I had being ambushed was the Battle of White Hart Lane/Seven Sisters back in 1980. We expected that kind of shit at every away game those days, but it was to kick your head in, not rob you.
On the Tube in London & the big shopping centres they had a big problem with 'Steaming' a few years back, which is what these Paris gangs sound like. Good, intelligence-led Police work seems to have nailed that problem.
The French Police authorities act like they need some pointers ... and some sackings, because they sound as hopeless as their Ministry comrades regarding Putin's invasion.