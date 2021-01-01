The outpouring of doommongering in the media has been one unsavoury aspect of this whole end of season. Apparenty, despite winning 2 domestic cups and coming so close to an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool are a spent force.



More annoying though is the failure to criticise Man City for their continued sportswashing and financial cheating. They are so scared of being taken to court that the media instead ignore the elephant in the room and pile on Liverpool for failing to keep apace with a state sponsored team propagating propaganda.



SImply put, they are accusing Liverpool of failing this season because they couldn't keep up with cheats. Like pouring approbrium on clean cyclists for failing to keep up with Lance Armstrong. Its disheartening too that opposition fans have chosen tribalism over humanitarianism and accused Liverpool fans of being hoisted by their own petard (rather than admiring them for pushing a billion pound sportswashing team so close for so long and effectively running out of steam for the CL final as a result).