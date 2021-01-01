« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 39327 times)

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:15 pm
Yep. Awful. His son was attacked and his wife was mugged last night :(

Jim Beglin:

@jimbeglin

Post-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible
@UEFA

I wasn't at Rome 84 but the scariest time I had being ambushed was the Battle of White Hart Lane/Seven Sisters back in 1980. We expected that kind of shit at every away game those days, but it was to kick your head in, not rob you.

On the Tube in London & the big shopping centres they had a big problem with 'Steaming' a few years back, which is what these Paris gangs sound like. Good, intelligence-led Police work seems to have nailed that problem.

The French Police authorities act like they need some pointers ... and some sackings, because they sound as hopeless as their Ministry comrades regarding Putin's invasion.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:49:58 pm
The footage sickens me.

Really spoilt the evening for our fans.

Is the stadium in a rough pet of town or did the local gangs target the area cause of Final?
Rough part of town is an understatement. Its a virtual no go area for the police.
If you look back on commentaries about terrorism in France, one of the big criticisms is the lack of integration.
They shove lots of immigrants onto sink estates and leave them to it.
Problem is, they built their national stadium near one of them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,394
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm »
To think, Paris has the next Olympic Games.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 05:48:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:10 pm
To think, Paris has the next Olympic Games.
Fresh meat for some of St Denis finest.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 06:16:58 pm »
Is it really true that the Gendamerie/FF were threatening journalists with having their accreditation removed if they didnt delete footage of the chaotic scenes outside the stadium >:(
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 06:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 06:16:58 pm
Is it really true that the Gendamerie/FF were threatening journalists with having their accreditation removed if they didnt delete footage of the chaotic scenes outside the stadium >:(

Yes. They interviewed someone on 5 Live confirming that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,585
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 06:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 06:16:58 pm
Is it really true that the Gendamerie/FF were threatening journalists with having their accreditation removed if they didnt delete footage of the chaotic scenes outside the stadium >:(

Yes mate, somewhere in here there is a link to a journalist saying that - and other journos saying they saw it (and other instances of it) too:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.320



Edit: here mate - https://twitter.com/sdouglas80/status/1530641981432545282 :-

"I got bundled into a hut by a security guard, told to remove accreditation, and then forced to delete video footage of the crowd issues otherwise I wouldn't be allowed back in"

^ Steve Douglas - of AP News (in reply to a tweet from Rob Harris mentioning it - or other instances of it occurring)


« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:01 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,635
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 06:35:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:22:15 pm
Yes mate, somewhere in here there is a link to a journalist saying that - and other journos saying they saw it (and other instances of it) too:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.320


All sounds a bit 1940s Germany.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Feels like going all out in the cups left us exhausted for the final games.

Hopefully next season we bin the cups and focus on the league and CL.

We did focus on the league. We got 92 points and only lost twice all season!
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,519
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 07:09:44 pm »
It's insane to me that a couple of players in this Madrid team have won more European Cups than all but 5 teams.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 07:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 06:16:58 pm
Is it really true that the Gendamerie/FF were threatening journalists with having their accreditation removed if they didnt delete footage of the chaotic scenes outside the stadium >:(

The great thing in today's world is that virtually everyone has a mobile phone with a camera. It's like George Orwell's 1984 in reverse. The public is watching big brother & not the other way around. The relevant establishments & authorities can't get away now with what they once did. It's all there on camera.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 07:27:41 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:35:58 pm
All sounds a bit 1940s Germany.
Or in a tinpot, despotic regime.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,210
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm »
The outpouring of doommongering in the media has been one unsavoury aspect of this whole end of season. Apparenty, despite winning 2 domestic cups and coming so close to an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool are a spent force.

More annoying though is the failure to criticise Man City for their continued sportswashing and financial cheating. They are so scared of being taken to court that the media instead ignore the elephant in the room and pile on Liverpool for failing to keep apace with a state sponsored team propagating propaganda.

SImply put, they are accusing Liverpool of failing this season because they couldn't keep up with cheats. Like pouring approbrium on clean cyclists for failing to keep up with Lance Armstrong. Its disheartening too that opposition fans have chosen tribalism over humanitarianism and accused Liverpool fans of being hoisted by their own petard (rather than admiring them for pushing a billion pound sportswashing team so close for so long and effectively running out of steam for the CL final as a result).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online palimpsest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:54:53 pm
The outpouring of doommongering in the media has been one unsavoury aspect of this whole end of season. Apparenty, despite winning 2 domestic cups and coming so close to an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool are a spent force.

They were writing our eulogies last season as well. Our team, along with Klopp, have been consistently underappreciated. Our successes have been portrayed as lucky or a deviation from the norm that would soon rectify itself. I think a lot of people, including some of our own fans, still see us as plucky underdogs punching above our weight. We are underdogs in relation to City, as almost anyone bar the other oil clubs would be, but our current position in the world of football is earned and bulit on rock solid foundations. Were here to stay, and many just cant accept it.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:07:49 pm »
Well said!

To counter the negativity of the media / other fans, it should be mentioned that were it not for the achievements of LFC (and the amazing Herr Klopp), Manchester Cheaty would be walking the League every year by 15 to 25 points. It that really what the majority want?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:46 pm by Robbie-not-Fowler »
Logged

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:54:53 pm
The outpouring of doommongering in the media has been one unsavoury aspect of this whole end of season.

Just ignore them, mate.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 09:36:07 pm »
Didi Hamann said on irish television that it might be the end of an era.

players will wonder what they have to do to win after everything they put in to it this season.

he seems to forget what has happened after our previous crushing disappointments.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,184
  • Follow the gourd
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:37:02 pm »
Hamann is a prick.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
This is from Jake Humphrey

Just a word of thanks to the people who helped my Mum and Dad at the game last night. Both in their 70s, both worries for their safety, and in my Mums words all these wonderful young Liverpool supporters really looked after this old lady.

Im hugely grateful. ❤️
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:53:12 pm »
He can fuck off. I remember his excitement when it was rumoured Klopp was going to get the job, which was the replaced by bitterness once he realised he wasnt going to be part of the team. Hes done nothing but snipe since.

Legend status is earned and it goes beyond the playing career. Its about not being a prick and shitting on the club that provided your career highlights.

This isnt me having a go at his most recent comments, its more about his 6 years of sniping.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,394
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:53:12 pm
He can fuck off. I remember his excitement when it was rumoured Klopp was going to get the job, which was the replaced by bitterness once he realised he wasnt going to be part of the team. Hes done nothing but snipe since.

Legend status is earned and it goes beyond the playing career. Its about not being a prick and shitting on the club that provided your career highlights.

This isnt me having a go at his most recent comments, its more about his 6 years of sniping.

Jake Humphrey was really reaching beyond his capabilities if he felt there was a chance Klopp would have chosen him to be part of his team.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 10:02:16 pm »
 ;D shouldve quoted the post about Hamann.

Edit, just seen your post Jill. It was aimed at Hamann, not Jake Humphrey. Just glad his mum and dad were ok.
Thats the problem with uefa and their organisation. Vulnerable people think theyre safe and thenfind themselves in a situation theyd have never put themselves in had they known how bad the organisation would be.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:55 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 10:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:02:16 pm
;D shouldve quoted the post about Hamann.

You completely threw me with that, I just had to delete my post.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 10:05:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:19 pm
This is from Jake Humphrey

Just a word of thanks to the people who helped my Mum and Dad at the game last night. Both in their 70s, both worries for their safety, and in my Mums words all these wonderful young Liverpool supporters really looked after this old lady.

Im hugely grateful. ❤️

Any chance of an apology to go with his thanks? The UEFA propaganda-reading wanker helped spread the lies that the fans were to blame to millions of viewers.
Logged

Online le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 10:06:55 pm »
Gutted.  Havent felt so disappointed since 96
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:05:37 pm
Any chance of an apology to go with his thanks? The UEFA propaganda-reading wanker helped spread the lies that the fans were to blame to millions of viewers.
BT's mistake was not having anyone of their own outside the ground (or just checking Twitter, like everyone else did). Not to defend UEFA either, but some of the detailed reports suggest they're also less than happy with the information they were fed by police and local organisers. They'll need to follow through on that with apologies and consequences for the French authorities responsible.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 