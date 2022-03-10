« previous next »
Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 35955 times)

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:54:13 pm
Paris should never hold a final again.  :no

I'd go one step further to be honest, fans should not attend any UEFA matches until there is a full apology and guarantee of fan safety at future games from UEFA and the appropriate security services at any venues. Honestly we could be talking about supporters injured or worse in a crush around the stadium this morning.

It's not good enough
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:50:00 pm
It's just another example of the utter contempt the powers that be have for the average working people in the modern world

Average People are being used as pawn to further other agendas and last night was yet another example of that.

Last night had such a dystopian feel to it. All the focus was on the rich, powerful and famous while the average man, woman and child were treated like animals outside. The opening ceremony put the image from a dystopian fiction  of the extravagant and obscene feast in the castles of the elite while the commoners were treated like shite


Simpler than that.

The French and Italian police are utter c*nts.

Had a bad experience in both countries and I'd never ever ever go there for a football match again.

Absolute fucking disgrace.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:53:05 pm

Simpler than that.

The French and Italian police are utter c*nts.

Had a bad experience in both countries and I'd never ever ever go there for a football match again.

Absolute fucking disgrace.

If you don't mind me asking, were these bad experiences specifically related to football matches or not?
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:44 pm

Jim Beglin@jimbeglin
Post-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible



I experienced the same, was with my 12 year old son and never known anything like it. A guy working at the metro told us not to go inside because it's too dangerous, I could see the terror in my lads eyes, just shite all round after such a great day.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 01:57:05 pm
I experienced the same, was with my 12 year old son and never known anything like it. A guy working at the metro told us not to go inside because it's too dangerous, I could see the terror in my lads eyes, just shite all round after such a great day.

I am really sorry to hear about you and your son's experiences, I'm just relieved you are both safe now. No one should have to put up with things like that at a football match.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:48:38 pm
It's a shithole mate. Went with my mate when I was at uni, from the moment we set foot outside Gare du Nord to the moment we got back on the train home it was a horrendous experience for two 20 year old girls.

A friend of mine was once robbed on a train in Paris by a gang of kidsall girls and the oldest was about 10, the youngest was about 5. They surrounded him, pretended to be begging as one took his money. The money was then given to the youngest to hide in her pants. Luckily I saw what happened and grabbed the girl who of course started to scream as if she was the victim. She eventually handed back the money and they all got off at the next stop where they were met by a woman in her 20s who was obviously their Fagan. It was shocking to think that an adult was using a gang of kids to rob people; what an abusive way to treat kids.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
Just cancelled Paris trip in July

Told the mrs repeatedly the place is a shit hole. Never wanted to go, but she had romantic depiction of the place

Its changed beyond measure since we last went in 2003. So much has happened to the place socially and politically. One good thing to come from last night is she agrees with me now
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:56:09 pm
If you don't mind me asking, were these bad experiences specifically related to football matches or not?

Yeah they were.

Been a tourist there and never had a problem

But they have a massive problem with English football fans. Like going back to the fucking 80s
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:05:21 pm
Yeah they were.

Been a tourist there and never had a problem

But they have a massive problem with English football fans. Like going back to the fucking 80s

Fair enough, thanks.

Only ask because it's the type of place I'd be tempted to revisit as a tourist at some point. Doesn't suprise me in the slightest that there is a prejudice towards English football fans.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:44 pm

Jim Beglin@jimbeglin
Post-match last night was the scariest Ive ever experienced. Organised gangs set about mugging departing fans. We ran a gauntlet of thuggery on our way to the Metro. Not a police officer in sight. Witnessed so many ambush attacks on unsuspecting attendees. Reprehensible
Didn't experience problems with gangs back in 1981 but the policing sounds very similar. We had to get past a heavily armed cordon of police (tickets checked, searched etc) to get near the ground. Didn't encounter a single policeman afterwards. It was like they'd all knocked off early  :-\
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »

Gifs of the Vinicius Jnr goal - all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-



Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:06:57 pm
Fair enough, thanks.

Only ask because it's the type of place I'd be tempted to revisit as a tourist at some point. Doesn't suprise me in the slightest that there is a prejudice towards English football fans.

Even though as a club/fan ethos we are certainly anti-tory/monarchy/establishment,  UEFA/French FA still see us as "Anglais" and treat us accordingly.  You can see how decisions in the organisation would be biased against us; give LFC fans the shitty end, push more police over to them (Did the RM fans have issues with crowds, over zealous police, tear gas, locked gates?), then push all blame on them. 

Nothing will ever change.  I can see many LFC fans boycotting CL games next season.  No wonder the game felt flat when fans had to put up with all this shit.

fc

 
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:06:57 pm
Fair enough, thanks.

Only ask because it's the type of place I'd be tempted to revisit as a tourist at some point. Doesn't suprise me in the slightest that there is a prejudice towards English football fans.
Probably best to separate general tourism to football matches. You might encounter the odd issue as a tourist but put on a football shirt and the authorities decide people should be treated like animals.

Happens anywhere the police hold those kind of views. Utter c*nts and I hope they are called to account for their behaviour.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:58:55 pm
I am really sorry to hear about you and your son's experiences, I'm just relieved you are both safe now. No one should have to put up with things like that at a football match.

Thanks, just happy to be going home now. Won't ever return to France.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:31:19 pm »
I am still trying to process that result. 24 shots to 4 and we lost. They have knocked us out in three of the last five seasons including two finals, we won the other and atletico beat us in the other. In the CL in the last five years only teams from 1 city have eliminated us.

That was hard to take because we are a better team than them. We deserved to win the game, we played pretty well and it just didn't go for us. There is a lot of lazy negative analysis driven by the result and the disappointment but overall we were much better. Hard to take that we fail to score, lose and get absolutely no breaks on the biggest stage of all. That combined with the Man City comeback is a hard double whammy to get up off the canvas from.

I am really angry about what UEFA and the French authorities did to our fans last night. I am really disappointed for the players that all their efforts this season didn't result in more reward. And now with the news of Mane going I think it is the beginning of the end of this era of one of our truly great teams. And the most disappointing thing is they should have won much more. I am delighted they won every possibly trophy but this team deserved more. Up against sportswashers in the premier league and then just unlucky in two finals against Real (a tale of two goalkeepers, in one final our keeper gift thems two goals, in the other their keeper is MOTM with record number of saves including two or three worldies).

Lots of thoughts flying around my head but overall I am fairly broken, I don't feel like mustering up the energy to go again next season so god knows how the players feel. I have become too emotionally invested in this. I thought after the Premier League win that our calendar of fixtures wouldn't basically signpost my life but the games have continued to do so. I don't know if that's because I am unfulfilled elsewhere or what but it doesn't feel healthy to have my mood, wellbeing and sense of worth being at the whim of fine margins a game of football can generate.

I remember reading Fever Pitch and how Nick Hornby said that after Arsenal beat us in yet another last day heart-stabber that he could finally relax a bit, grow up, obsess less about the results. I thought that would happen to me after the Premier League win but it didn't. I want to see us win it in front of our fans, I want us to win something on the last day, I want Anfield to have that moment. But I am too emotionally invested, I wish I could step back a little. Look at the Ukraine and Uvalde and so much else going wrong in the world, that is real heartbreak. I feel fake and smalltime for wallowing, for even calling it "pain" after what happened in the last week. There is something wrong, maybe I don't feel broken, I just am broken.

It shouldn't mean this much.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm »
Our midfield really needs to improve against a low block.

We were crying out for a Ox, Elliot someone from midfield that isnt scared of shooting.

We wasnt at our best at all. Light up front. Poor in midfield.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Translation from L'Equipe via Google

The Reds have lost a lot, but less than the idea of ​​​​a grand final in France, because it all started with an absolute fiasco, thirty-six minutes behind in TV programs around the world, a kick-off re delayed because the security forces weren't doing well at checkpoints. If we had come out of these troubles with a light heart, we would argue that this will not surprise those who have followed Ligue 1 this season, nor those who remember the forty minutes behind France-Hungary (3-1 ) at the 1978 World Cup, a day when the jerseys of the right color had already been flown out.

But the pre-match will have been full of anger, misunderstanding and shame mixed together,

faced with the observation of the incompetence of the French organization, which could have had dramatic consequences if the Liverpool fans had not been infinitely patient, when the Z gate of their bend was still closed in front of them, at the time of kick-off, after two hours of waiting, already. Some didn't have tickets? Yes, as often, everyone knew it for a long time, and there were French people in the lot, too. We did well to take advantage of it to the end: the Champions League will not return to France anytime soon.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Just watched the highlights. We battered them and were very unlucky not to score. We've just got to be more clinical in games like this. Bullshit getting trotted out now how we've not scored in 3 finals, but we've had golden opportunities in all of them and just not scored. Apart from that we were great and the best team lost.
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 02:48:28 pm »
Gutted about the result. We played well in the first half, seemed a bit more even in the second but ultimately their goalie played a blinder and didn't put a foot ( or hand ) wrong all night.
As for the rest of it, it was a sh* t show by UEFA and the French Police handled things like they do in the banlieues... So no surprises there.

We go again.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
How was the atmosphere in the ground from the Liverpool end? The broadcast was very Madrid-centric. It was hard to tell how the events outside the ground affected the atmosphere in it.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 03:07:47 pm »
Thought it was funny pretty flat for a CL final
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 03:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Today at 03:07:47 pm
Thought it was funny pretty flat for a CL final

Hardly surprising.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 02:51:54 pm
How was the atmosphere in the ground from the Liverpool end? The broadcast was very Madrid-centric. It was hard to tell how the events outside the ground affected the atmosphere in it.

It was good in spells but nothing like Kiev was (last final I went to). It felt a bit flat and understandably so.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
Really not bothered by the actual 90 minutes on the pitch last night which is saying something considering it was a Champions League final. Love the lads, well be back and any other day Courtois doesnt drop a 10/10, wed be bringing that cup back home. The boys have done us really proud this season.

Despite that, football really feels an afterthought given the scenes before the game and after. Taken my little sister to her first final and what we all went through is not fucking ok. Not to mention having our dad with us who getting on with it. Last night was a set up, theres no two ways about it when I look at it. Queuing in that tunnel for two or three hours, just to get to those gates/turnstiles with no movement and then the locals deciding to jump our end and the police bringing out all the batons and tear gas. No contempt and remorse by them and showering all of us STILL in the fucking que regardless of age. Seen a little kid choking and being carried away by that ridiculous excessive use of gas. Just a shitshow all around and we are all very fucking lucky that there was no casualty. The cheek of UEFA to even rolling the ball by saying it was due to late arrival of fans is fucking disgusting me.

Also, any dickhead from our fan base who thinks its on to try jib in with a fake is as much a c*nt as the authorities involved last night. And theres a fair few considering the amounts you see for aways and domestic cup finals on twitter. 

Then making it out the ground after full time just to be treated with the same aggressive harassment with some plods pulling guns on some of our fans on the area around the ground before heading back down the tunnel, whilst nothing is being done about the targeted mugging leading away from there by local youths, gangs and the lot.

Horrible, horrible experience. Hope everyone made it back safe.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm »
Billy Hogan confirming on the parade coverage the club want an independent, transparent investigation into last night. Says it is imperative that the club hears from supporters and over the course of the coming days the club will provide a mechanism for supporters to contact the club/relevant authorities.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Billy Hogan confirming on the parade coverage the club want an independent, transparent investigation into last night. Says it is imperative that the club hears from supporters and over the course of the coming days the club will provide a mechanism for supporters to contact the club/relevant authorities.

Great to hear, the most important bit of news today.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Billy Hogan confirming on the parade coverage the club want an independent, transparent investigation into last night. Says it is imperative that the club hears from supporters and over the course of the coming days the club will provide a mechanism for supporters to contact the club/relevant authorities.

Yeah, just heard McAteer talking about it and what happened to his wife and son as well. Awful stuff.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm »
Jason McAteer choking up there relaying his own family's experiences from last night.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 04:01:49 pm »
the club should demand to get involved in the security and tell fans not to come to the stadium if they are not satisfied with the measures taken.

disgraceful
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 04:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:00:36 pm
Yeah, just heard McAteer talking about it and what happened to his wife and son as well. Awful stuff.

Yep. Awful. His son was attacked and his wife was mugged last night :(
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 04:01:49 pm
the club should demand to get involved in the security and tell fans not to come to the stadium if they are not satisfied with the measures taken.

disgraceful

Tariq Panja said something earlier, which I think likely is the case, local authorities increasingly take the cheap route in regard to organizing these events and it probably needs to be taken out of their hands. But yes, all clubs should be demanding a greater say in the safety of their supporters.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:00:36 pm
Yeah, just heard McAteer talking about it and what happened to his wife and son as well. Awful stuff.
We were right behind McAteer when he was broadcasting pre match. There were massive queues outside Gate Y and we were screaming out to him to at least mention it on his broadcast. To be fair loads of our fans were giving him stick but from what I could make out was that he did mention it on his channel. Fair play to him.
Sad to hear his family were directly involved in the consequences of the shitshow
