Translation from L'Equipe via Google
The Reds have lost a lot, but less than the idea of a grand final in France, because it all started with an absolute fiasco, thirty-six minutes behind in TV programs around the world, a kick-off re delayed because the security forces weren't doing well at checkpoints. If we had come out of these troubles with a light heart, we would argue that this will not surprise those who have followed Ligue 1 this season, nor those who remember the forty minutes behind France-Hungary (3-1 ) at the 1978 World Cup, a day when the jerseys of the right color had already been flown out.
But the pre-match will have been full of anger, misunderstanding and shame mixed together,
faced with the observation of the incompetence of the French organization, which could have had dramatic consequences if the Liverpool fans had not been infinitely patient, when the Z gate of their bend was still closed in front of them, at the time of kick-off, after two hours of waiting, already. Some didn't have tickets? Yes, as often, everyone knew it for a long time, and there were French people in the lot, too. We did well to take advantage of it to the end: the Champions League will not return to France anytime soon.