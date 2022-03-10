I am still trying to process that result. 24 shots to 4 and we lost. They have knocked us out in three of the last five seasons including two finals, we won the other and atletico beat us in the other. In the CL in the last five years only teams from 1 city have eliminated us.



That was hard to take because we are a better team than them. We deserved to win the game, we played pretty well and it just didn't go for us. There is a lot of lazy negative analysis driven by the result and the disappointment but overall we were much better. Hard to take that we fail to score, lose and get absolutely no breaks on the biggest stage of all. That combined with the Man City comeback is a hard double whammy to get up off the canvas from.



I am really angry about what UEFA and the French authorities did to our fans last night. I am really disappointed for the players that all their efforts this season didn't result in more reward. And now with the news of Mane going I think it is the beginning of the end of this era of one of our truly great teams. And the most disappointing thing is they should have won much more. I am delighted they won every possibly trophy but this team deserved more. Up against sportswashers in the premier league and then just unlucky in two finals against Real (a tale of two goalkeepers, in one final our keeper gift thems two goals, in the other their keeper is MOTM with record number of saves including two or three worldies).



Lots of thoughts flying around my head but overall I am fairly broken, I don't feel like mustering up the energy to go again next season so god knows how the players feel. I have become too emotionally invested in this. I thought after the Premier League win that our calendar of fixtures wouldn't basically signpost my life but the games have continued to do so. I don't know if that's because I am unfulfilled elsewhere or what but it doesn't feel healthy to have my mood, wellbeing and sense of worth being at the whim of fine margins a game of football can generate.



I remember reading Fever Pitch and how Nick Hornby said that after Arsenal beat us in yet another last day heart-stabber that he could finally relax a bit, grow up, obsess less about the results. I thought that would happen to me after the Premier League win but it didn't. I want to see us win it in front of our fans, I want us to win something on the last day, I want Anfield to have that moment. But I am too emotionally invested, I wish I could step back a little. Look at the Ukraine and Uvalde and so much else going wrong in the world, that is real heartbreak. I feel fake and smalltime for wallowing, for even calling it "pain" after what happened in the last week. There is something wrong, maybe I don't feel broken, I just am broken.



It shouldn't mean this much.