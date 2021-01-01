Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.



If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.



To be fair, I thought their 2nd half was pretty much a masterclass on how to execute a low block and defend stoutly as well as counterattack. We huffed and puffed in the first half and didn't make the most of it. Then they scored from an offside, through an almighty confusion at the back and they actually ended the first half strongly. I wonder if that really knocked our confidence a little. We came out in the 2nd half really flat, and allowed their midfield to get on the ball and disrupt our rhythm. There was a lot of aerial ping pong and the ball bobbling around as well which didn't help. Unfortunately, by that stage some of our lads looked spent and we had no solutions.Carvajal defended really well and we didn't threaten from the left side, while Salah was always doubled up and but for 1 really good chance didn't present much either. They put in innumerable blocks also, and it seemed Casemiro was always intercepting in the 2nd half. Although people said Benzema played poorly, I thought as an outlet under pressure, he was excellent. He very very rarely lost the ball and pretty much always got it under control, distributed to their pacy wingers who we struggled to contain because our FB's were high. This is exactly how you attack when you have a low block.