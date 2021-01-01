« previous next »
Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 31163 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 10:52:10 am »
Since Klopp got us back into the CL we've only been knocked out by either Atletico or Real. Sick to death of them
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
What a shitty goal to concede though, eh? So, so easy for them. :-\
Online darragh85

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
I posted a few times about how I'd prefer if we got city in the final.

Never felt confident of beat Real Madrid in a champions league final. Everything goes their way and you are playing against Alot more than a football team imo
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 10:57:17 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:54:16 am
I posted a few times about how I'd prefer if we got city in the final.

Never felt confident of beat Real Madrid in a champions league final. Everything goes their way and you are playing against Alot more than a football team imo

It would have much more of an open and exciting game against City. I don't think I could have handled the possibility of those sports-washing, book-cooking c**** winning their first European Cup against us though.
Online the_red_pill

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:54:16 am
I posted a few times about how I'd prefer if we got city in the final.

Never felt confident of beat Real Madrid in a champions league final. Everything goes their way and you are playing against Alot more than a football team imo
Nah, not for me.
As disapppointing as last night was- it was a proper European tie.
I don't want these anywhere near the possibility of a European Cup.

I don't feel that bad to be honest. We won 2 trophies which I enjoyed.
The only thing I feel about is the shit from The French Police and UEFA.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:45 am
Spirit of Shankly are also appealing for fans to come forward with their stories.

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly


https://twitter.com/Simon_Hughes__

At the moment most of our media are backing up the fans, hope everyone has videos, pictures etc as this is unacceptable from UEFA and the French police, hope people bring legal action against these c*nts, it's the only language they understand.
Online redmark

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:50:32 am
I read another report today about the on ground coppers complaining about a lack of orders from up top. What does that remind you of guys?

We need to be getting these stories in to any enquiry, so if anyone sees anymore people appealing for fans to come forward, let's get it on here. We cannot be made to take the blame all over again.
However much people may quibble about how they report a game or their writing style, we've also got a huge number of journalists doing a good job putting out the facts very clearly this time.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 11:00:43 am »
Hard to think about the game for me after seeing those disgraceful scenes out side the ground. Spent most of the game worrying about the fans involved. UEFA needs sacking off as soon as possible. The fans who are everything to the game treated like cattle...cash cows literally. Another pat of the football establishment I won't be giving another penny to.

Feel sorry for Jurgen and the boys who are the only reason I follow football these days. Seeing all those UEFA VIPs smiling and quaffing champagne whilst hard working fans are being tear-gassed just turned my stomach to be honest.
Online telekon

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
Never ever had it before but when Mané's shot was saved in the first half I had a distinct feeling that was our chance.

Still a but gutted.

At least we're not sportswashed. Or Manchester United.
Online rocco

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:54:16 am
I posted a few times about how I'd prefer if we got city in the final.

Never felt confident of beat Real Madrid in a champions league final. Everything goes their way and you are playing against Alot more than a football team imo

No Tks , couldnt stomach them winning and the thoughts of our fans and city fans in Paris was a worrying thought
Online Corbykop

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 11:05:12 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:59:01 am
At the moment most of our media are backing up the fans, hope everyone has videos, pictures etc as this is unacceptable from UEFA and the French police, hope people bring legal action against these c*nts, it's the only language they understand.

Get a class action going against UEFA and the police that'll cause some panic especially if there's thousands of fans on board and by all accounts ex players too there's gonna be tons of video evidence too as most pics I've seen show everyone using their phone cameras
Online darragh85

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:04:09 am
No Tks , couldnt stomach them winning and the thoughts of our fans and city fans in Paris was a worrying thought

We would have beaten city though. No doubt in my mind
Online MonsLibpool

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 11:07:23 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:04:09 am
No Tks , couldnt stomach them winning and the thoughts of our fans and city fans in Paris was a worrying thought
This. I can handle losing to the mighty Real Madrid.
Online the_red_pill

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:59:01 am
At the moment most of our media are backing up the fans, hope everyone has videos, pictures etc as this is unacceptable from UEFA and the French police, hope people bring legal action against these c*nts, it's the only language they understand.
Yeah- even Sky. Who woulda thought!?
They were on it like a rash- blaming UEFA, and rightly so!
Online jillc

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 11:10:36 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:44 am
Yeah- even Sky. Who woulda thought!?
They were on it like a rash- blaming UEFA, and rightly so!

And gangs of local youths. I've just seen a video which clearly shows that many of them ran through the outside of the gates.
Online the_red_pill

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 11:13:37 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:10:36 am
And gangs of local youths. I've just seen a video which clearly shows that many of them ran through the outside of the gates.
Some comments I've seen of French people on the various media also pointing to the local youth gangs causing the chaos, forcing their way in without tickets.

One guy even bragged about robbing a guy in na LFC shirt and managing to get in without a ticket. I wish I had the foreknowledge to screenshot that.
He would've been seen as an LFC fan.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:56 am by the_red_pill »
Online rocco

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:05:32 am
We would have beaten city though. No doubt in my mind

I was more confident of beating Madrid , they played exactly the way I expected and a poor showing by Benzema as well ,imo we should have been braver in our approach.
We move on and hopefully evolve for next season
Online StevoHimself

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:05:32 am
We would have beaten city though. No doubt in my mind

Absolutely zero chance they were losing another Final imo.
Offline Sharado

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:16:26 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:52:10 am
Since Klopp got us back into the CL we've only been knocked out by either Atletico or Real. Sick to death of them

And when we weren't we won it in Madrid. Bizarre really.
Online Caps4444

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:57:17 am
It would have much more of an open and exciting game against City. I don't think I could have handled the possibility of those sports-washing, book-cooking c**** winning their first European Cup against us though.

Exactlywas a lot more relaxed pre-game than I was with Spurs and would have been with City.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:10:36 am
And gangs of local youths. I've just seen a video which clearly shows that many of them ran through the outside of the gates.
They were picking off our fans after the game and robbing them. No Police presence at all. St Denis is a well known crime ridden shithole and they let fans become sitting ducks. Like Christmas for the locals.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:41:09 am
Ive been watching football 30+ years and I think thats the best goalkeeping performance Ive ever seen. Every kind of save and absolutely no mistakes.
Those older ones in here might remember Jim Montgomery in the 1973 FA Cup Final. That's what last night reminded me of. For the younger members, he was Sunderland goalkeeper and they were playing the then mighty Leeds. Montgomery pretty much won Sunderland the trophy that day in a 1-0 win.
Online Koplass

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:14:00 am
I was more confident of beating Madrid , they played exactly the way I expected and a poor showing by Benzema as well ,imo we should have been braver in our approach.
We move on and hopefully evolve for next season

Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.

If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:18:04 am
Those older ones in here might remember Jim Montgomery in the 1973 FA Cup Final. That's what last night reminded me of. For the younger members, he was Sunderland goalkeeper and they were playing the then mighty Leeds. Montgomery pretty much won Sunderland the trophy that day in a 1-0 win.

Don't think it was quite those levels. But their GK did have a very good game. Twat. Some of it was down to poor finishing as well though.
Online jillc

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:16:41 am
They were picking off our fans after the game and robbing them. No Police presence at all. St Denis is a well known crime ridden shithole and they let fans become sitting ducks. Like Christmas for the locals.

I wonder who decided which fans would get the ends they did? Was it decided by where the fans were in the city or did other things contribute towards it. Our fans were put in one of the worst crime infested areas of Paris, while the RM fans easily got in with no bottlenecks or police interfering.
Online Caps4444

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 11:23:42 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:20:14 am
Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.

If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.

We needed one of those chances in the first 30 minutes to have gone in.then I think we could have held on hit the, on the break in the second half. I know we had a couple of chances after they scored, but was more in desperation.
Online Koplass

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 11:23:56 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:16:41 am
St Denis is a well known crime ridden shithole

Thierry Henry hinted as much a couple of weeks ago - "Trust me you don't want to be in St Denis"
Online Crimson

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:44 am
Yeah- even Sky. Who woulda thought!?
They were on it like a rash- blaming UEFA, and rightly so!

I think their own reporters were hit by the tear gas, so that's probably why!
Online Mighty_Red

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 11:25:36 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:44 am
Yeah- even Sky. Who woulda thought!?
They were on it like a rash- blaming UEFA, and rightly so!

Think the big difference this time is that the reporters got caught in it themselves, if you see these things, or actually get gassed yourself, of course you will report the full facts and go to town on the culprits.

Hope some videos emerge of the stewards asking for bribes, real sickening behaviour and needs to be punished.
Online mrantarctica

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:20:14 am
Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.

If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.

To be fair, I thought their 2nd half was pretty much a masterclass on how to execute a low block and defend stoutly as well as counterattack. We huffed and puffed in the first half and didn't make the most of it. Then they scored from an offside, through an almighty confusion at the back and they actually ended the first half strongly. I wonder if that really knocked our confidence a little. We came out in the 2nd half really flat, and allowed their midfield to get on the ball and disrupt our rhythm. There was a lot of aerial ping pong and the ball bobbling around as well which didn't help. Unfortunately, by that stage some of our lads looked spent and we had no solutions.

Carvajal defended really well and we didn't threaten from the left side, while Salah was always doubled up and but for 1 really good chance didn't present much either. They put in innumerable blocks also, and it seemed Casemiro was always intercepting in the 2nd half. Although people said Benzema played poorly, I thought as an outlet under pressure, he was excellent. He very very rarely lost the ball and pretty much always got it under control, distributed to their pacy wingers who we struggled to contain because our FB's were high. This is exactly how you attack when you have a low block.
Online B0151?

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 11:26:17 am »
I have a friend who doesn't know much about football who actually made me feel a lot better about it. Said of course we lost. We were up against Madrid. That unbeatable final boss

Of course, the frustrating thing is they felt very beatable and we're the better team. If it was say a best of 5 we would undoubtedly crush them imo. But this competition is theirs unfortunately. They proved that this year with their run. Their record in finals is beyond belief.

I haven't checked the thread but maybe there's people bemoaning a performance. 24 shots, 9 on target. In comparison with theirs. And we could have played better. In a season we played every game possible. I'm very proud of the team.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 11:26:42 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:23:56 am
Thierry Henry hinted as much a couple of weeks ago - "Trust me you don't want to be in St Denis"
Yep. Not exactly pavement cafe culture up there.
Not the sort of place where you look for a bar near the ground showing the game.
Online Koplass

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 11:30:09 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 11:25:56 am
To be fair, I thought their 2nd half was pretty much a masterclass on how to execute a low block and defend stoutly as well as counterattack. We huffed and puffed in the first half and didn't make the most of it. Then they scored from an offside, through an almighty confusion at the back and they actually ended the 2nd half strongly. I wonder if that really knocked our confidence a little. We came out in the 2nd half really flat, and allowed their midfield to get on the ball and control the game.

True, they did play well defensively so maybe I'm being harsh but I think if we'd been on form, we'd have still beaten them fairly comfortably.

There was a point in the first half where Thiago and Trent (?) were passing the ball back and forth really slowly, as if they were 88 minutes into a game in 35 degree heat. It was a really strange performance from us, I thought.
Online redbyrdz

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 11:32:07 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:25:36 am
Think the big difference this time is that the reporters got caught in it themselves, if you see these things, or actually get gassed yourself, of course you will report the full facts and go to town on the culprits.

The cynic in me says it's also to do with the game being abroad.
Online the_red_pill

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Something to cheer you up:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gpYxTj2HBbI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gpYxTj2HBbI</a>
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 11:33:22 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:55:56 am
0 goals in three finals ... don't really know what to say.
While, in itself, that sounds bad, it only tells half the story. Fact is, in three finals we only conceded one goal.

These are the fine margins at this level of the game.
Online jillc

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
This video clearly shows local lads trying to force their way in.

https://twitter.com/NickParrottTV/status/1530794974241075200?s=20&t=3R-IlsH9qu0IpAfOQVZ_Ew
Online B0151?

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 11:35:18 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:20:14 am
Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.

If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.
Can you complain about creativity when you have 24 shots and 9 on target and the saves Courtois made? I don't think so.

It's a final, chances are going to come at a premium. Especially with how defensive Madrid were playing. I don't even think our finishing was bad. It's not like we missed clear chances. Mane and Salah crafted out great opportunities and really made Courtois work. There's definitely been games we had bad finishing but I don't think that was one personally.
Online redbyrdz

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:20:14 am
Yep, we can't pretend last night was a Madrid masterclass. They were poor, we were just slow and ponderous in our attacking play, our finishing was off and, not for the first time this season, we struggled with creativity.

If we'd played to our potential, we'd have beat them but we looked knackered and out of ideas.

Yeah, agree that we looked tired. Just missing that extra bit that we had earlier in the season. To be honest, it's been coming, it mirrored or failure to win against Spurs or score against Wolves while city were down. It's been a long, exhausting season, having to win every match and not being able to affort any slip-ups takes it toll. Maybe that's why the quadruple hasn't been done before.
Online mrantarctica

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:30:09 am
True, they did play well defensively so maybe I'm being harsh but I think if we'd been on form, we'd have still beaten them fairly comfortably.

There was a point in the first half where Thiago and Trent (?) were passing the ball back and forth really slowly, as if they were 88 minutes into a game in 35 degree heat. It was a really strange performance from us, I thought.

Not sure that we would have to be honest. The problem in the game was our midfield. We played very flat across the middle and we distributed very one-dimensionally. There were lots of touches on the ball but we didn't do enough there to create an incision or really examine Madrid. Both Thiago and Fabinho didn't cover themselves in glory, whilst Hendo made a lot of overlapping runs and pressed well but overall wasn't in any positions to affect the game with his passing.
