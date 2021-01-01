« previous next »
Strange season in a way. Brilliant season but a gutting ending because of how close we were to the big ones, not in a way were you can blame the lads or anything. Just one of those things, maybe i look at it too simply but in whisker of winning the league and dominated play for large parts of that game last night, odd thing happens differently and the worlds a different place today.

Some saying they wanted it more, i dont think that for a minute. We were pushing at them most of the game they just defended tenaciously which is what they do, on another day some of those shots ricochet in, keita doesnt hit the corner flag etc.
Unpopular opinion these days but I think Mane is way better out wide and not in the central position

I think hes about the same player on the left as through the middle (and off the right as it goes!) but playing him as the 9 has a bit of a negative effect on our attacking play overall
What does that say for city? Who are the best in the world, then? Madrid?

Does the best in the world never lose? Never get beaten in a final? We were the better team and created more yet a standout goalkeeping performance meant we didnt score our many chances. Weve lost four games in all comps while playing every single game available to us.

Both of those sides have won one of the really big trophies. We are amazing but we cant claim to be the best. The best win.
