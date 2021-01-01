Strange season in a way. Brilliant season but a gutting ending because of how close we were to the big ones, not in a way were you can blame the lads or anything. Just one of those things, maybe i look at it too simply but in whisker of winning the league and dominated play for large parts of that game last night, odd thing happens differently and the worlds a different place today.



Some saying they wanted it more, i dont think that for a minute. We were pushing at them most of the game they just defended tenaciously which is what they do, on another day some of those shots ricochet in, keita doesnt hit the corner flag etc.