Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 25660 times)

We lost to a fantastic goalkeeping performance. Im not sure why there needs to be any more analysis than that?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:47:38 am
Some of you lot are in complete denial. We are the best team in the world but tonight for whatever reason we didnt show up (to put it fucking mildly) and got done over by a fucking Spanish Burnley whilst being blinded by their white Madrid shirts. Didnt play to our potential or get up to speed hardly at all, just watched it play out. Was fucking awful to watch happen. Its ok to say we didnt play well, no hiding there, it was shite, it happens, hopefully they learn and move on.

I think we are the best team in the world is in denial as much as those who say we were shite. We won 2 trophies and lost 2 this season. The best team in the world wins that CL final. They find a way. Losing the league by a point is still losing. Losing the CL final having more chances is still losing. Theres a cutthroat ruthless streak missing. That raw hunger and desire to win at all costs has been missing this season during the crunch games, in the premier league and in the Cup Finals. 3 finals and we didnt score in any of them. 5.5 hours of Finals we didnt score in. Spurs, Chelsea, City... we need to BEAT one of these teams, draws arent enough. Were a great team and a team to be proud of, but this best team in the world shite need to stop. We lost the league and CL final this season. Thats a reality that doesnt fit with the best team in the world. Dont believe the hype.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:19:00 am


Also think its in combination with how the fans were treated, some of the disgusting things that have been said, put in the media, UEFA. Just disgusting on top of this loss.

Ref was tripe too. So inconsistent and seemed to give us nothing. Blew right on 5min despite time wasting and seemed pretty chummy with Madrid players post match.
We seemed to struggle physically in terms of holding it up and tiring quickly. We need more presence up top.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 06:03:48 am
I think we are the best team in the world is in denial as much as those who say we were shite. We won 2 trophies and lost 2 this season. The best team in the world wins that CL final. They find a way. Losing the league by a point is still losing. Losing the CL final having more chances is still losing. Theres a cutthroat ruthless streak missing. That raw hunger and desire to win at all costs has been missing this season during the crunch games, in the premier league and in the Cup Finals. 3 finals and we didnt score in any of them. 5.5 hours of Finals we didnt score in. Spurs, Chelsea, City... we need to BEAT one of these teams, draws arent enough. Were a great team and a team to be proud of, but this best team in the world shite need to stop. We lost the league and CL final this season. Thats a reality that doesnt fit with the best team in the world. Dont believe the hype.

No way would i put it as brutally as that but ultimately you are right, if we cant win the CL or our league, we cannot claim to be the best in the world.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:14:17 am
No way would i put it as brutally as that but ultimately you are right, if we cant win the CL or our league, we cannot claim to be the best in the world.
its been a weird season in terms of performances in the big games.you normally dont say that with a klopp team, but most of them have been less gutsy than previous seasons and in some of them we rode our luck.

I just put it down to this team becoming too mature, needs a bit of freshening up. Its no coincidence Diaz joining was like a breath of fresh air. More of that is needed imo. Say what you want about Ferguson, but he was the master of knowing when to freshen a squad up. And imo its this summer to do that.
Since April 2nd, we've had 16 matches, that's a game every 3.5 days for 2 months at the end of the season in which we played 63 games, and Salah and Mane played 70. They're not machines. Mental and physical fatigue may have been a factor as well. Last time we had a 2-week break before the final. Something similar would've helped.
I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.

The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.
Some of the stuff in here is absolutely embarrassing.

We weren't brilliant last night. We controlled the 1st half. 2nd half was more even. Couldn't quite tell if our energy levels dropped or the gap between defence and attack became too big. Whichever it was, we just didn't have the legs to chase down the game.

Madrid were consistently happy to drop into a low block and defend their box. I thought Casimeiro showed why he's been the best DM in the World for the last few years. But saying all that, it still took an inspired performance from their goalkeeper to win it for Madrid.

The 'never turned up' shouts are blatantly wrong. Did we get sucker punched by Real and was that it their tactics all along? Of course we did. That happens because we are poor defensively in 1 moment and their GK makes 2 or 3 excellent saves combined with a few good ones.

What concerns me is that the impatient parts of our fanbase use this as justification for a rebuild. That oodles of cash need to be spent this summer. That's there's big holes and gaps everywhere in the squad. We need some relatively minor tweaks. Another body in midfield. Maybe a tweak upfront if one of the players leaves. That's about it.

This is one of the best teams in the World. But the margins between winning and losing are so fine at the very top level. We've managed to come down on the right side of that twice and the wrong side twice. It's just painful that the last 2 weeks and in the bigger competitions, we've fallen just short.
Had a chance to sleep and process it all.

We dominated the first half, chance after chance and Madrid just couldnt keep up.

Any other day, we win that. Only for Courtois having the game of his life, wed have been 2-0 up by half time. The lad did his job and made some incredible saves.

Was frustrated with a few of the lads, but not going to single anyone out, you could tell after half time that the season had caught up to a lot of them, running on pure adrenaline.

Watching Klopps interview afterwards when he says book the hotel, is a sign that the lads are fired up even if deflated at the minute.

We go again next season, 3 finals, 2 trophies and pushing the league to the last day of the season is an incredible achievment, no matter what the pond life of other teams fans seem to think.

Up the fucking reds!
Can we close new registrations for a bit? These pathetic trolls who have nothing better in their lives will show up in droves
Was a really strange game

I thought we would score at some point...we were making chances, forcing saves...Madrid weren't even that threatening on the counter!

Their goal apart, they weren't a threat but their offside goal in 1st half was a warning

In the 2nd half we usually come out better but I think it was the opposite last night.
Maybe it was all the pressure and the whole season catching up on us, and having to breakdown a deep defence that were playing well was a step too far.
We are better than them and that's the frustrating thing about it.

Being clinical with our chances in these sort of games is a must. Alot of the players had decent games but there was not enough good link up play to fashion really good chances.
Mane's turn and shot in the first was excellent and mo's take down and close shot at the keeper in the 2nd were ones that stood out.

Madrid made it a game of limited chances.
They took their one
We couldn't take any of ours and it's tough because this team deserves so much more but again we are missing out.

Luckily...and importantly...klopp has signed an extension so as he said in the presser, in 2018 he'd hope we would be back. Now he knows...

Glad to have the off-season now
2/4 cups ain't bad at all. It's a good season. Next year let's get one of the big ones again
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:16:45 am
Can we close new registrations for a bit? These pathetic trolls who have nothing better in their lives will show up in droves

Unfortunately though some of the worst culprits have been those who have been around for ages and have thousands of posts.  ::)
Think in the end theres an element of luck to it. Ancelotti set his team up exactly the way he did when he was at Everton. We dominated the game, but couldnt get any chances to go our way. They had two chances, one chalked off on VAR, and one went in.

The more I think about it, the more Im resigned to the fact that we played exceptionally well, but in the end, it just wasnt meant to be.

In situations like these, you just have to say we go again and look forward to next season. The lads had almost done the impossible, and that really needs to be noted.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:30:01 am
I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.

The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.

Even though your general assessment is spot on, we could still add something to our midfield and our attack. It is only normal that after a certain period of time together, even the greatest teams need some refreshment. Fortunately, we are in a great position with Klopp and the club having great pulling power, and a very good financial situation ...
I definitely dont look forward to next season. I wish we could take a twelve month break. Absolutely nothing to do with these players; Im just worn out.
Quote from: slimbo on Today at 06:05:09 am
Ref was tripe too. So inconsistent and seemed to give us nothing. Blew right on 5min despite time wasting and seemed pretty chummy with Madrid players post match.

Really cant say anything about the ref, honestly I thought he was decent. Basically went over to every Madrid player who was time wasting and told them to get up.
In last 21 years, La Liga teams have played 17 Champions League and Europa League finals against non-Spanish teams. And won all 17. Maybe not the best league in Europe but jesus that's a hell of a record.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:07:34 am
We seemed to struggle physically in terms of holding it up and tiring quickly. We need more presence up top.

This was really noticeable. Every time we got it around the box with back to goal one of their lads would come charging in and stab the ball away. The lads should probably have started throwing themselves on the ground looking for free kicks.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:14:17 am
No way would i put it as brutally as that but ultimately you are right, if we cant win the CL or our league, we cannot claim to be the best in the world.

What does that say for city? Who are the best in the world, then? Madrid?

Does the best in the world never lose? Never get beaten in a final? We were the better team and created more yet a standout goalkeeping performance meant we didnt score our many chances. Weve lost four games in all comps while playing every single game available to us.
Quote from: bwoybcn on Today at 07:34:46 am
In last 21 years, La Liga teams have played 17 Champions League and Europa League finals against non-Spanish teams. And won all 17. Maybe not the best league in Europe but jesus that's a hell of a record.

If that doesn't tell you it's tha best league in Europe, what else does. Consistently, it's the best league.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:47:34 am
What does that say for city? Who are the best in the world, then? Madrid?


Of course Madrid are the best. Let's not be bitter or be sore losers.

Madrid proved that they are best. The best in Spain and the best in Europe. They had one of the toughest runs to the final ever and beat every top team in England and PSG.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 07:49:46 am

Of course Madrid are the best. Let's not be bitter or be sore losers.

Madrid proved that they are best. The best in Spain and the best in Europe. They had one of the toughest runs to the final ever and beat every top team in England and PSG.

Its not about being sore losers. I just dont think winning the CL makes you the best in the world. Did we say that of Bayern or Chelsea? Nah. Madrid took their chance and scored. I dont begrudge them the win, but they are not the best club team in the world.
0 goals in three finals ... don't really know what to say.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:02:04 am
Had a chance to sleep and process it all.

We dominated the first half, chance after chance and Madrid just couldnt keep up.

Any other day, we win that. Only for Courtois having the game of his life, wed have been 2-0 up by half time. The lad did his job and made some incredible saves.

Was frustrated with a few of the lads, but not going to single anyone out, you could tell after half time that the season had caught up to a lot of them, running on pure adrenaline.

Watching Klopps interview afterwards when he says book the hotel, is a sign that the lads are fired up even if deflated at the minute.

We go again next season, 3 finals, 2 trophies and pushing the league to the last day of the season is an incredible achievment, no matter what the pond life of other teams fans seem to think.

Up the fucking reds!


Thats just raw emotion, of course he was going to say that

Im not saying we wont have another amazing season, but personally we will do well to get near what we did this season.

I think we need a little freshening up in midfield and probably need a pure finisher up front.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:24:25 am
Think in the end theres an element of luck to it. Ancelotti set his team up exactly the way he did when he was at Everton. We dominated the game, but couldnt get any chances to go our way. They had two chances, one chalked off on VAR, and one went in.

The more I think about it, the more Im resigned to the fact that we played exceptionally well, but in the end, it just wasnt meant to be.

In situations like these, you just have to say we go again and look forward to next season. The lads had almost done the impossible, and that really needs to be noted.

Spot on.

I think if we had just scored first, then I feel it would have been much more comfortable.

Still cant believe how easily they scored.
I think we need a pick-me-up of sorts. Maybe the parade will be it. Hopefully enough people still turn up.

This probably would've been the best time to announce Kloppo's contract extension actually
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:54:14 am
Its not about being sore losers. I just dont think winning the CL makes you the best in the world. Did we say that of Bayern or Chelsea? Nah. Madrid took their chance and scored. I dont begrudge them the win, but they are not the best club team in the world.
Playing pretty football doesn't make you the best, its about winning. Madrid had the toughest of runs to the final and found a way to overcome every obstacle, they have claimed the right to be the best team in Europe this year.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 07:49:46 am

Of course Madrid are the best. Let's not be bitter or be sore losers.

Madrid proved that they are best. The best in Spain and the best in Europe. They had one of the toughest runs to the final ever and beat every top team in England and PSG.

Yes, let's acknowledge that. As you said, they beat the top sides, including us. It's painful, it doesn't feel right etc given what we watched. Still, they found a way to win. They earned it.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:09:39 am
They came quite close to electing a Nazi as President this year. Lots of gammons in France too.

Yes they did, but compare France to the UK. The UK elected an actual fascist sociopath and voted for a xenophobic wet dream. (Brexshit)
I think for me the most disappointing thing is I felt like they wanted it more than us. Their defence is not very good and on paper we should have really shown it, yet in the match itself whenever the ball went into any of our forwards their defender who was marking came out super aggressively and 9.5/10 in the game won the ball almost immediately. They were incredibly aggressive and got tight so quickly and we didnt know how to react to that.

I think in these kind of matches the usual attack does not work and we need a Bobby type focal point whose game is a bit different than the others and can make the ball stick even when under pressure.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:55:52 am
Some of the stuff in here is absolutely embarrassing.

We weren't brilliant last night. We controlled the 1st half. 2nd half was more even. Couldn't quite tell if our energy levels dropped or the gap between defence and attack became too big. Whichever it was, we just didn't have the legs to chase down the game.

Madrid were consistently happy to drop into a low block and defend their box. I thought Casimeiro showed why he's been the best DM in the World for the last few years. But saying all that, it still took an inspired performance from their goalkeeper to win it for Madrid.

The 'never turned up' shouts are blatantly wrong. Did we get sucker punched by Real and was that it their tactics all along? Of course we did. That happens because we are poor defensively in 1 moment and their GK makes 2 or 3 excellent saves combined with a few good ones.

What concerns me is that the impatient parts of our fanbase use this as justification for a rebuild. That oodles of cash need to be spent this summer. That's there's big holes and gaps everywhere in the squad. We need some relatively minor tweaks. Another body in midfield. Maybe a tweak upfront if one of the players leaves. That's about it.

This is one of the best teams in the World. But the margins between winning and losing are so fine at the very top level. We've managed to come down on the right side of that twice and the wrong side twice. It's just painful that the last 2 weeks and in the bigger competitions, we've fallen just short.
Agree with all of this, and your comments about Salah and Mane being our most dangerous players in the other thread.

There's one other thing I think we need, but probably not the best time to articulate it. This isn't the first time we've reached this point of the season and it's felt just a few games too far. Well, this is when the biggest games are. Six draws against the top four throughout, and no goals in three finals will play on the minds of Klopp and his staff. If I have the slightest doubt with how we approach a season, it's a little caution in team selection at times, overplaying too many of our key players together in games we stroll to 4 or 5 nil wins.

To pick three, not quite at random (though not the highest) - Van Dijk, Mane and Salah have each played 51 club games this season. If we seem to lack energy at the business end, that's something we need to address throughout the season. Yes, the league has become a punishing schedule where a draw in a run of double figure wins is a 'disaster'. But we have our best ever squad, with squad players who seem underused at times. Sure, twitter and RAWK are going to go into meltdown if we rest Salah for a game in November against lower-mid-table golden boot fodder, or Van Dijk pretty much ever - but I think we can do better resting a single key player at a time, here and there, throughout the season, to keep them as fresh as possible for the biggest of games.

Anyway. A fabulous season, with many positives to hang on to and look forward to.
Unpopular opinion these days but I think Mane is way better out wide and not in the central position
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:29 am
I think for me the most disappointing thing is I felt like they wanted it more than us. Their defence is not very good and on paper we should have really shown it, yet in the match itself whenever the ball went into any of our forwards their defender who was marking came out super aggressively and 9.5/10 in the game won the ball almost immediately. They were incredibly aggressive and got tight so quickly and we didnt know how to react to that.

I think in these kind of matches the usual attack does not work and we need a Bobby type focal point whose game is a bit different than the others and can make the ball stick even when under pressure.

Don't think we did much wrong. In games like these you need to use the few opportunities you get. Unfortunately, Courtois made some great saves.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:29 am
I think for me the most disappointing thing is I felt like they wanted it more than us. Their defence is not very good and on paper we should have really shown it, yet in the match itself whenever the ball went into any of our forwards their defender who was marking came out super aggressively and 9.5/10 in the game won the ball almost immediately. They were incredibly aggressive and got tight so quickly and we didnt know how to react to that.

I think in these kind of matches the usual attack does not work and we need a Bobby type focal point whose game is a bit different than the others and can make the ball stick even when under pressure.
Our fullbacks just weren't aggressive enough, can't remember Robbo or Trent making overlapping runs.
When we do this it leaves our strikers isolated and easy to double up on.
Fellow reds. It's a painful feeling this morning, but keep your chins up. We've got a magnificent manager, a superb backbone running through our team and we are, of course, and always will be the greatest club on this planet.
Best wishes to everyone travelling home - get home safe and sound.
Personally I loved seeing Rushy before the start of the game, holding the European cup. It brings back memories for me of '84. It's just so sad that we couldn't get our 7th trophy in the cabinet.
In conclusion - it's a sad morning after the night before, but let's re-focus and put our energies into next season. We have one hell of a team and club on our side.
Take care all
Ancelotti: I think Liverpool were strong, but if you keep a high defence and give them room to attack behind you, thats where you struggle, so our defenders did well to close those spaces.

'Looking back, people said oh PSG were unlucky, Chelsea were unlucky, Manchester City were unlucky, this was practically the only game where people thought we were more or less on the same level,

I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others, because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did. We knew what strategy to take, dont give them space behind the defence to run into.
Wishing all travelling reds a safe journey back.

Good on Andy for calling out UEFA for the shambles it turned out to be, seems this may have affected the players to. Was bad enough they tear gassed fans but to then systematically blame us for being late and holding fake tickets, fucking liars, club will be absolutely fuming.
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 08:09:41 am
Unpopular opinion these days but I think Mane is way better out wide and not in the central position

Im with you, its a nice problem to have but trying to play both Mane and Diaz at the same time isnt always a good idea, but the problem is who misses out?
Could care less about the game after reading some of the reports on how our supporters where treated yesterday. Some of the congestion entering  the stadium last night was as dangerous as fuck and could have lead to a major incident. Hope the club respond with all it's legal might. Fuck UEFA
