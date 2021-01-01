I dont think you need to change anything. It was just one of those strange games that shouldnt change the direction of a team. I think Salah is getting far too much unfair stick, that chance at the end with the bergkampesq control and shot would go in 9 times out of 10, Coourtois was inspired and got every single thing right.
It was an odd game that seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable Real win without them having to do much, I thought Benzema was abysmal and looked every bit a 34 year old. They didnt really offer much, their only tactic was repeated diagonal long balls to Vinicius, with varied success.
The one massive negative for Liverpool which I rarely see, is your deliveries from out wide, they were really poor yesterday. Every set piece and cross either didnt beat the first man, was too long and out of play, or floated comfortably as catching practice for courtois. You were camped in their half and they looked like theyre about to break but those aimless crosses kept giving them a breather. Normally your crossing is relentlessly dangerous.
It wasnt the best final , and real are nowhere near the best team in Europe, nor were Chelsea last season, but on the night the favourites both times didnt do enough.
I really wouldnt rip it up and do anything different, you cant guarantee winning things, especially in this post Messi era. If youre one of 2 teams that can win the league and 6 teams that can win CL every season then youve done your job, the rest are fine margins that can go either way on the night.