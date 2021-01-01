Some of the stuff in here is absolutely embarrassing.



We weren't brilliant last night. We controlled the 1st half. 2nd half was more even. Couldn't quite tell if our energy levels dropped or the gap between defence and attack became too big. Whichever it was, we just didn't have the legs to chase down the game.



Madrid were consistently happy to drop into a low block and defend their box. I thought Casimeiro showed why he's been the best DM in the World for the last few years. But saying all that, it still took an inspired performance from their goalkeeper to win it for Madrid.



The 'never turned up' shouts are blatantly wrong. Did we get sucker punched by Real and was that it their tactics all along? Of course we did. That happens because we are poor defensively in 1 moment and their GK makes 2 or 3 excellent saves combined with a few good ones.



What concerns me is that the impatient parts of our fanbase use this as justification for a rebuild. That oodles of cash need to be spent this summer. That's there's big holes and gaps everywhere in the squad. We need some relatively minor tweaks. Another body in midfield. Maybe a tweak upfront if one of the players leaves. That's about it.



This is one of the best teams in the World. But the margins between winning and losing are so fine at the very top level. We've managed to come down on the right side of that twice and the wrong side twice. It's just painful that the last 2 weeks and in the bigger competitions, we've fallen just short.