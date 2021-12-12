So I lost my stream a few minutes before their goal, and just couldn't get keep my eyes open, it was like almost 7am, then the notification of their goal came and I just ended up packing it in. Obviously disappointing to lose, particularly to that lot, but what can you do. I'll be down about that for a bit but we move on.



However.



My anger over what went on pre-game, and what those fucking c*nts at UEFA have tried to do during, and after... I am still absolutely furious. The absolute shitshow with the stewarding, and the locked gates, the police response, that's all 1 rephrensible part. But to then have the sheer audacity to lie about it and blame the fans on the PA, and brief their people in the media about the narrative they want to set... it's all so familiar and disgusting. It is 2022 you c*nts, everyone has phones. There's people dispelling their lies almost immediately with video evidence to back it up. Regular fans, family members of players, pundits and journos all able to point out their lies.



And yet. People are going to believe them. Believe in the narrative about the Liverpool fans. Typical that. Always them. Won't matter that there's evidence in front of their eyes proving how bad things were, how incompetent officials were. Enough people will believe in UEFAs lies, because they want to. Because they've heard it all before, must be true they've done it again. Disgrace.



I am so fucking filthy on this and I expect and demand the club not let this go. The players and the coaching staff can lick their wounds, now it's time for the men and women in suits behind the scenes to go to work.