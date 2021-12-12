« previous next »
CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1080 on: Today at 01:30:58 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:26:46 am
Still cant believe that Real Madrid side fluked a CL win. Such an average side.



That's the most frustrating thing.

Aston Villa conceding 3 goals in 6 mins.
This Madrid side facing 20+ shots and not conceding.
Not a good week.

It would have been better if Villa had crumbled 5-0 and a much better side than Madrid had beaten us by more conventionally attractive football, outplaying us. Not fluking a goal off their only 2nd shot on target.

Seems unnecessarily cruel to lose 2 such key tosses of fate's coin in back to back games.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:34:33 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 12:49:08 am
Heartbreaking that but fair play to Madrid, we go again.

7 straight final wins is staggering. Players like Kroos, Modric, Benzema have won 5.

Honestly hope we avoid them next season. Would feel much more confident against the likes of City, Chelsea etc.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:35:04 am
We didn't lose it. They won it. They were the better team and we can have no complaints. Courtois is a gobshite, but a fantastic gobshite.
I should be gutted but I'm not. I think back to the stress and the cost of getting to Wembley the other week, and I'm proud to have seen this side win a trophy this season and nothing will ever take that away. A once in a lifetime for me, something that's a given for others.
Cannot wait for next season to start. What a time to be a red.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:35:43 am
I am so bummed, it was not meant to be and to top  it off, we got teargased on the way out of the stadium for no other reason than the French police being c*nts.

Meanwhile they're letting local gangs inside and they're carrying weapons, some of them hit a poor lad on the head and he fell flat and didn't get up, I'm really worried if he'll make it.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:39:44 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:35:43 am
I am so bummed, it was not meant to be and to top  it off, we got teargased on the way out of the stadium for no other reason than the French police being c*nts.

Meanwhile they're letting local gangs inside and they're carrying weapons, some of them hit a poor lad on the head and he fell flat and didn't get up, I'm really worried if he'll make it.

What the fuck, it's still going? Heads have to roll, this is disgusting dereliction of responsibility.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:41:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:39:44 am
What the fuck, it's still going? Heads have to roll, this is disgusting dereliction of responsibility.
I wrote that ages ago, but it seems my internet was slow so it loaded now. It was horrible outside though!
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:54:50 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:30:58 am
It would have been better if Villa had crumbled 5-0 and a much better side than Madrid had beaten us by more conventionally attractive football, outplaying us.
If it's one thing I'm 'thankful' for, is that it wasn't City turning it on against us this evening.

It just happens. Football is mad like that. On paper Belgium looked loaded with talent going into the last world cup, and came out with nothing. City before us was miles ahead of Madrid on paper talent-wise. Came away with nothing.

I dunno. It just happens. I think a few (more) days off the telly and media blackout for me, is the way to go for now.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:55:31 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:26:46 am
Still cant believe that Real Madrid side fluked a CL win. Such an average side.
I was deeply unimpressed by Madrid. I thought they were resilient, but otherwise poor. Their 'keeper won them the game.

Personally, I was like a popped balloon before kick-off. All my enthusiasm and intensity had gone after the shambles outside and the stories filtering through. Maybe it was bad memories flooding back, I don't know really. It just deflated me.

The game itself? We were the better side throughout, although I felt something just wasn't quite right. I felt the intensity wasn't quite there. I'm not sure if that's accurate, or whether it was just my own deflated mood clouding my perception?

I suppose they deserved the win because they took their chance when it came. We simply didn't take ours, and I got the feeling we could play all night and not score.

Such is football. Such is life.

I think the players will be kicking themselves tomorrow but, sometimes, things just don't go your way. We are miles better than Madrid. The over confidence so many of us had pre game did grate on me though. I remember Wimbledon in '88, so I hate predictions of easy, high scoring hammerings. The funny thing is, we'll probably get to another CL final quite soon, against a side we are not expected to beat, and we'll bag no7. We just don't do easy.

Anyway. That's that. It's done.

Onwards and upwards...

We have more trophies on the shelf than any club in the premier league this season. One more than the sportswash and two more than everyone else. We have the best manager in world football and an amazing team. I'd say we'll be back, but we've not really gone away. 

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1088 on: Today at 02:11:53 am
The narrative Madrid where poor is astounding, they went there to soak up pressure, counter attack and control the important spaces - they did that perfectly.

We had two decent shots, but any decent keeper would be expected to save them. The rest of our shots and possession was just fluff. Dominating possession doesnt win games. If it did, city would have even in the final. We had no answer to madrids low block, and we would have been fuming if their first goal didnt stand as well. To play a good football game doesnt mean you have to attack or look attacking.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1089 on: Today at 02:13:05 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:11:53 am
The narrative Madrid where poor is astounding, they went there to soak up pressure, counter attack and control the important spaces.

We had two decent shots, but any decent keeper would be expected to save them. The rest of our shots and possession was just fluff. Dominating possession doesnt win games. If it did, city would have even in the final. We had no answer to madrids low block, and we would have been fuming if their first goal didnt stand as well.
They were Burnley in white.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:14:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:45:58 am
Hes fucking shite.

Can this WUM be dealt with?

He's clearly only here to wind people up.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:15:01 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:13:05 am
They were Burnley in white.
they where, like I said to my mate , it was like a world class stoke. But they went out there and completed their game plan perfectly. We had no answer. So who played better? The team that went out and did what was needed, or the team that couldnt answer to those tactics?
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:17:02 am
Hard to read too much in to everything as sounds like the guys in Paris have had an horrendous time as well. Feels bitter losing a final and then rival fans rightly taking the piss out of our season. I couldnt be more proud of what we have achieved though.

For me, we needed to score early. Madrid grew in to the game and what we were doing was not working against the low block. We restricted them to chances, but they took both their chances really well (thought we got a tad lucky with their offside). Madrid defended really well and ultimately we ran out of steam. I guess what is a tad worrying is in the finals as good as we have played, I think we are fairly easy to defend against. Im not sure if the solution to that is to play with 4 attackers or just accept it. Thought Diaz was easily bullied. Hard to be too critical as we didnt play badly, but imo to play in 3 finals and not score a goal should give the coaching staff food for thought in these big one off games.

Feels awful as this is the last game we remember now but Im glad of the break from football. We go again next season and we use the hurt from this last week to win.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1093 on: Today at 02:24:07 am
I take total responsibility.

In doing so I saw...

This is revenge doubled. The most secure unit of our team is our recently renewed manager who continues to renew everything he touches

It's a roller-coaster this club. I put myself out there tonight. Got to speak to people. Dismay, but eyyy

So we go again

Tomorrow our parade will be DEFIANT
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1094 on: Today at 02:25:17 am
Still incredibly proud of the manager, staff and players. We've had an amazing journey this season, won two trophies, had some great performances and always been in the thick of it. I don't think you can ask for much more. We absolutely need to be more clinical in parts, and perhaps there could be a bit of refurbishment to go on within the squad, but we need a good break now mentally and physically. The players have been here before and came back stronger, so this will hurt but it shouldn't linger. Use the pain to come back next season with more belief, more experience and maybe a couple of new faces with different approaches to certain games.

I'll be glad of the break, but also I'll be counting down the days until we kick off the season again. It'll come around quicker than you think.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1095 on: Today at 02:28:36 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:15:01 am
they where, like I said to my mate , it was like a world class stoke. But they went out there and completed their game plan perfectly. We had no answer. So who played better? The team that went out and did what was needed, or the team that couldnt answer to those tactics?
I don't think either side played particularly well. They just got the breaks, and we didn't.

We play these 'park the bus and hit on the break' sides all the time in the league. Most of the time we prevail. Now and again we don't.

Their 'keeper kept them in it. On another night he concedes. On another night Mane's shot goes in off the the post rather than out. The margins were that fine tonight. They just fell the right way for Madrid.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1096 on: Today at 02:31:25 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:13:05 am
They were Burnley in white.

Burnley but with more one-on-one, individual talent.  I don't think anyone can seriously make an argument that they're a better team than us.  They had a better game today and that's what matters sadly. 

But holy hell...   they surely can't play like that all the time can they?  That had to have been a specific tactic when facing a superior side. 

Can you imagine having to watch them week in and week out if they played like that all the time?  They played so slowly and with so little flair that I think they put our guys to sleep and we just sunk to their level. 
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1097 on: Today at 02:32:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:35:04 am
We didn't lose it. They won it. They were the better team and we can have no complaints. Courtois is a gobshite, but a fantastic gobshite.
I should be gutted but I'm not. I think back to the stress and the cost of getting to Wembley the other week, and I'm proud to have seen this side win a trophy this season and nothing will ever take that away. A once in a lifetime for me, something that's a given for others.
Cannot wait for next season to start. What a time to be a red.


Totally sums up my feelings.

It is very much like how I felt, for example, when Forest KO'd us in 1979. Like, ah well, fair do's, we'll be back next year or the year after.

Well done Madrid, you won a fair and square final.  Well done to our boys for collecting two trophies this year.  Onwards and upwards next year.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1098 on: Today at 02:34:38 am

You know what this could have been alot worse if it was against an English team. At least the team who won knocked out all the fake cheating clubs. Yes it sucks to lose but under Klopp we learn from defeats and come back stronger.

Also saying Burnley and stuff like this is just disrespect to Ancelotti. He knew we are a better team, his midfield can't press and his defence is average so he had to try to play with a plan that give him the best chance to win. Nothing wrong with admitting his plan worked and we lacked creativity with our tactics and some luck.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1099 on: Today at 02:46:10 am
Very upset and troubled to be hearing all these stories about what happened outside the ground to our supporters and the shoddy organisation.

Interview with Robbo on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61621930
Champions League final: Liverpool's Andy Robertson calls organisation 'shambles'

Glad Robbo is speaking up.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1100 on: Today at 03:13:59 am
For me that is the worst final defeat of the lot. In 18 it felt like the start and Madrid were the superior side. This time its the opposite and to have lost that is really, really disappointing.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1101 on: Today at 03:15:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:59 am
For me that is the worst final defeat of the lot. In 18 it felt like the start and Madrid were the superior side. This time its the opposite and to have lost that is really, really disappointing.

Same here.
Feels like the end of something.

Hope I am wrong and we go again next season.
But to come so close to both the PL and CL and then lose out in such a fashion is gutting.

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1102 on: Today at 03:19:00 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:15:51 am
Same here.
Feels like the end of something.

Hope I am wrong and we go again next season.
But to come so close to both the PL and CL and then lose out in such a fashion is gutting.

I also have this weird gut feeling. Also hope I am wrong, just felt different. Maybe its just the disappointment talking, dont know

Just gutted we were in for the quad and didnt manage to get either of the big two.

I knew we needed more than 1 goal to win this as you always knew Madrid had 1 goal in them, but man that stings. Just once chance and they score, sucker puch. Dejected, distraught.

Also think its in combination with how the fans were treated, some of the disgusting things that have been said, put in the media, UEFA. Just disgusting on top of this loss.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1103 on: Today at 03:20:30 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:15:51 am
Same here.
Feels like the end of something.

Hope I am wrong and we go again next season.
But to come so close to both the PL and CL and then lose out in such a fashion is gutting.



Im not sure its the end of anything, we have an amazing squad. More so that we are the better side and we should have won that game.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1104 on: Today at 03:22:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:59 am
For me that is the worst final defeat of the lot. In 18 it felt like the start and Madrid were the superior side. This time its the opposite and to have lost that is really, really disappointing.

It does feel the worst. It seems like we can get to these finals easily enough (compared to most) thanks to Anfield and Klopp but we are on a disappointing run - lost 3 of our last four CL finals. I remember the old days when it was the other way round.

Anyway, roll on next season...
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1105 on: Today at 03:22:46 am
People are forgetting that they jammed the goal. It was a shot that turned into a pinpoint pass. They'd one shot on target whole game. Its a harsh as fuck result.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1106 on: Today at 03:29:18 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:46:10 am
Very upset and troubled to be hearing all these stories about what happened outside the ground to our supporters and the shoddy organisation.

Interview with Robbo on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61621930
Champions League final: Liverpool's Andy Robertson calls organisation 'shambles'

Glad Robbo is speaking up.



Sky news chief explains what happened from his POV...


'[SkySports Video] Sky Sports News chief reporter explains issues outside the Stade de France' - a 4 minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/mjkgucdwjb291 or https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530661454889746434


^ the video was made whilst the game was going on - so doesn't include the post-match tear gassing, pepper spraying, or baton charges etc, at the stadium or the fan park.


More here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.msg18360478#msg18360478

& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18358990#msg18358990 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18361275#msg18361275
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1107 on: Today at 03:40:49 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:34:33 am
7 straight final wins is staggering. Players like Kroos, Modric, Benzema have won 5.

Honestly hope we avoid them next season. Would feel much more confident against the likes of City, Chelsea etc.
It's 8 in a row.

98, 00, 02, 14, 16, 17, 18, 22.

Seems their name was on the Cup, knocking out 3 sportswash teams in a row on the brink of elimination and scoring from their only solitary chance in the final.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1108 on: Today at 03:41:09 am
Ive been watching football 30+ years and I think thats the best goalkeeping performance Ive ever seen. Every kind of save and absolutely no mistakes.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1109 on: Today at 03:49:06 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:29:18 am

Sky news chief explains what happened from his POV...


'[SkySports Video] Sky Sports News chief reporter explains issues outside the Stade de France' - a 4 minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/mjkgucdwjb291 or https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1530661454889746434


^ the video was made whilst the game was going on - so doesn't include the post-match tear gassing, pepper spraying, or baton charges etc, at the stadium or the fan park.


More here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.msg18360478#msg18360478

& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18358990#msg18358990 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18361275#msg18361275


Thankful I didnt get a ticket. Sounds like a truly awful experience and that Liverpool supporters were being treated differently to Madrid supporters. All makes me very uneasy and brings back bad memories
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1110 on: Today at 03:54:32 am
So I lost my stream a few minutes before their goal, and just couldn't get keep my eyes open, it was like almost 7am, then the notification of their goal came and I just ended up packing it in. Obviously disappointing to lose, particularly to that lot, but what can you do. I'll be down about that for a bit but we move on.

However.

My anger over what went on pre-game, and what those fucking c*nts at UEFA have tried to do during, and after... I am still absolutely furious. The absolute shitshow with the stewarding, and the locked gates, the police response, that's all 1 rephrensible part. But to then have the sheer audacity to lie about it and blame the fans on the PA, and brief their people in the media about the narrative they want to set... it's all so familiar and disgusting. It is 2022 you c*nts, everyone has phones. There's people dispelling their lies almost immediately with video evidence to back it up. Regular fans, family members of players, pundits and journos all able to point out their lies.

And yet. People are going to believe them. Believe in the narrative about the Liverpool fans. Typical that. Always them. Won't matter that there's evidence in front of their eyes proving how bad things were, how incompetent officials were. Enough people will believe in UEFAs lies, because they want to. Because they've heard it all before, must be true they've done it again. Disgrace.

I am so fucking filthy on this and I expect and demand the club not let this go. The players and the coaching staff can lick their wounds, now it's time for the men and women in suits behind the scenes to go to work.
