Still cant believe that Real Madrid side fluked a CL win. Such an average side.



I was deeply unimpressed by Madrid. I thought they were resilient, but otherwise poor. Their 'keeper won them the game.Personally, I was like a popped balloon before kick-off. All my enthusiasm and intensity had gone after the shambles outside and the stories filtering through. Maybe it was bad memories flooding back, I don't know really. It just deflated me.The game itself? We were the better side throughout, although I felt something just wasn't quite right. I felt the intensity wasn't quite there. I'm not sure if that's accurate, or whether it was just my own deflated mood clouding my perception?I suppose they deserved the win because they took their chance when it came. We simply didn't take ours, and I got the feeling we could play all night and not score.Such is football. Such is life.I think the players will be kicking themselves tomorrow but, sometimes, things just don't go your way. We are miles better than Madrid. The over confidence so many of us had pre game did grate on me though. I remember Wimbledon in '88, so I hate predictions of easy, high scoring hammerings. The funny thing is, we'll probably get to another CL final quite soon, against a side we are not expected to beat, and we'll bag no7. We just don't do easy.Anyway. That's that. It's done.Onwards and upwards...We have more trophies on the shelf than any club in the premier league this season. One more than the sportswash and two more than everyone else. We have the best manager in world football and an amazing team. I'd say we'll be back, but we've not really gone away.