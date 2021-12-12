« previous next »
CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58

macmanamanaman

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1080 on: Today at 01:30:58 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:26:46 am
Still cant believe that Real Madrid side fluked a CL win. Such an average side.



That's the most frustrating thing.

Aston Villa conceding 3 goals in 6 mins.
This Madrid side facing 20+ shots and not conceding.
Not a good week.

It would have been better if Villa had crumbled 5-0 and a much better side than Madrid had beaten us by more conventionally attractive football, outplaying us. Not fluking a goal off their only 2nd shot on target.

Seems unnecessarily cruel to lose 2 such key tosses of fate's coin in back to back games.
CalgarianRed

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:34:33 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 12:49:08 am
Heartbreaking that but fair play to Madrid, we go again.

7 straight final wins is staggering. Players like Kroos, Modric, Benzema have won 5.

Honestly hope we avoid them next season. Would feel much more confident against the likes of City, Chelsea etc.
Barneylfc∗

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:35:04 am
We didn't lose it. They won it. They were the better team and we can have no complaints. Courtois is a gobshite, but a fantastic gobshite.
I should be gutted but I'm not. I think back to the stress and the cost of getting to Wembley the other week, and I'm proud to have seen this side win a trophy this season and nothing will ever take that away. A once in a lifetime for me, something that's a given for others.
Cannot wait for next season to start. What a time to be a red.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:35:43 am
I am so bummed, it was not meant to be and to top  it off, we got teargased on the way out of the stadium for no other reason than the French police being c*nts.

Meanwhile they're letting local gangs inside and they're carrying weapons, some of them hit a poor lad on the head and he fell flat and didn't get up, I'm really worried if he'll make it.
GreatEx

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:39:44 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:35:43 am
I am so bummed, it was not meant to be and to top  it off, we got teargased on the way out of the stadium for no other reason than the French police being c*nts.

Meanwhile they're letting local gangs inside and they're carrying weapons, some of them hit a poor lad on the head and he fell flat and didn't get up, I'm really worried if he'll make it.

What the fuck, it's still going? Heads have to roll, this is disgusting dereliction of responsibility.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:41:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:39:44 am
What the fuck, it's still going? Heads have to roll, this is disgusting dereliction of responsibility.
I wrote that ages ago, but it seems my internet was slow so it loaded now. It was horrible outside though!
TipTopKop

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:54:50 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:30:58 am
It would have been better if Villa had crumbled 5-0 and a much better side than Madrid had beaten us by more conventionally attractive football, outplaying us.
If it's one thing I'm 'thankful' for, is that it wasn't City turning it on against us this evening.

It just happens. Football is mad like that. On paper Belgium looked loaded with talent going into the last world cup, and came out with nothing. City before us was miles ahead of Madrid on paper talent-wise. Came away with nothing.

I dunno. It just happens. I think a few (more) days off the telly and media blackout for me, is the way to go for now.
Son of Spion

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:55:31 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:26:46 am
Still cant believe that Real Madrid side fluked a CL win. Such an average side.
I was deeply unimpressed by Madrid. I thought they were resilient, but otherwise poor. Their 'keeper won them the game.

Personally, I was like a popped balloon before kick-off. All my enthusiasm and intensity had gone after the shambles outside and the stories filtering through. Maybe it was bad memories flooding back, I don't know really. It just deflated me.

The game itself? We were the better side throughout, although I felt something just wasn't quite right. I felt the intensity wasn't quite there. I'm not sure if that's accurate, or whether it was just my own deflated mood clouding my perception?

I suppose they deserved the win because they took their chance when it came. We simply didn't take ours, and I got the feeling we could play all night and not score.

Such is football. Such is life.

I think the players will be kicking themselves tomorrow but, sometimes, things just don't go your way. We are miles better than Madrid. The over confidence so many of us had pre game did grate on me though. I remember Wimbledon in '88, so I hate predictions of easy, high scoring hammerings. The funny thing is, we'll probably get to another CL final quite soon, against a side we are not expected to beat, and we'll bag no7. We just don't do easy.

Anyway. That's that. It's done.

Onwards and upwards...

We have more trophies on the shelf than any club in the premier league this season. One more than the sportswash and two more than everyone else. We have the best manager in world football and an amazing team. I'd say we'll be back, but we've not really gone away. 

stevensr123

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1088 on: Today at 02:11:53 am
The narrative Madrid where poor is astounding, they went there to soak up pressure, counter attack and control the important spaces - they did that perfectly.

We had two decent shots, but any decent keeper would be expected to save them. The rest of our shots and possession was just fluff. Dominating possession doesnt win games. If it did, city would have even in the final. We had no answer to madrids low block, and we would have been fuming if their first goal didnt stand as well. To play a good football game doesnt mean you have to attack or look attacking.
Son of Spion

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1089 on: Today at 02:13:05 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:11:53 am
The narrative Madrid where poor is astounding, they went there to soak up pressure, counter attack and control the important spaces.

We had two decent shots, but any decent keeper would be expected to save them. The rest of our shots and possession was just fluff. Dominating possession doesnt win games. If it did, city would have even in the final. We had no answer to madrids low block, and we would have been fuming if their first goal didnt stand as well.
They were Burnley in white.
rhysd

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:14:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:45:58 am
Hes fucking shite.

Can this WUM be dealt with?

He's clearly only here to wind people up.
stevensr123

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:15:01 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:13:05 am
They were Burnley in white.
they where, like I said to my mate , it was like a world class stoke. But they went out there and completed their game plan perfectly. We had no answer. So who played better? The team that went out and did what was needed, or the team that couldnt answer to those tactics?
buttersstotch

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:17:02 am
Hard to read too much in to everything as sounds like the guys in Paris have had an horrendous time as well. Feels bitter losing a final and then rival fans rightly taking the piss out of our season. I couldnt be more proud of what we have achieved though.

For me, we needed to score early. Madrid grew in to the game and what we were doing was not working against the low block. We restricted them to chances, but they took both their chances really well (thought we got a tad lucky with their offside). Madrid defended really well and ultimately we ran out of steam. I guess what is a tad worrying is in the finals as good as we have played, I think we are fairly easy to defend against. Im not sure if the solution to that is to play with 4 attackers or just accept it. Thought Diaz was easily bullied. Hard to be too critical as we didnt play badly, but imo to play in 3 finals and not score a goal should give the coaching staff food for thought in these big one off games.

Feels awful as this is the last game we remember now but Im glad of the break from football. We go again next season and we use the hurt from this last week to win.
ToneLa

Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
Reply #1093 on: Today at 02:24:07 am
I take total responsibility.

In doing so I saw...

This is revenge doubled. The most secure unit of our team is our recently renewed manager who continues to renew everything he touches

It's a roller-coaster this club. I put myself out there tonight. Got to speak to people. Dismay, but eyyy

So we go again

Tomorrow our parade will be DEFIANT
