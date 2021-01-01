Gutted. Just like everyone else. Still, we have to be proud of what the team has achieved this season.



* won two domestic cups (our first FA Cup since 2012)

* Finished second in the league with 92 points. We were like 14 points (?) behind at one stage and were competing against a state effectively!

* Lost the Champions League final 1-0



Dont get me wrong. Its disappointing to not win everything, but the team have pushed so hard and taken it to the highest level and just fallen short on the two bigger trophies.



Im not going to over analyse the game, I think we had maybe two really decent attempts (Mane having his shot tipped onto the post by Courtois and Salahs chance in the second half which produced a good save) - we had some other decent chances, but our finishing was either straight at the keeper or poor (Keita!)



Real Madrid barely had a sniff but their goal was well worked and a nice finish, as much as that pains me to say. The tactical approach was nothing special, they just soaked it up really and got some luck on the night. Congrats anyway!