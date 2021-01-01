« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26] 27   Go Down

Author Topic: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58  (Read 18712 times)

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,495
  • IFWT
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:34:20 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:37 am
I honestly dont think Ive seen a weaker final performance. Let the rawk heads tell it though.

Seriously, just go to bed.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,244
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:34:39 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:09:39 am
They came quite close to electing a Nazi as President this year. Lots of gammons in France too.

Well if you're going to bring Le Pen into it then you'll have to excuse Paris because she gets very little traction there, just as Liverpool gets a pass on Brexit and the Tories. :)
Logged

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:34:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:37 am
I honestly dont think Ive seen a weaker final performance. Let the rawk heads tell it though.

If you honestly believe that it's time for bed Andy.
Logged
PSN: ForgotMyMantra

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:34:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:37 am
I honestly dont think Ive seen a weaker final performance. Let the rawk heads tell it though.

Happy to take a ban at this point, but you are an utter dickhead. You've literally come on here after a Champions League final loss, that everyone is gutted about, to try to wind up fellow Reds for some reason and it's working, because you are a fucking diabolical supporter.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:35:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:37 am
I honestly dont think Ive seen a weaker final performance.

Eh? We were way better than them.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online elkun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:58 am
Erm over the years teams have paraded one trophy. You telling me we should not parade 2 trophies won in one season?
I think most fans and the players as well, all expected to win at least the Champions League or the Premier League. Even though we lost the PL, it wasnt in our hands the entire season and its hard to get disappointed at. But the Champions League was in our own hands and we were the much better team. So that obviously hurts.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:36:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:01 am
Thats the trouble with xG used as a a metric in a single game. You can be lucky in one game, just as you can be lucky with very few coin tosses. Toss a coin 3 times and you may well get 3 heads in a row at 12.5%. Toss a coin 30 times and its much closer to zero probability to achieve 30 heads in a row. If he regularly produces those numbers, Id agree, but it could just be luck. It could be down to a great performance, but you cant be certain from such a small sample size.
More often the not when produce those type of attacking numbers ur getting a goal if not 2. Sometimes variance happens and lose. Leicester on Boxing dat, Inter at home are 2 other examples of this.
It a 1 off final, it happens. Sometimes it better to be luckier then good. Liverpool was good. Madrid goalie was unreal, Madrid scored 1 goal on 1 shot on target.
Logged

Online alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:38:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:34:04 am
I said embarrassing performance, i didn't say embarrassing fucking season.

I can't point out a single positivity from that performance.

Konate was massive. I will be honest I thought Matip should have started. I was proven wrong.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:39:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:37 am
I honestly dont think Ive seen a weaker final performance. Let the rawk heads tell it though.

What way was it weak?
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:40:04 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:34:04 am
I said embarrassing performance, i didn't say embarrassing fucking season.

I can't point out a single positivity from that performance.
Embarrassing? You sound like a plastic.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,244
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:30:53 am
Probably fair comments. In fact completely fair.

But my mates kid got pepper sprayed by some c*nt who plays the hard man in front of children but probably runs a mile from actual trouble. And my own experiences in Paris have been similarly shite. Theyre like the Met with even more powers.

I understand, and I figured you probably had some connection to police violence tonight so I honestly don't want to come at you hard, but I had to defend my former city/country, hope you understand :).

Never had any problems with the police in my years there, even though I misbehaved on a few occasions. Probably depends where you are and the context, football trips being the worst.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,996
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 12:40:28 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:35:23 am
I think most fans and the players as well, all expected to win at least the Champions League or the Premier League. Even though we lost the PL, it wasnt in our hands the entire season and its hard to get disappointed at. But the Champions League was in our own hands and we were the much better team. So that obviously hurts.

You didn't answer my question.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,181
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:34:04 am
I said embarrassing performance, i didn't say embarrassing fucking season.

I can't point out a single positivity from that performance.

Youi don't think Ibou played well?
Logged

Online alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Starting Thiago was the correct decision. If he is fucked within 5 minutes, Keita goes in, no trouble. But if you bring him in and the he is fucked within 5 minutes then its massive trouble.

However Thiago should have only played the first  45 in my opinion.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:40:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:58 am
Erm over the years teams have paraded one trophy. You telling me we should not parade 2 trophies won in one season?
Can only speak for myself, but because of the way this has panned out it feels anti-climatic. If we had got knocked out in the semis of the CL, there would be a better atmosphere for the parade tomorrow. Strange as that may sound its true. It will unfortunately be a pretty drab affair.
Logged

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:42:16 am »
Im absolutely guttedthis team and this manager dont deserve this. Tomorrows going to be a bastard, I think Ill give footie a swerve for a week or two, as Ive mostly done this week. Fuck!
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:43:08 am »
In words of our boss.. We needed to be more brave
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,867
  • Dutch Class
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 12:43:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:50 am
Itll go down as one of the great goal keeping performances of the modern era - he single handedly changed tbe result of the game

He was immense
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,201
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 12:43:19 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
We are all here together. Let's show the lads tomorrow how much we are with them. We will go again.

We definitely will mate.
Logged
YWNA

Online elkun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 12:43:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:28 am
You didn't answer my question.
i think i have. No i dont think we should parade those two trophies and i think the players feel the same. But thats my opinion
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:40:53 am
Can only speak for myself, but because of the way this has panned out it feels anti-climatic. If we had got knocked out in the semis of the CL, there would be a better atmosphere for the parade tomorrow. Strange as that may sound its true. It will unfortunately be a pretty drab affair.

Drab? Mate I wouldnt want to go out with you for the night! Tomorrow will be a celebration and show of love for what this team gave this season. Now more than ever is the time for everyone to get their arses out and have a day celebrating this teams effort and work rate this season.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 12:44:10 am »
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 12:38:43 am
Konate was massive. I will be honest I thought Matip should have started. I was proven wrong.

You're not wrong, Konate was our best player and the only positivity from that game. I'm just too gutted to even point that out.

And also Thiago should have played 90 minutes

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 12:44:41 am »
We bounce back from the worst disappointments. 2018 champions league final loss was followed up with winning it in 2019. Likewise the crushing league defeat was followed up with the title.

Just worry some of our best players might be done now though. i'm not sure they can go again.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,362
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 12:44:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:32:19 am
Of course theres luck in his performance (manes could go in off the post  salahs could go in off his arm) Theres often a mix of luck and talent in exceptional performances especially outlier stuff like tonight.
I included the numbers just to show how unlikely and exceptional his performance was.

Yeah agreed. We know hes a great keeper, so it could be down to his performance. But it could be an outlier and just bad luck for us on the night.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Keita, for the price we paid, has not been goofd enough in the longterm
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,201
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 12:45:33 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
We're all here.


Such hurt is part of life.

Look at what we've done this season - unbelievable - no team has come this close to immortality.

1 point and 1 goal away.

We go again in August.

Just fine margins mate. I always take a loss in a European cup final pretty bad. Will take a few days.
Logged
YWNA

Online alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 12:45:41 am »
Klopp had 3 difficult calls. Konate or Matip. To start Thiago or not. To start Diaz or not. He got 2 out 3 correct imo.

The one mistake Klopp made was starting Diaz. He is more of  a player that changes the game from the bench. In this case Real dealt with him preety well and we lost the x factor. If he enters the game at 60 its a different story and would have made it harder for Real to adapt.

Logged

Online The Playmaker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 12:45:41 am »
Gutted. Just like everyone else. Still, we have to be proud of what the team has achieved this season.

* won two domestic cups (our first FA Cup since 2012)
* Finished second in the league with 92 points. We were like 14 points (?) behind at one stage and were competing against a state effectively!
* Lost the Champions League final 1-0

Dont get me wrong. Its disappointing to not win everything, but the team have pushed so hard and taken it to the highest level and just fallen short on the two bigger trophies.

Im not going to over analyse the game, I think we had maybe two really decent attempts (Mane having his shot tipped onto the post by Courtois and Salahs chance in the second half which produced a good save) - we had some other decent chances, but our finishing was either straight at the keeper or poor (Keita!)

Real Madrid barely had a sniff but their goal was well worked and a nice finish, as much as that pains me to say. The tactical approach was nothing special, they just soaked it up really and got some luck on the night. Congrats anyway!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,025
  • 🇺🇦
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 12:45:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:34:04 am
I said embarrassing performance, i didn't say embarrassing fucking season.

I can't point out a single positivity from that performance.

really?

Good grief  ;D

We where not great, still the better team by a mile.

They scored from their chance, we fluffed our lines.  It it what it is. The cryarsing and stomping of little feet from Muller and a few others on here is just mad. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ApfelStudel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 12:45:51 am »
I dont know what to say. It just feels like we could not really control the game. We were probably the better team, but we just couldn't carve them open. We had some wrong pass at the wrong time, several lucky rebounds for them as well as good saves by Courtouis and 7 out of 10 nights our chances would have been enough for at least one goal but tonight they were not. Its just so gutting that we lost two trophies by such a fine margin in such a short span of time. Onwards and upwards.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 12:45:58 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:45:05 am
Keita, for the price we paid, has not been goofd enough in the longterm

Hes fucking shite.
Logged

Online Harris96

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 12:46:07 am »
Just saw their goal again, so frustrating from robbo when he does the unnecessary one man presses and leaves huge holes.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,131
  • Truthiness
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 12:46:39 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:14:01 am
Not once did I say we should sell them. We did bottle this final though. Don't care what anyone else says. And I'll leave it there.
Well thank fuck for that. Thought you'd never shut up.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 12:47:18 am »
Quote from: Harris96 on Today at 12:46:07 am
Just saw their goal again, so frustrating from robbo when he does the unnecessary one man presses and leaves huge holes.

Been the story of his unfortunately
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:43:59 am
Drab? Mate I wouldnt want to go out with you for the night! Tomorrow will be a celebration and show of love for what this team gave this season. Now more than ever is the time for everyone to get their arses out and have a day celebrating this teams effort and work rate this season.
Its been a brilliant season, Im not saying it hasnt. Its just unfortunate that this parade is happening the day after the lowest emotional point of the season. Inevitably the atmosphere will suffer. Both from the fans and the players.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,035
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 12:47:38 am »
Some of you lot are in complete denial. We are the best team in the world but tonight for whatever reason we didnt show up (to put it fucking mildly) and got done over by a fucking Spanish Burnley whilst being blinded by their white Madrid shirts. Didnt play to our potential or get up to speed hardly at all, just watched it play out. Was fucking awful to watch happen. Its ok to say we didnt play well, no hiding there, it was shite, it happens, hopefully they learn and move on.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 12:48:40 am »
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 12:45:41 am
Klopp had 3 difficult calls. Konate or Matip. To start Thiago or not. To start Diaz or not. He got 2 out 3 correct imo.

The one mistake Klopp made was starting Diaz. He is more of  a player that changes the game from the bench. In this case Real dealt with him preety well and we lost the x factor. If he enters the game at 60 its a different story and would have made it harder for Real to adapt.

based on form Diaz deserved to start though. you risk upsetting the player by not starting the player. Klopp might well have thought he would be better coming off the bench but he could left with an unhappy player. People look at these things too simplistically.
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:36:38 am
More often the not when produce those type of attacking numbers ur getting a goal if not 2. Sometimes variance happens and lose. Leicester on Boxing dat, Inter at home are 2 other examples of this.
It a 1 off final, it happens. Sometimes it better to be luckier then good. Liverpool was good. Madrid goalie was unreal, Madrid scored 1 goal on 1 shot on target.

This is the problem and misconceptions with statistics. Statistics informs the probabilities of events among a population of events. If the CL was decided by 2-3 games which were finals then we'd probably win but in a one off game all bets are off. Courtois has a blinder and the statistics go out the window.

Madrid played to their strengths took their chances and won the game. Fair dues. We go again
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 12:49:05 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:19:38 am
I love the team and the manager. They are amazing. That doesn't mean I can't criticize them when I don't think they've turned up though. And for me, they didn't tonight. Be a different story if we'd peppered that Madrid goal and failed to score, but we didn't. We were quite tame for a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side in my opinion. Probably too tired in the end.
Go to bed mate.
Sleep it off and then apologise tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,295
Re: CLF: Liverpool FC 0 vs 1 Real Madrid C.F. Vini jr 58
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 12:49:08 am »
Heartbreaking that but fair play to Madrid, we go again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26] 27   Go Up
« previous next »
 