BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 27, 2022, 07:22:13 pm
Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique again, Julian Dicks, Nicky Tanner, Cisokkho

Spearing, Poulsen, Ferri

Markovic, Borini
Balotelli
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 27, 2022, 08:02:43 pm
-------------- Clemence------------

Nicol     Hansen     Van Dijk      Robertson

Liddel     Gerrard     Souness       Barnes

----------- Dalglish    Rush -------------
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 27, 2022, 11:25:18 pm
Whenever these all-time Liverpool X1's are picked a player who very rarely gets picked or mentioned is - Kevin Keegan (Mighty Mouse). I don't know if it's because he played for us from 71 - 77 and people 'forget' about him or maybe there is still a bit of acrimony over the way he left us for SV Hamburg  but i thought he was absolutely superb for Liverpool. He was our 'star' player from 72 - 77 (during which we won the 1st div 3 times in 73, 76 and 77) and his performances were consistently 'good' and he almost always produced performances when it really mattered: he was superb in the FA cup final win in 74, UEFA cup final wins in 73 and 76 and the European cup final win in 77 (he really was world class that night when he ran poor Bertie Vogts ragged who 3 years previously had successfully man marked the great Johan Cruyff in the 74 World Cup Final). In my opinion the way he performed for Liverpool he definitely deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as other 'greats'. He really was that good for Liverpool and he also won the ballon d'or twice in 78 and 79 (though admittedly he was at SV Hamburg at the time).
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 27, 2022, 11:39:26 pm
Quote from: put the wheelie bins out on May 27, 2022, 11:25:18 pm
Whenever these all-time Liverpool X1's are picked a player who very rarely gets picked or mentioned is - Kevin Keegan (Mighty Mouse). I don't know if it's because he played for us from 71 - 77 and people 'forget' about him or maybe there is still a bit of acrimony over the way he left us for SV Hamburg  but i thought he was absolutely superb for Liverpool. He was our 'star' player from 72 - 77 (during which we won the 1st div 3 times in 73, 76 and 77) and his performances were consistently 'good' and he almost always produced performances when it really mattered: he was superb in the FA cup final win in 74, UEFA cup final wins in 73 and 76 and the European cup final win in 77 (he really was world class that night when he ran poor Bertie Vogts ragged who 3 years previously had successfully man marked the great Johan Cruyff in the 74 World Cup Final). In my opinion the way he performed for Liverpool he definitely deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as other 'greats'. He really was that good for Liverpool and he also won the ballon d'or twice in 78 and 79 (though admittedly he was at SV Hamburg at the time).

Keegan's problem in terms of getting into an all-time 11 is that Kenny came in as his replacement and was quite simply levels above Keegan.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 28, 2022, 01:04:44 am
Quote from: put the wheelie bins out on May 27, 2022, 11:25:18 pm
Whenever these all-time Liverpool X1's are picked a player who very rarely gets picked or mentioned is - Kevin Keegan (Mighty Mouse). I don't know if it's because he played for us from 71 - 77 and people 'forget' about him or maybe there is still a bit of acrimony over the way he left us for SV Hamburg  but i thought he was absolutely superb for Liverpool. He was our 'star' player from 72 - 77 (during which we won the 1st div 3 times in 73, 76 and 77) and his performances were consistently 'good' and he almost always produced performances when it really mattered: he was superb in the FA cup final win in 74, UEFA cup final wins in 73 and 76 and the European cup final win in 77 (he really was world class that night when he ran poor Bertie Vogts ragged who 3 years previously had successfully man marked the great Johan Cruyff in the 74 World Cup Final). In my opinion the way he performed for Liverpool he definitely deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as other 'greats'. He really was that good for Liverpool and he also won the ballon d'or twice in 78 and 79 (though admittedly he was at SV Hamburg at the time).
In one sense, Kevin Keegan is the reason I support Liverpool: born in the same village, my uncle (a few years younger than Keegan, early teens when I was born) supported us, along with most of the rest of the village I suspect. My mum went on a date with Keegan, once, when he was just starting out at Scunthorpe. Ok, it was a double date and it was her mate who was with him, but still...

The first two games I saw were his farewell in the 77 Cup Finals. I've seen clips, compilations, the odd game highlight package, but not enough to really force him into an all time XI. And I can't imagine suddenly being granted a full history of his performances for Liverpool would elevate him to the vision, elegance and sheer brilliance of Dalglish - who is the main reason for my attachment to the club in the formative years after that; the first and biggest 'favourite player', whose iconic image has been my profile image on and off all over the internet and the only real bit of football art in the house and whose song I still tap out to calm my nerves in the biggest, most tense games. Like tomorrow's. Tonight's!

I guess I've seen just enough to have Keegan in consideration for a 433 along with the long list of other superb forwards we've had - Fowler, Torres, Suarez, Mane, Salah, a couple of other possibilities - for the position not filled by Dalglish and Rush. But like several of the older posters in here, I suppose I'd revert to the 4411/4231, to pick an XI; and there are really only two names for the forwards in that side, in my era.

Anyway, a bit of reminiscing after watching a repeat of the 2018 ITV programme about 77/78...
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 28, 2022, 02:01:36 am
Its not doable, this puzzle. we need 18 or 22. Crazy trying to whittle that down to 11.

Damn that Mane's gone!

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
May 31, 2022, 12:31:43 am
Clemence, Nicol, Hansen, VVD, Riise, Mølby, Gerrard, Souness, Dalglish, Rush, Barnes.
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Today at 07:02:34 am
Clemence,

Neal, Hansen, Van Dijk, Hughes,

Keegan, Gerrard, Souness,

Barnes, Dalglish, Hunt.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Today at 01:51:51 pm
Emlyn Hughes at left back is a big shout.
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Today at 02:56:22 pm
Quote from: redmark on May 28, 2022, 01:04:44 am


The first two games I saw were his farewell in the 77 Cup Finals.

I guess I've seen just enough to have Keegan in consideration for a 433 along with the long list of other superb forwards we've had



Paisley changed to 4-3-3 for the 77 FA Cup Final. It cost us the match, FA Cup and the treble.

Four days later we went back to 4-4-2 and battered Munchengladbach.

 Stick to 4-4-2 and put Keegan on the bench.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Today at 02:58:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Emlyn Hughes at left back is a big shout.

He could play anywhere in defence or midfield, bit like Lawrenson or Smith. All hard to leave out.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Today at 07:10:46 pm
Clemence

Nicol
Hansen
Van Dijk
Hughes

Liddell
Souness
Gerrard
Barnes

Dalglish
Rush
20 and 7
