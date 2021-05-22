Whenever these all-time Liverpool X1's are picked a player who very rarely gets picked or mentioned is - Kevin Keegan (Mighty Mouse). I don't know if it's because he played for us from 71 - 77 and people 'forget' about him or maybe there is still a bit of acrimony over the way he left us for SV Hamburg but i thought he was absolutely superb for Liverpool. He was our 'star' player from 72 - 77 (during which we won the 1st div 3 times in 73, 76 and 77) and his performances were consistently 'good' and he almost always produced performances when it really mattered: he was superb in the FA cup final win in 74, UEFA cup final wins in 73 and 76 and the European cup final win in 77 (he really was world class that night when he ran poor Bertie Vogts ragged who 3 years previously had successfully man marked the great Johan Cruyff in the 74 World Cup Final). In my opinion the way he performed for Liverpool he definitely deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as other 'greats'. He really was that good for Liverpool and he also won the ballon d'or twice in 78 and 79 (though admittedly he was at SV Hamburg at the time).



In one sense, Kevin Keegan is the reason I support Liverpool: born in the same village, my uncle (a few years younger than Keegan, early teens when I was born) supported us, along with most of the rest of the village I suspect. My mum went on a date with Keegan, once, when he was just starting out at Scunthorpe. Ok, it was a double date and it was her mate who was with him, but still...The first two games I saw were his farewell in the 77 Cup Finals. I've seen clips, compilations, the odd game highlight package, but not enough to really force him into an all time XI. And I can't imagine suddenly being granted a full history of his performances for Liverpool would elevate him to the vision, elegance and sheer brilliance of Dalglish - who is the main reason for my attachment to the club in the formative years after that; the first and biggest 'favourite player', whose iconic image has been my profile image on and off all over the internet and the only real bit of football art in the house and whose song I still tap out to calm my nerves in the biggest, most tense games. Like tomorrow's. Tonight's!I guess I've seen just enough to have Keegan in consideration for a 433 along with the long list of other superb forwards we've had - Fowler, Torres, Suarez, Mane, Salah, a couple of other possibilities - for the position not filled by Dalglish and Rush. But like several of the older posters in here, I suppose I'd revert to the 4411/4231, to pick an XI; and there are really only two names for the forwards in that side, in my era.Anyway, a bit of reminiscing after watching a repeat of the 2018 ITV programme about 77/78...