BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI

Linudden

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
The obvious thing about Barnes is that under normal circumstances he'd likely won at least one if not two European Cups with that team and probably had a legacy hard to match. As it is, for me it's hard to overlook what Luis did at Barcelona after departing when considering this. He continued to put up mental numbers proving that 13-14 was not a fluke. It would've been doable to put Barnes on the left, Luis down the middle and then gambled by cutting Xabi out to replace him with Stevie further back and Kenny as #10. I'm not trusting the defensive shape to handle that, however. So for balance reasons it's a lot easier to shoehorn Xabi into the team than gamble with Barnesy.
Timbo's Goals

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:36:48 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:02:56 am
I knew you'd fit Tommy in Timbo, and yes it's an impossible task, what a crop of greats we've had under Jurgen

Ha ha. Is right Kav.  ;D

Thing is, I'll always bang the drum for Smithy simply because for that mid sixties spell when he was mean but also lean and pacy and skilful as fuck he was probably along with Beckenbauer the finest twin centre back on the planet and proved it game after game and year on year for those 4 or 5 seasons against the best in England and Europe.

As for whether that era can't be compared to later years. Utter bollocks as far as I'm concerned. The game back then had progressed unrecognisably from the pedestrian and often laboured late fifties and very early sixties version of domestic footy and Tommy's role as the twin centre back with the huge stopper that was big Rowdy alongside as the surviving colossal remnant from the late '50's was right at the cutting edge of that rapid development towards the footy we have been blessed with since. Every other side soon followed Shank's and Smithy's lead on that trail which had a pass and move philosophy accompanied by individual sorties as its blueprint.

I know it's hard to envisage just how unique and amazing a talent Smithy was during those mid sixties years for those who weren't around back then - and there aren't many who were around who actually go on these sort of forums as it clearly is the territory of younger folks including those a decade or so younger who remember the slower more rotund '70's version of Smithy. But anyone who was around back then knows just how amazing and vital Smithy really was.

So Smithy for me will always be one of the twin centre backs in any team alongside the immaculate Vergil with both just ahead of Jocky, Lawro, Sami, Emlyn, Thommo and the wonderful Joel Matip of this season.

As for the selecting the rest of the team, given the other greats of the 60's, 70's and '80's and the world class talent we've had under Jurgen PLUS Luis Suarez, Fernando, Stevie, Xabi and Masch it's just impossible for me to narrow it down to eleven - sorry - to ten that plus Smithy.

 :)

Also - just an observation on most of the teams I've seen - the under appreciation for Kevin Keegan and the incredible impact he had on us following his pulsating debut at the start of the '71/'72 season just after Charlie Gormless had fucked us at Wembley - is stark. Keegan was incredible and warrants consideration in any top eleven. Similar impact to Luis Diaz actually  ;D
rojo para la vida

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
All fair points.

I just highlighted this bit because it's the bit I disagree with. I think John Barnes at his peak was the most talented Liverpool player we've had in my time supporting the club. John Barnes in the modern era, which the protection that players are afforded, would be putting up ridiculous numbers. He elevated a club and brought huge excitement to a team that had won everything in the preceding years. Torres is probably the only modern day player who I can think of that brought that immediate buzz and excitement to the club.

I thought Suarez was a brilliant player, who for an 18-24 month period was the best player in the league. Just think he's shy of Barnes for a number of reasons. I'd also have Mane and Salah ahead of Suarez for longevity reasons. Like I said previously players like Owen, Fowler, Torres, Beardsley weren't even close in my thoughts about best ever Liverpool XI despite all being very good players.
I'm also in the Barnes camp. There was an air of expectation every time he received the ball when he was in his prime, like no other player I've watched in England. He had a football brain, skill, flair, you name it. He deserves a place in the Xl.
There was no option but if Thiago had been at the club for another two seasons and was playing at his current level, he would come into consideration for me. He plays fantasy football and is one of the most accomplished players I've ever witnessed.
ToneLa

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:52:07 pm
redmark

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm
I just highlighted this bit because it's the bit I disagree with. I think John Barnes at his peak was the most talented Liverpool player we've had in my time supporting the club. John Barnes in the modern era, which the protection that players are afforded, would be putting up ridiculous numbers. He elevated a club and brought huge excitement to a team that had won everything in the preceding years.
Agreed. To oversimplify, in modern comparison terms and assuming the benefits of modern conditioning and protection, Barnes would (potentially) be the mythical combination of Ronaldo's pace and power with Messi's balance, touch and subtlety. Or as close as that is possible.

(Fans who only saw the midfield-sitting Barnes didn't see the Barnes older fans are talking about).
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

RobbieRedman

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm
Antonio Conte sent in his selection  :P


stevieG786

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 01:05:34 pm


from players i've seen growing up it's

------------Allison

Trent --Hypia-- VVD- Robbo

-------Alonso Gerrard
Salah----------------- Suarez

-------Fowler --Torres
scutty

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 01:33:02 pm
Not everyone is my first pick, but you have to work with what you're given.

Would have loved to have James in goal and razor Ruddock at CB.


redmark

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:43:37 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm
Antonio Conte sent in his selection  :P



No way he'd pick Molby.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

killer-heels

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
I am actually surprised with the amount of Alonso shouts.

From the players I have seen: -

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Hyypia
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Gerrard
Salah
Mane
Suarez

S

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
I am actually surprised with the amount of Alonso shouts.

From the players I have seen: -

Alisson
Trent
Van Dijk
Hyypia
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Gerrard
Salah
Mane
Suarez
This would be mine. I gave up on the actual thing when I saw Matip wasn't an option. Think he's better than Hyypia and Carragher. Also surprised at so many Alonso inclusions.
Mark Walters

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
Really wanted to pick a formation where I could put Dalglish behind Rush but it doesn't allow me to do that. So here it is:

                       Clemence

TAA      Hansen        VVD        Nicol

            Alonso        Souness

Gerrard         Dalglish            Barnes

                      Rush
killer-heels

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
This would be mine. I gave up on the actual thing when I saw Matip wasn't an option. Think he's better than Hyypia and Carragher. Also surprised at so many Alonso inclusions.

Yes Matip probably does come in ahead of Hyypia, but Sami was a big part of really making us solid and scored some vital goals but at the end of this season I don't think you could argue against having Matip in there.
ToneLa

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm
Sami and Virge, drooool

Kenny feeding Rush or Fowler, flanked by Barnes and Mo

Gerrard and Xabi in midfield

man so many options. Then you bring on Suarez or Mane or or or or or or or or or
rafathegaffa83

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #94 on: Today at 12:21:22 am
The forward options alone make this incredibly difficult. Still stuck on them

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 25, 2022, 12:45:27 pm
Mascherano should be a choice in midfield.

Matip deserves consideration in defence

Definitely.
redmark

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #95 on: Today at 12:32:12 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm
Really wanted to pick a formation where I could put Dalglish behind Rush but it doesn't allow me to do that. So here it is:

                       Clemence

TAA      Hansen        VVD        Nicol

            Alonso        Souness

Gerrard         Dalglish            Barnes

                      Rush
Not my favourite role for Gerrard, but that would be pretty spectacular.
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:29:00 am
I love our current team but I'm going to have to be an old fart. All my team apart from Gerrard are from the 70s/80s.

Clemence;

Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy A.

Gerrard, Molby, Souness (C), Kennedy R.

Rush, Dalglish.

What about this subs bench...

Alisson;

Nicol, Hyypia, Van Djik, Robertson;

Callaghan, Hughes*, Whelan, Barnes;

Fowler, Keegan.

*Emlyn would be as good as anyone in central midfield in my opinion.

kcbworth

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:08:23 am
This would be fun if we need a couple of goals to win a game:

                       Allison

                         VVD

           Gerrard       Souness

Salah                               Barnes

     Kenny                        Keegan

+any 3 of Suarez/Fowler/Rush/Owen/Torres/Mane up front :)
Johnny Aldridge

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:28:29 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm
Agreed. To oversimplify, in modern comparison terms and assuming the benefits of modern conditioning and protection, Barnes would (potentially) be the mythical combination of Ronaldo's pace and power with Messi's balance, touch and subtlety. Or as close as that is possible.

(Fans who only saw the midfield-sitting Barnes didn't see the Barnes older fans are talking about).

Spot on with the Ronaldo/Messi hybrid. Barnes was FAST with the ball at his feet, physically powerful, cheeky passes, cheeky finishes, amazing dribbling in tight areas, he could win the ball back too, better than Messi in that respect. He surely would have won European trophies if the ban wasnt in effect.

The only negative thing I can say about Barnes is he should have taken the ball into the corner against Arsenal in 89.  ;D
