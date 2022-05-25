I knew you'd fit Tommy in Timbo, and yes it's an impossible task, what a crop of greats we've had under Jurgen



Ha ha. Is right Kav.Thing is, I'll always bang the drum for Smithy simply because for that mid sixties spell when he was mean but also lean and pacy and skilful as fuck he was probably along with Beckenbauer the finest twin centre back on the planet and proved it game after game and year on year for those 4 or 5 seasons against the best in England and Europe.As for whether that era can't be compared to later years. Utter bollocks as far as I'm concerned. The game back then had progressed unrecognisably from the pedestrian and often laboured late fifties and very early sixties version of domestic footy and Tommy's role as the twin centre back with the huge stopper that was big Rowdy alongside as the surviving colossal remnant from the late '50's was right at the cutting edge of that rapid development towards the footy we have been blessed with since. Every other side soon followed Shank's and Smithy's lead on that trail which had a pass and move philosophy accompanied by individual sorties as its blueprint.I know it's hard to envisage just how unique and amazing a talent Smithy was during those mid sixties years for those who weren't around back then - and there aren't many who were around who actually go on these sort of forums as it clearly is the territory of younger folks including those a decade or so younger who remember the slower more rotund '70's version of Smithy. But anyone who was around back then knows just how amazing and vital Smithy really was.So Smithy for me will always be one of the twin centre backs in any team alongside the immaculate Vergil with both just ahead of Jocky, Lawro, Sami, Emlyn, Thommo and the wonderful Joel Matip of this season.As for the selecting the rest of the team, given the other greats of the 60's, 70's and '80's and the world class talent we've had under Jurgen PLUS Luis Suarez, Fernando, Stevie, Xabi and Masch it's just impossible for me to narrow it down to eleven - sorry - to ten that plus Smithy.Also - just an observation on most of the teams I've seen - the under appreciation for Kevin Keegan and the incredible impact he had on us following his pulsating debut at the start of the '71/'72 season just after Charlie Gormless had fucked us at Wembley - is stark. Keegan was incredible and warrants consideration in any top eleven. Similar impact to Luis Diaz actually