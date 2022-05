From what Iíve see in a 4-2-3-1



Alisson



TAA

Hansen

VvD

Robertson



Gerrard

Fabinho



Salah

Mane

Barnes



Rush





Bit of a fudge to get Barnes, Mane and Salah in same team.



Just missed out on seeing Dalglish and Souness so did not include them. Ian Rush is easily the best striker Iíve seen for us. Barnes at his peak the most exciting player Iíve seen for us. Salah and Mane just shade Suarez but are miles ahead of others like Torres, Owen, Fowler, McManaman. Mane/Salah have consistently excelled for us over a longer time than Suarez. Also available consistently.



Gerrard is best ever player iíve seen for us. Fabinho is a better all round player and more effective than Alonso and Mascherano in their Liverpool careers. Fabinho is not as silky or easy on the eye as Alonso but heís consistently at a higher level than Alonso was for us over his time at the club. Alonso was a bit up and down.



Defence and GK are relatively easy to pick. Only question was having Nicol as 1 of the full backs. Close call but went with the current 2.