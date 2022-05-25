From what Ive see in a 4-2-3-1



Alisson



TAA

Hansen

VvD

Robertson



Gerrard

Fabinho



Salah

Mane

Barnes



Rush





Bit of a fudge to get Barnes, Mane and Salah in same team.



Just missed out on seeing Dalglish and Souness so did not include them. Ian Rush is easily the best striker Ive seen for us. Barnes at his peak the most exciting player Ive seen for us. Salah and Mane just shade Suarez but are miles ahead of others like Torres, Owen, Fowler, McManaman. Mane/Salah have consistently excelled for us over a longer time than Suarez. Also available consistently.



Gerrard is best ever player ive seen for us. Fabinho is a better all round player and more effective than Alonso and Mascherano in their Liverpool careers. Fabinho is not as silky or easy on the eye as Alonso but hes consistently at a higher level than Alonso was for us over his time at the club. Alonso was a bit up and down.



Defence and GK are relatively easy to pick. Only question was having Nicol as 1 of the full backs. Close call but went with the current 2.