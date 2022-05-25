I stopped because they wouldn't let me pick Salah wide right in a 4-2-3-1
Snap
Wanted to put all forwards in the 3-1:
Midfield 2 of Gerrard and Souness (more than enough!!)
Salah - Dalglish - Suarez
Rush
We've had some great keepers, defenders and midfielders - but fucking hell have we had way more than our fair share of top, top class forwards over the years.
To think that players with the quality of Mane, Torres, Owen, Fowler, Barnes, Keegan (not to mention Hunt, St John & Liddell) wouldn't make my top 4 is staggering.