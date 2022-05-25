« previous next »
BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:20:00 pm
I think there's a few filters. Games played and trophies won are useful in narrowing it down. Also I think limting teams to players you've seen play makes sense, if only to reduce the pool further.
For me it's difficult to look too much beyond the one with Gerrard Souness Barnes, Rush, Dalglish, Salah. The only doubts for me are Allison v Clemence and Robertson / Joey Jones.
Jookie

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:20:56 pm
From what Ive see in a 4-2-3-1

Alisson

TAA
Hansen
VvD
Robertson

Gerrard
Fabinho

Salah
Mane
Barnes

Rush


Bit of a fudge to get Barnes, Mane and Salah in same team.

Just missed out on seeing Dalglish and Souness so did not include them. Ian Rush is easily the best striker Ive seen for us. Barnes at his peak the most exciting player Ive seen for us. Salah and Mane just shade Suarez but are miles ahead of others like Torres, Owen, Fowler, McManaman. Mane/Salah have consistently excelled for us over a longer time than Suarez. Also available consistently.

Gerrard is best ever player ive seen for us. Fabinho is a better all round player and more effective than Alonso and Mascherano in their Liverpool careers. Fabinho is not as silky or easy on the eye as Alonso but hes consistently at a higher level than Alonso was for us over his time at the club. Alonso was a bit up and down.

Defence and GK are relatively easy to pick. Only question was having Nicol as 1 of the full backs. Close call but went with the current 2.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:29:54 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:10:51 pm
Was Mane not playing when you watched?  ;)

haha just think peak Suarez was a tiny bit better than peak Mane
RedSince86

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:59:00 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:49:38 am
Yeah, the only question for me at left back was Nicol vs Robertson. Does highlight (no disrespect to those two) that it's not historically been the strongest position.
Did Nicol play that much at LB?  Or is it just a case of great player, versatile, need to stick him in there?
Realgman

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:05:45 pm
I know salah should be there, but I couldnt leave the 3 I picked out..
what finishers..
The midfield, full of intelligence and guile
The defence could have been a few different, but  not better..
I loved reina as a keeper, thought he was fantastic, and hated we let him go....but well Alisson

red1977

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Barrow Shaun

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:17:15 pm
Any selection that doesn't have Babb as sweeper and David Burrows as left wing-back is just trolling us all.
RedSince86

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 05:17:15 pm
Any selection that doesn't have Babb as sweeper and David Burrows as left wing-back is just trolling us all.
Don't forget Kvarme and Tanner in that back 3.
RobbieRedman

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:28:42 pm
MNAA

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
My XI

Malaysian Kopite

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:45:32 pm
Who I've watched:

Nobby Reserve

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:31:50 am
I stopped because they wouldn't let me pick Salah wide right in a 4-2-3-1 ;D


Snap

Wanted to put all forwards in the 3-1:

Midfield 2 of Gerrard and Souness (more than enough!!)

Salah - Dalglish - Suarez
             
             Rush

We've had some great keepers, defenders and midfielders - but fucking hell have we had way more than our fair share of top, top class forwards over the years.


To think that players with the quality of Mane, Torres, Owen, Fowler, Barnes, Keegan (not to mention Hunt, St John & Liddell) wouldn't make my top 4 is staggering.
blamski

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:56:57 pm
Shame there is no Mascherano or Thiago option in midfield, though we're still spoilt for choice.
Feels slightly weird to leave out a few defensive greats but I just think Virgil and Sami would work together really well
There's enough craft and steel in the midfield to control any game, and the forward line is the stuff of nightmares for anybody

Johnny Aldridge

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
Based only on the players I saw in my time:

                               Alisson

Alexander-Arnold      Hansen     Van Dijk    Robertson

         Barnes    Gerard      Souness     Whelan

                        Dalgalish    Rush
RyanBabel19

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Gonna give this a go tomorrow, STUNNED to see the sheer amount of times Ian Rush misses out in here though, 346 goals!!! Gotta assume its all people who were never fortunate enough to see him play
RayPhilAlan

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:01:58 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:02:09 am
We did this a couple of years ago and my only change to that team is Alisson for Clemence.  At the time I thought that Alisson was probably the better GK, but hadn't played enough games, but now he is even better and has enough appearances and winners medals to justify his place.

This would actually be more of a 4-2-3-1 with Barnes wide left, Salah wide right, and Dalglish in the 'number 10' position, but that wasn't an option.


I'm with Stu-Pid.
I also wanted to have a 4-2-3-1 with Salah, Kenny and Barnes as the three behind Rush, but it won't let you pick forwards in the 3.
My changes to your team are keeper (Clemence still keeps the jersey, just) and in the fullback positions, where I've gone for Phil Neal and (my left-field left-back) Mark Lawrenson. Lawro's just such a good player that he needs to be there somewhere, and his first appearances for us were at left-back.

So that's:
Clemence
Neal
Hansen
Van Dijk
Lawrenson
Souness
Gerrard
Salah
Dalglish
Barnes
Rush
Johnny Aldridge

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:17:06 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Gonna give this a go tomorrow, STUNNED to see the sheer amount of times Ian Rush misses out in here though, 346 goals!!! Gotta assume its all people who were never fortunate enough to see him play

Rush got stick because he was an out and out striker. But goals win games and he was a deadly finisher. His partnership with Kenny was brilliant.
Bobinhood

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:49:29 am
Hmmmph


wouldn't let me pick Steve Finnan, Deegan or Kromkamp.

kavah

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:02:31 am
Regarding Nicol at left back he was genuinely two-footed, a natural footballer

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/389

A good shout as sub too as he had all the skill and the physique to play centre half which he did in the late 80s team.
It's a pity he can be such a prick on ESPN. Kenny says the Scots had built up this image as the master race, better at everything than the English; more intelligent, tougher, faster, better at golf etc. and then Nicol turns up and shatters that illusion in his first ten minutes  ;D



Timbo's Goals

Re: BBC Sport - Pick your all-time Liverpool XI
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:01:15 am
Twenty years ago this was a piece of piss. Now, though - especially with this current crop of world class talent including Diaz and Thiago - its utterly fucking impossible. And anyone who thinks theyve cracked it is deluded.

BTW - Vintage mid sixties twin centre back Tommy Smith is the only definite for me. Not even Kenny is certain of a place which shows the futility of even trying  ;D
