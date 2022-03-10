Poll

So.. World Cup coming up, massive season for the Reds next season.. How many..?

None!
A few!
A load!
All of 'em!
I like Bananas in a cheesy dip
Author Topic: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?  (Read 139 times)

How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« on: Today at 02:33:38 pm »
Bit of a balancing act, sure, but how many players do we want to see in the World Cup?

This is a bit different than all the shite warm up friendly bag-o-shite games we usually see and my usual view is balanced with the fact that the lads would want to be seen on the world stage.

Normally I'd be very much in the 'None!' camp. But you can't be can you? In the World Cup? Where legend status is achieved and lauded over the years.

Bit conflcted, but I don't think that even for Liverpool I could begrudge any player this.
2022/03/10

Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
None. Fuck Qatar.
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
'None'

'Yeah but they'll want to'

'Yeah but Qatar'

'Yeah but Man City'

'Yeah but you shouldn't watch it anyway'

'Yeah but do you eat corn flakes?'

'Yeah but that's not the same'

'Yeah but if you eat corn flakes you can't complain about people being beheaded in Qatar'

'Yeah but England fans lobbed chairs at corn flakes'

'Yeah but I'm not English anyway I'm Scouse'

'Yeah but that's still in England'

'Yeah but the national anthem, fuck Southgate'

Good thread Andy.
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm »
None. Never. Forever.
International football can be cancelled permanently for all I care.
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »

Just Robbo.

Pity it is being played where it is. I rather like watching the World Cup nations i know very little about and getting to know the players etc.

1974, 1978 and 1994 were probably my favourite tournaments.

There`s a good chance i give this one a miss.
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
None.
World Cup in Qatar is a fucking disgrace.

Give our lads a rest during the hard season we have ahead.
Re: How many Liverpool players would you like to see featured in the World Cup?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Nada.
