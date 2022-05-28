« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

TepidT2O
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1440 on: Today at 08:18:01 pm
Our end is nearly empty in parts!
Caligula?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1441 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm
Who's head of the police in Paris? Inspector Clouseau? Ffs  :no
DaveyHughes
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1442 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm
BT talking about the high line yawwwwwwnnnnn
Mister Flip Flop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1443 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm
UEFA are doubling down on the late fans angle despite scores of actual journalists stuck outside for hrs and reporting on it.
paisley1977
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1444 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:16:05 pm
I'm not saying nobody from our side has bunked in, but from what I can gather so far it goes both ways at least.

There is nobody bunking in our end is only half full.
The North Bank
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1445 on: Today at 08:19:22 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 08:16:57 pm
Putin would have never let this shit slide...  ::)


*hides*

Honestly Paris is absolute chaos , and thats on a normal weekend. The police force there are straight out of the 3rd world
darragh85
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1446 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm
Are real Madrid fans affected?
4pool
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1447 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm
What also worries me is UEFA telling the French match officials that the delay is due to Liverpool supporters causing problems.
the_red_pill
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1448 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:18:01 pm
Our end is nearly empty in parts!
Yeip saw that. Like small holes in a red canvas.
Red Berry
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1449 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:15:11 pm
I'm like a popped balloon now. All excitement has gone.  :-\

That works in Real Madrid's favour. Stay strong!
stevieG786
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1450 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm
Cmon you reds!!!
RedG13
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1451 on: Today at 08:19:59 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:19:27 pm
Are real Madrid fans affected?
No different gate
jillc
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1452 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Yes agreed totally mate

All the English journalists that I've seen are saying the fans arrived in good time. At least they will be able to hopefully ask the awkward questions of UEFA.
newterp
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1453 on: Today at 08:20:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:19:28 pm
What also worries me is UEFA telling the French match officials that the delay is due to Liverpool supporters causing problems.

Are you surprised?
RedSince86
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1454 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm
Wow amazing how many empty seats, utter shambolic by UEFA and Paris authorities.
Trada
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1455 on: Today at 08:20:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:16:42 pm
BBC reporter Nick Parrot saying hes been gassed and fans ar3 behaving themselves.

Whats your link?

No link I was watching BBC news Live at the time when it was said.

They seem to be changing the reason a little now a bit none committal on the reason.
RedSamba
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1456 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:19:16 pm
Who's head of the police in Paris? Inspector Clouseau? Ffs  :no

Gegenpresser101
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1457 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm
4 out of 5 gates closed apparently, which result most people going through 1 gate...wtf type of organization is that.
RedForeverTT
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1458 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:19:18 pm
BT talking about the high line yawwwwwwnnnnn

The match should have started 20 mins ago and these guys are running out of things to talk about.

Another 30mins delay and they would be talking about their wives.
FLRed67
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1459 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
I posted a few weeks ago somewhere in a RAWK thread that the sports organizations based in Switzerland are beyond corrupt and may not be around in a couple of years.

If you were surprised by my comment then, perhaps you are not anymore.
Fiasco
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #1460 on: Today at 08:21:16 pm

Gary Lineker 💙💛
@GaryLineker
Theyve just announced another 15 minute delay because of the late arrival of fans. Utter bullshit.
8:15 PM · May 28, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
