I'm not saying nobody from our side has bunked in, but from what I can gather so far it goes both ways at least.
Putin would have never let this shit slide... *hides*
Our end is nearly empty in parts!
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I'm like a popped balloon now. All excitement has gone.
Are real Madrid fans affected?
Yes agreed totally mate
What also worries me is UEFA telling the French match officials that the delay is due to Liverpool supporters causing problems.
BBC reporter Nick Parrot saying hes been gassed and fans ar3 behaving themselves.Whats your link?
Who's head of the police in Paris? Inspector Clouseau? Ffs
BT talking about the high line yawwwwwwnnnnn
