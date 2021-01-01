« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 44857 times)

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm »
No Matip is tough, quite a gamble.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online gemofabird

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
THHHHIIIIAAAAGGGHOOO
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 06:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:05 pm
My grandad is way too relaxed for a Champions League final.  :-X

Mine too.
But tbf, he´s dead.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online SvenJohansen

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 06:46:48 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 06:41:12 pm
God no..... I want to see my grand kids in 20 years time..

 :lmao
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 06:47:13 pm »
Great team, can't wait to twat these!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 06:30:23 pm
Let's twat these twats

This is precise, and actionable.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online oxenstierna

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 06:47:30 pm »
Great lineup, we got this
Online Tobelius

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 06:47:34 pm »
Online 88_RED

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 06:47:44 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 06:45:27 pm


Happy with that.. although would have preferred Matip.. Konate will probably score to show me up..  ;D

How amazing is it for young Jones and Elliott to be on the bench for this..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 06:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 06:46:34 pm
No Matip is tough, quite a gamble.

A surprise for me.
        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online dirkster

  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Was expecting Matip to start to be honest. In Klopp we trust. C'mon you lovely reds.
Nerves properly kicking in now
Online macmanamanaman

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 06:45:54 pm
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.
thats perfect.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 06:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 06:46:34 pm
No Matip is tough, quite a gamble.

We need Konate to cover for Trent with Vincious. It's the right call as Konate is quicker than Matip.  Also more of an attacking threat.
Online JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 06:48:47 pm »
Konate  thats a surprise
Online duvva

  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm »
So good to see the strength across our squad. Cant wait for this now.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • Hare Krishna
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 06:48:56 pm »
There we go. Ok, that's a team set up for carnage
Online Phineus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm »
Great team, Diaz to make himself a legend.
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm »
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Shankly998

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 06:47:44 pm
Happy with that.. although would have preferred Matip.. Konate will probably score to show me up..  ;D

How amazing is it for young Jones and Elliott to be on the bench for this..

Think Konate is the right choice to help TAA with Vinicius. We got this, we are better than them, we just need to make sure we don't switch off like Man City did thinking the game is won.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 06:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:47:34 pm


I didnt know Ruud Van Nistelrooy was playing
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Jetmir M.

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 06:49:38 pm »
Online gemofabird

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 06:50:22 pm »
Fair play to Klopp stopping for that young lad
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • Hare Krishna
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 06:50:28 pm »
Watching the training last night, you could tell Thiago would be fine. Good movement, sharp as fuck, love it
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 06:51:01 pm »
Ibo trains against Benzema when they play for France. He should know his moves and tendencies well enough.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online StormyDog

  • You know had only 4 shots on target
  • Give yourself the chance to be Heroes
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:45:51 pm
I think it's some lame "psychlogy" bullshit i.e. "Here is our team, we don't care how much time you have to make adjustment to yours.  Read it and weep".
Point is with a question over the partner to Virgil and which of Jota/Diaz starts. Most if us would pick our line up knowing everyone is fit
Pep Guardiola: "We knew immediately when the draw was made - Anfield, they won it five times, the fans believe - it will be hard. We were beaten by an exceptional team."

Online Father Ted

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 06:51:17 pm »
Maybe Klopp wants Konates added pace. Still, great team.

Lets smash em.
Online SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
great lineup.

great bench.
