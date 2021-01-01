It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
My grandad is way too relaxed for a Champions League final.
God no..... I want to see my grand kids in 20 years time..
Let's twat these twats
No Matip is tough, quite a gamble.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.
Happy with that.. although would have preferred Matip.. Konate will probably score to show me up.. How amazing is it for young Jones and Elliott to be on the bench for this..
I think it's some lame "psychlogy" bullshit i.e. "Here is our team, we don't care how much time you have to make adjustment to yours. Read it and weep".
