I've got mates who've had fuck all in any ballot this season, yet another who got a two in all 3 ballots, mad the way its working.



We got fuck all for Athens in 2007, yet my mate and his missus, who only started going in 2006, got tickets as he'd managed to do a couple of Euro aways. I couldn't afford an away as I was saving to get married, hadn't missed a home game for 5 years and started going in 1975.



Yeah it’s a shit situation and really unfair, but I guess we just need to accept that’s how it is if we want to continue going, UEFA scum or other organisations aren’t changing any time soon so it is what it is. Even worse for people like yourself an others who haven’t missed anything in about 5-10 years too.Don’t get why it’s pissed me off so much this time but it’s took the wind out of the sails for sure. I know it’ll all change come kick off though. Sure others are feeling even shitter who have had it a lot worse.