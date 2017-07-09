Avoided here pretty much all week and had to go for a run to lose the nervous energy. Anyway officially starting to get a bit tense. On paper I think we are the best team but Madrid have something about them and may even be bigger mentality monsters than us. So might be who wants it more on the night and who can manage the occasion better.



Bit concerned that we have conceded first in a few games recently and Madrid seem to be very efficient when it comes to converting their chances. If we are clinical we should have enough to do the job. Hoping for a 3-0 up by half like against City in the FA cup semi but I will still be nervous as fuck until we are at least 5 goals up.



Please just win in normal time (which basically means this is going all the way to penalties and I will be an absolute mess).