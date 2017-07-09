« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #760 on: Today at 10:35:53 am
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #761 on: Today at 10:40:57 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:09:57 am
Euronews is covering it! Called us SLIGHT FAVOURITES. Boss footage in Paris

Euronews is a Samsung TV channel. Free. Its decent. Very European slant

I love channels like that covering us
Madrid's press are a bit cautious about this which says a lot because they are usually arrogant when they feel they are favorites.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #762 on: Today at 10:50:27 am
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:50:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:40:57 am
Madrid's press are a bit cautious about this which says a lot because they are usually arrogant when they feel they are favorites.

(drops microphone)

That's..


Massively believable  :D

THEY'RE RIGHT TO FEAR US

7.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #763 on: Today at 10:53:58 am
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:53:58 am »
Well we should know the result in 12 hours  hopefully 11 and Hendo will be practicing his shuffle. Stay focused and don't fall for any of their crap.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #764 on: Today at 10:54:38 am
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:54:38 am »
I'm weird about this match. I'm less confident right now than I was the day of the Kiev final. Despite us clearly being a better team now than then, and Madrid clearly being a worse team than then. I think its the first half performance against Wolves has put the shits up me. If I can finally see at least two of VVD, Thiago or Fabinho's names on the teamsheet at 7pm then I will relax a bit.

Also I've grown to hate 8pm KO's, absolutely hate them. The PL and FA have it right with the Satruday 5:30pm KO slot - that is 100% the best time of the week to watch a football match. But certainly no match should be kicking off after 7pm, ffs.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #765 on: Today at 11:05:56 am
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:05:56 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:01:16 am
I know mate, and a part of me knows Im being a bit of a spoiled brat, just a shit situation for so many who go all season long. Got to remember going forward not to expect anything to be fair. An yeah it could always be worse, could be worse for those fans who got stuff cancelled too, still shit though.

I've got mates who've had fuck all in any ballot this season, yet another who got a two in all 3 ballots, mad the way its working.

We got fuck all for Athens in 2007, yet my mate and his missus, who only started going in 2006, got tickets as he'd managed to do a couple of Euro aways. I couldn't afford an away as I was saving to get married, hadn't missed a home game for 5 years and started going in 1975.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #766 on: Today at 11:09:00 am
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
3 hour drive up to Liverpool now, just cracked my first beer, up the fucking Reds
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #767 on: Today at 11:09:20 am
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:23:31 am
Hope everyone enjoys themselves today, whatever theyre doing. With Klopp Im sure well be there again, but you never know when your next opportunity will be.

Heading to Liverpool, like I did in 2018 and 2019. Hope its as good as it was then :D

We'll be making our way up tomorrow;we've got visitors this weekend.

I'm okay leaving them to get on with it tomorrow and Monday but I thought I'd better be here to let them in today.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #768 on: Today at 11:13:55 am
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:13:55 am »
Stop posting pictures of the Trophy in the ground, I'm nearly doing a big sick in me mouth every time I scroll past one  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #769 on: Today at 11:16:33 am
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:16:33 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:09:00 am
3 hour drive up to Liverpool now, just cracked my first beer, up the fucking Reds

Assume you're in the passenger seat  :D

Drinking this early eyyyyy
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #770 on: Today at 11:16:47 am
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:09:00 am
3 hour drive up to Liverpool now, just cracked my first beer, up the fucking Reds

Shouldn't drink and drive mate  :P
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #771 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:50:27 am
(drops microphone)

That's..


Massively believable  :D

THEY'RE RIGHT TO FEAR US

7.
In 2018, they were saying that none of our players would get into their first 11 🤡.  LET'S SMASH THEM!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #772 on: Today at 11:20:57 am
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Avoided here pretty much all week and had to go for a run to lose the nervous energy. Anyway officially starting to get a bit tense. On paper I think we are the best team but Madrid have something about them and may even be bigger mentality monsters than us. So might be who wants it more on the night and who can manage the occasion better.

Bit concerned that we have conceded first in a few games recently and Madrid seem to be very efficient when it comes to converting their chances. If we are clinical we should have enough to do the job. Hoping for a 3-0 up by half like against City in the FA cup semi but I will still be nervous as fuck until we are at least 5 goals up.

Please just win in normal time (which basically means this is going all the way to penalties and I will be an absolute mess).
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #773 on: Today at 11:24:22 am
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:24:22 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:20:57 am
Avoided here pretty much all week and had to go for a run to lose the nervous energy. Anyway officially starting to get a bit tense. On paper I think we are the best team but Madrid have something about them and may even be bigger mentality monsters than us. So might be who wants it more on the night and who can manage the occasion better.

Bit concerned that we have conceded first in a few games recently and Madrid seem to be very efficient when it comes to converting their chances. If we are clinical we should have enough to do the job. Hoping for a 3-0 up by half like against City in the FA cup semi but I will still be nervous as fuck until we are at least 5 goals up.

Please just win in normal time (which basically means this is going all the way to penalties and I will be an absolute mess).
Madrid are not press-resistant and we are pressing monsters (The Anfield Wrap). They are also poor at defending set pieces  The Madrid fan on the podcast was saying that they'll look to absorb pressure.

I personally feel we have too much for them.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #774 on: Today at 11:35:08 am
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:35:08 am »
Concentration has completely gone and the wife is the same.  She's playing her drums to calm her nerves and I'm wandering round like a lost soul.  Try to read and the words are a blur, playing music loud and trying not to start drinking.  Its going to be a long day.
Earlier in the week I was quite pessimistic but with the good news on Fabs and Thiago I'm bouncing again.

Be safe to those lucky bastards in Paris and the best of luck to the team and all of us. 
Win or lose its been an incredible season.  We are truly blessed with this team and manager.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #775 on: Today at 11:36:37 am
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
If we win, its only Madrid themselves ahead of us in terms of total European Cups. Nobody will ever top them, so thats an insane stat.

Thats whats making me truly nervous here, the club is on the verge of more greatness. As well as the stakes for the team. A lot of players and managers have one winners medal in this competition, a second really elevates you.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #776 on: Today at 11:38:21 am
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
We are much more mature as a squad than we were in 2018 (not to mention several improvements to the XI and bench) and feel much less prone to mistakes. We don't have Lovren and we don't have Karius any more... Both of them were always a risk but there's no obvious weakness this time around.

Their 3 goals came from 2 keeper mistakes which were one-in-a-million chance of happening... And bale's goal was an overhead kick from 20 yards... Again, felt like a one-in-a-million occurrence.

In 2018 we were on a rollercoaster ride and the wheels were just about to fall off by the time the final came around. Real were calm, composed, and knew exactly what to do to exploit our inexperience and tiredness.

This time round it really doesn't feel like that. We've been getting a little bit ropey these last few weeks; I am concerned about the amount of times we've been conceding first, but overall we are a much more composed side than in past years.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #777 on: Today at 11:47:49 am
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:47:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:16:47 am
Shouldn't drink and drive mate  :P

Wise words. You don't want to spill any.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #778 on: Today at 11:48:42 am
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:20:57 am
Please just win in normal time (which basically means this is going all the way to penalties and I will be an absolute mess).

Ha ha same. I've just started the bricking it phase so heaven knows what I'm gonna be like in 8 hours time, let alone if it goes to extra time and penalties.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #779 on: Today at 11:48:48 am
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 11:38:21 am
We are much more mature as a squad than we were in 2018 (not to mention several improvements to the XI and bench) and feel much less prone to mistakes. We don't have Lovren and we don't have Karius any more... Both of them were always a risk but there's no obvious weakness this time around.

Their 3 goals came from 2 keeper mistakes which were one-in-a-million chance of happening... And bale's goal was an overhead kick from 20 yards... Again, felt like a one-in-a-million occurrence.

In 2018 we were on a rollercoaster ride and the wheels were just about to fall off by the time the final came around. Real were calm, composed, and knew exactly what to do to exploit our inexperience and tiredness.

This time round it really doesn't feel like that. We've been getting a little bit ropey these last few weeks; I am concerned about the amount of times we've been conceding first, but overall we are a much more composed side than in past years.

Thought Lovren had a great game in Kiev. The whole run in the knockouts actually I thought he was brilliant, especially both legs against City.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #780 on: Today at 11:49:53 am
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:36:37 am
If we win, its only Madrid themselves ahead of us in terms of total European Cups. Nobody will ever top them, so thats an insane stat.

Thats whats making me truly nervous here, the club is on the verge of more greatness. As well as the stakes for the team. A lot of players and managers have one winners medal in this competition, a second really elevates you.

Roughly 40% of theirs don't count and its ridiculous that they can call them early ones proper Europeans cups
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #781 on: Today at 11:56:07 am
« Reply #781 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:48:48 am
Thought Lovren had a great game in Kiev. The whole run in the knockouts actually I thought he was brilliant, especially both legs against City.

You're right - he actually had a great 2018. Reached the World Cup final that summer too.

Us losing was nothing to do with him, and basically boiled down to Karius, Salah's injury and a never-to-be-repeated bicycle kick. Madrid had fuck all else in the game.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #782 on: Today at 11:57:17 am
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:57:17 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:48:42 am
Ha ha same. I've just started the bricking it phase so heaven knows what I'm gonna be like in 8 hours time, let alone if it goes to extra time and penalties.

Truth is if it goes to penalties I will be out walking the dog. Really don't think I could handle it. I was in a state watching the FA cup final, but the superstition in me says I have to watch it or they will lose. A load of men kicking a ball around makes me slightly mental.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #783 on: Today at 11:58:48 am
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:58:48 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:56:07 am
You're right - he actually had a great 2018. Reached the World Cup final that summer too.

Us losing was nothing to do with him, and basically boiled down to Karius, Salah's injury and a never-to-be-repeated bicycle kick. Madrid had fuck all else in the game.

Yes, I meant the point more generally. While Lovren was fine in the actual game, he as an overall player was a weakness as he regularly had an error in him, and whilst the error may not always happen, it does mean it's hard to have confidence in him.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #784 on: Today at 12:02:11 pm
« Reply #784 on: Today at 12:02:11 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:56:07 am
You're right - he actually had a great 2018. Reached the World Cup final that summer too.

Us losing was nothing to do with him, and basically boiled down to Karius, Salah's injury and a never-to-be-repeated bicycle kick. Madrid had fuck all else in the game.

For everyone who blames Karius, I'd love them to get elbowed right in the left temple by a strong 6ft tall bloke during a game and see how they get on.

That c*nt fucking cheated us out of that Final by taking two vital players out of the game.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #785 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm
« Reply #785 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:02:11 pm
For everyone who blames Karius, I'd love them to get elbowed right in the left temple by a strong 6ft tall bloke during a game and see how they get on.

That c*nt fucking cheated us out of that Final by taking two vital players out of the game.

Yeah, Klopp said it again in his press conference. There wasn't much difference between the two sides in the match, Karius getting concussed and a Bale wondergoal basically won it for them.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #786 on: Today at 12:05:44 pm
« Reply #786 on: Today at 12:05:44 pm »
Can't believe that today is the day. I've been trying my best not to take these things for granted. We may have been to 2 others already in the past 4 years but enjoy these moments like it's the last (even though it wont be!). These are the days we live for
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #787 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm
« Reply #787 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Weirdly relaxed so far. Dont know if its the swim, sauna and steam I had yesterday or the fact I havent started drinking yet but it feels good.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #788 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm »
Would the lads have likely trained yesterday morning before heading out? The training session yesterday was not a session, it was a light-hearted kick about with some rondos and passing drills with a crossbar challenge. Nice and easy, get used to the stadium but the work would have been done through the week.


Starting to really kick in now. Don't wanna crack a bevy open too early, it'll be coffee for now. Or crack.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #789 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm
« Reply #789 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm »
gonna shingle my roof all day, should do the killing time trick nicely.

Still cant figure what klopps gonna do about Matip/Konate. ive been leaning Matip because of his overall excellence and experience but Konate has the strength to deal with Benzema and the speed to deal with Junior, which is a fairly rare combination.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #790 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
Everyone is fit?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #791 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:23:07 pm
gonna shingle my roof all day, should do the killing time trick nicely.

Still cant figure what klopps gonna do about Matip/Konate. ive been leaning Matip because of his overall excellence and experience but Konate has the strength to deal with Benzema and the speed to deal with Junior, which is a fairly rare combination.

Matip all day and twice on Sunday. He has earned it and hes currently the better footballer.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #792 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #793 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm
« Reply #793 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:04:19 pm
Yeah, Klopp said it again in his press conference. There wasn't much difference between the two sides in the match, Karius getting concussed and a Bale wondergoal basically won it for them.

Real had been lucky to get to the final that year. They let a 3 goal first leg lead slip to Juve (at home) and then were gifted a pen at the end. We weren't very good yet either. We needed the last day of the season to nick 4th place, far from the 90+ point seasons. We didn't have Ali or Fabinho and Trent was still raw.

What swung the final was Ramos on Salah (who had a brilliant season and we didn't have another forward to bring on), Karius's two howlers and Bale scoring a screamer out of nothing. There was nothing in it otherwise.

Real had extreme luck to win in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 finals and hopefully they've used it up.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #794 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm
« Reply #794 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:29:52 pm
Real had been lucky to get to the final that year. They let a 3 goal first leg lead slip to Juve (at home) and then were gifted a pen at the end. We weren't very good yet either. We needed the last day of the season to nick 4th place, far from the 90+ point seasons. We didn't have Ali or Fabinho and Trent was still raw.

What swung the final was Ramos on Salah (who had a brilliant season and we didn't have another forward to bring on), Karius's two howlers and Bale scoring a screamer out of nothing. There was nothing in it otherwise.

Real had extreme luck to win in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 finals and hopefully they've used it up.



Because of being elbowed in the temple. He'd been fine up until he was assaulted.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #795 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm
« Reply #795 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm »
Just spent the morning watching Boss videos,  off into town now and then Anfield later. 
Up the fucking reds, lets do this  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
