Winning the fa cup makes it a fantastic season from the off.
Hoovering up a bonus League cup with some fantastically entertaining games between roughly equally matched teams is a very strong addition to that.
Taking The Quad down to the last 10 mins of the last game of the year before finally finishing second on 92 points to a suspect opponent of limitless resource is also a superb accomplishment that can be added very strongly to the tally.
I'm struggling with the "failed season" scenario also.
Bizarre that this was asked of Liverpool as a possibility when it is a reality for City. If, at the beginning of the season, you'd said to City fans (if you could find them that is) would you accept the title and no finals, they would have been disappointed.
If you'd asked Liverpool fans (4th last year, no cups) would they accept FAC, LC, 2nd in the league and CL final, I think we'd have done the deal.
Just ask Micah how excited he has been by City's 'achievements' this year, bet he's forgotten already.