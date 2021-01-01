« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

'Liverpool fans get a dingy across the English Channel to get to France in time':-

By hook or by crook. Thats brilliant and hilarious in equal measure
Landed in Paris around 4pm. Saw a bunch of reds. Can't wait for the fan park tomorrow (well today) and then off to the stadium to cheer as loud as I can.

Let's see if I can get some fucking sleep  ;D
I'm thinking back to that 2018 final as I'm sure many are... Seems like a different lifetime for me but it was only 4 years ago. And what a 4 years it's been where we've had so many memories we'll remember forever. To think we went in to that game as slightly naive underdogs against the titans of Real Madrid. Now only a few years on we go in to this as experienced winners and very narrow favourites.

I'm shitting it to be honest, but let's get it done and bring back number 7. I don't give a shit how but I can see it being a high scoring one with many minor heart attacks to come. Hopefully it's a repeat of '81 more than '18!
Last time in 2019, I was watching the match in Shanghai.
This time round I will be watching in Kuala Lumpur.
Both at ungodly hour of 3am.

C'MON YOU REDS!
This game is just massive isn't it. The result of this will define our season. Win and we've won the treble and its a brilliant season for us. Lose and it'll feel like a disappointing season overall after all the efforts we've gone to.

Come on boys, you can do this.

Nope, we'd have won2 trophies. Trophies we hadn't won in a decade and 16 years respectively..
Did not get too excited last week (excepting at the point Villa were 2-0 up) but it's totally different this week, this means more.
By hook or by crook. Thats brilliant and hilarious in equal measure

bbc: Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans - many without tickets - are expected in the French capital
One of my favourite bands (Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) are on tour in the UK after previously cancelling gigs 3 times due to Covid. They reach Leeds tomorrow night, I booked the ticket without even checking dates.

As a result I'll be in a tiny underground club in the middle of Leeds during the game and won't know the result until I leave. I was also on a plane to Majorca during the FA Cup final.

With a bit of luck I'll be on a coach / train back to Liverpool at dawn for the parade, I haven't considered the alternative.

One of my favourite bands (Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) are on tour in the UK after previously cancelling gigs 3 times due to Covid. They reach Leeds tomorrow night, I booked the ticket without even checking dates.

As a result I'll be in a tiny underground club in the middle of Leeds during the game and won't know the result until I leave. I was also on a plane to Majorca during the FA Cup final.

With a bit of luck I'll be on a coach / train back to Liverpool at dawn for the parade, I haven't considered the alternative.
no comment.  :duh
bbc: Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans - many without tickets - are expected in the French capital


That's about 10 times more people than City managed to get to Manchester City Centre for a party
Nope, we'd have won2 trophies. Trophies we hadn't won in a decade and 16 years respectively..

Winning the fa cup makes it a fantastic season from the off.
Hoovering up a bonus League cup with some fantastically entertaining games between roughly equally matched teams is a very strong addition to that.
Taking The Quad down to the last 10 mins of the last game of the year before finally finishing second on 92 points to a suspect opponent of limitless resource is also a superb accomplishment that can be added very strongly to the tally.

I'm struggling with the "failed season" scenario also.

Winning the fa cup makes it a fantastic season from the off.
Hoovering up a bonus League cup with some fantastically entertaining games between roughly equally matched teams is a very strong addition to that.
Taking The Quad down to the last 10 mins of the last game of the year before finally finishing second on 92 points to a suspect opponent of limitless resource is also a superb accomplishment that can be added very strongly to the tally.

I'm struggling with the "failed season" scenario also.

yep.
The tea leaf reading is apparently not in our favour.  What do we do know lads?  :-X
Winning the fa cup makes it a fantastic season from the off.
Hoovering up a bonus League cup with some fantastically entertaining games between roughly equally matched teams is a very strong addition to that.
Taking The Quad down to the last 10 mins of the last game of the year before finally finishing second on 92 points to a suspect opponent of limitless resource is also a superb accomplishment that can be added very strongly to the tally.

I'm struggling with the "failed season" scenario also.


Bizarre that this was asked of Liverpool as a possibility when it is a reality for City. If, at the beginning of the season, you'd said to City fans (if you could find them that is) would you accept the title and no finals, they would have been disappointed.


If you'd asked Liverpool fans (4th last year, no cups) would they accept FAC, LC, 2nd in the league and CL final, I think we'd have done the deal.


Just ask Micah how excited he has been by City's 'achievements' this year, bet he's forgotten already.
One of my favourite bands (Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) are on tour in the UK after previously cancelling gigs 3 times due to Covid. They reach Leeds tomorrow night, I booked the ticket without even checking dates.

As a result I'll be in a tiny underground club in the middle of Leeds during the game and won't know the result until I leave. I was also on a plane to Majorca during the FA Cup final.

With a bit of luck I'll be on a coach / train back to Liverpool at dawn for the parade, I haven't considered the alternative.
Merrion Centre? Has that place not been filled in yet? :) I think it's changed it's name a million times... (the Phono?). Enjoy, anyway! Hopefully not quite as much as the rest of us are enjoying the evening. :D
Excited for the Final.
Most interested to see who starts in the MF with the health of the players which the staff has more info on and Matip or Konate at the back.
One of my favourite bands (Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) are on tour in the UK after previously cancelling gigs 3 times due to Covid. They reach Leeds tomorrow night, I booked the ticket without even checking dates.

As a result I'll be in a tiny underground club in the middle of Leeds during the game and won't know the result until I leave. I was also on a plane to Majorca during the FA Cup final.

With a bit of luck I'll be on a coach / train back to Liverpool at dawn for the parade, I haven't considered the alternative.

What the fuck? Surely don't go to the gig, or am I missing something here?
One of my favourite bands (Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties) are on tour in the UK after previously cancelling gigs 3 times due to Covid. They reach Leeds tomorrow night, I booked the ticket without even checking dates.

As a result I'll be in a tiny underground club in the middle of Leeds during the game and won't know the result until I leave. I was also on a plane to Majorca during the FA Cup final.

With a bit of luck I'll be on a coach / train back to Liverpool at dawn for the parade, I haven't considered the alternative.


Get a grip, soft lad. The reds are in the fucking Champions League final. Unless Lennon, Hendrix and Kurt Cobain returned from the dead to have a one-off gig, you should give every music gig a swerve tonight.
Get a grip, soft lad. The reds are in the fucking Champions League final. Unless Lennon, Hendrix and Kurt Cobain returned from the dead to have a one-off gig, you should give every music gig a swerve tonight.

Even then. It's the fucking European Cup final. If you're not a Red, sure go for it, but evidently he is... bizarre choice.
Front 3 and midfielders Chuffers?

what ya reckon?

Myself, im goin with Diaz,Mane an Salah
Fab, Thiago an Hendo

