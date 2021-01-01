« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 30861 times)

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
This game is just massive isn't it. The result of this will define our season. Win and we've won the treble and its a brilliant season for us. Lose and it'll feel like a disappointing season overall after all the efforts we've gone to.

Come on boys, you can do this.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
'Liverpool fans get a dingy across the English Channel to get to France in time':-

https://v.redd.it/s2nerrm963291


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/uz8aas/liverpool_fans_get_a_dingy_across_the_english

By hook or by crook. Thats brilliant and hilarious in equal measure
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #682 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
Landed in Paris around 4pm. Saw a bunch of reds. Can't wait for the fan park tomorrow (well today) and then off to the stadium to cheer as loud as I can.

Let's see if I can get some fucking sleep  ;D
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • All is well
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:11:55 am »
I'm thinking back to that 2018 final as I'm sure many are... Seems like a different lifetime for me but it was only 4 years ago. And what a 4 years it's been where we've had so many memories we'll remember forever. To think we went in to that game as slightly naive underdogs against the titans of Real Madrid. Now only a few years on we go in to this as experienced winners and very narrow favourites.

I'm shitting it to be honest, but let's get it done and bring back number 7. I don't give a shit how but I can see it being a high scoring one with many minor heart attacks to come. Hopefully it's a repeat of '81 more than '18!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #684 on: Today at 12:15:06 am »
Last time in 2019, I was watching the match in Shanghai.
This time round I will be watching in Kuala Lumpur.
Both at ungodly hour of 3am.

C'MON YOU REDS!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,924
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #685 on: Today at 12:17:48 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
This game is just massive isn't it. The result of this will define our season. Win and we've won the treble and its a brilliant season for us. Lose and it'll feel like a disappointing season overall after all the efforts we've gone to.

Come on boys, you can do this.

Nope, we'd have won2 trophies. Trophies we hadn't won in a decade and 16 years respectively..
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #686 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Did not get too excited last week (excepting at the point Villa were 2-0 up) but it's totally different this week, this means more.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #687 on: Today at 12:22:11 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm
By hook or by crook. Thats brilliant and hilarious in equal measure

bbc: Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans - many without tickets - are expected in the French capital
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 