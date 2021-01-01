I'm thinking back to that 2018 final as I'm sure many are... Seems like a different lifetime for me but it was only 4 years ago. And what a 4 years it's been where we've had so many memories we'll remember forever. To think we went in to that game as slightly naive underdogs against the titans of Real Madrid. Now only a few years on we go in to this as experienced winners and very narrow favourites.



I'm shitting it to be honest, but let's get it done and bring back number 7. I don't give a shit how but I can see it being a high scoring one with many minor heart attacks to come. Hopefully it's a repeat of '81 more than '18!