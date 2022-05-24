« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 27174 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,913
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:00:07 pm »
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,606
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Toss up, but I think I'm gradually swaying towards Konate as the slightly more aggressive choice to impose ourselves on them. But don't mind.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.
Forecast is around 17 degrees by the time of kick off.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,746
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Interesting point being made is that Kloppo is making them train in the sun as tomorrow night is expected to be warmer.

Didn't Rangers try that?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,913
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
No idea mate but I'm betting we're a better team than Rangers.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:45:15 pm

Lovely, this has brightened up an already sunny day.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t3J_2R9rAp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t3J_2R9rAp8</a>
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,278
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #567 on: Today at 05:12:09 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,913
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:58:30 pm
Yeah the Anfield Wrap build up show mentioned that as well as they won't want Trent being in those danger areas out wide, and again Real defence is absolute gash, Militao has been on the end of some spankings by us in the knockouts when he was at Porto where he didn't really stand out and he looked all over the place against City, Alaba isn't even a CB by trade and Nacho is a back up if he starts instead, Mendy and Carvajal are no where near as good at Robbo and Trent defensively.

This is what I'm hoping proves key in the game and makes the right difference for us. I'm hoping they go with Alaba at centre half as he's naturally played on the left most of his career. I've not seen much of him at centre half but I know he was dragged off at Man City a few weeks ago after being ran ragged. Nacho probably suits them better there as he's usually always played centre back and has been there for the last 4 wins they've had in this, he's no bum like.

Our being clinical is what it hinges on I feel. Goals haven't exactly been a problem for us this season but we have to be more lethal than were in the last two cup finals tomorrow.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,549
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:25:13 pm »
jhghghjggj" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm »
Matip for me all day long. Would always go for experience in a game like this.

The pitch is a bit of a curve ball. Would have been all over that type of thing in years gone by and fretting about it. Not these days.

Boils down to a few things in my opinion that are all related to how successful we've been this season. Momentum... fatigue... injuries...whichever way the dice rolls as far as that goes. In normal circumstances would put this as 65:35 in our favour, but reckon it's more like 51:49 at the moment.

Whatever happens, I honestly think that this is the greatest ever Liverpool side ever. I don't say that lightly.

One last push.

YNWA.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:42:37 pm by cormorant »
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,278
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Liverpool: Fans could be fined for wearing club colours on the Champs Elysees


Quote
Liverpool fans in Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid may be fined if they wear club colours around the Champs Elysees.

The wearing of football colours is prohibited in the popular tourist attraction area from the Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe.

Those who dress in club scarves, hats or display banners can also be fined 135 euros by police.

The dress code rules will be enforced until 18:00 BST on Sunday, 29 May.

Liverpool have received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for the match at Stade de France on Saturday.

However, while fans without tickets have been urged not to travel or attempt to buy tickets from third parties, the French authorities still expect more than 70,000 Reds' supporters in Paris.

A fan zone has been set up in the south-east of the city at Cours de Vincennes, just over six miles from the ground to accommodate the Liverpool supporters on Saturday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61610761

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:42:20 pm
Liverpool: Fans could be fined for wearing club colours on the Champs Elysees


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61610761




that's....idiotic
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,114
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:48:49 pm

that's....idiotic


Not if you're the French authorities looking to print some easy money.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,973
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #575 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:51:05 pm

Not if you're the French authorities looking to print some easy money.

Yeah, nice little earner for them.
Logged

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:27 pm
My nerves have gone here not going to lie. I actually can't watched tomorrow I will be on a plane and land just about after it all finishes I think (11:30 pm UK time). Was gutted but I looked on the bright side of "well I will land and a result will just have happened, cannot even check, I can just relax knowing I can't know anything as it happen. I can't be nervous"
 
NOPE, now I am 10x more nervous knowing I will be on a flight completely in the dark until I land. Also with the superstition in me saying "Well if I can't watch, what's that mean?! Would it be different if I could watch"

So yeah my head's gone on this  ;D

Ask the captain to find out ...... or ask the steward(ess) to ask the captain to find out. And get regular updates throughout.  Its the CL final ffs . I am sure they have a modicum  of humanity
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm »
Thanks for the hard work duvva, just reading through these now :wave

Quote from: wige on May 24, 2022, 10:38:11 am
What goal gave you most satisfaction?

I think it's the Alonso rebound in Istanbul. Origi would probably have been the answer, but my best friend decided to get married in a f*cking renovated barn that day.. I watched the whole game on a shitty internet stream that was about 3 minutes behind. Some nobhead got the notification on a betting app before I saw the goal, so it was a complete anticlimax (in terms of the goal alone).

ha ha, the correct answer would have been to make your excuses and not go :P Must have been simultaneously terrible and a huge relief to find out out about Origi's goal that way.

Quote from: wige on May 24, 2022, 10:38:11 am
What are your plans for watching this one?

Well this time it's a friends 40th. Me and the GF are round theirs for a BBQ and it's been planned for ages. But, I'm making sure he has access to BT Sports (be it streaming, or me subbing him for a month) and I'm watching it. Nothing's keeping me from watching this one in real-time.

Great stuff ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Toss up, but I think I'm gradually swaying towards Konate as the slightly more aggressive choice to impose ourselves on them. But don't mind.

I don't mind either but I'd probably plump for Matip if given the choice, I think he's slightly the better 1v1 defender and we may need that tomorrow. But can totally see the calls for Konate.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #579 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:32 pm
I don't mind either but I'd probably plump for Matip if given the choice, I think he's slightly the better 1v1 defender and we may need that tomorrow. But can totally see the calls for Konate.

Ball carrying and passing as well - so Matip for me.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #580 on: Today at 06:12:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:10:43 pm
Ball carrying and passing as well - so Matip for me.

True, although I like Konate's passing as well, I think it's just as good as Matip's. No one carries a ball out of defence like Joel though :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 