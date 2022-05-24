Matip for me all day long. Would always go for experience in a game like this.
The pitch is a bit of a curve ball. Would have been all over that type of thing in years gone by and fretting about it. Not these days.
Boils down to a few things in my opinion that are all related to how successful we've been this season. Momentum... fatigue... injuries...whichever way the dice rolls as far as that goes. In normal circumstances would put this as 65:35 in our favour, but reckon it's more like 51:49 at the moment.
Whatever happens, I honestly think that this is the greatest ever Liverpool side ever. I don't say that lightly.
One last push.
YNWA.