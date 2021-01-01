« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 26170 times)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #520 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:09 pm
Live Press Conference from Paris. Kloppo confirming Thiago trained yesterday and will train today. Fabinho trained normally all week.
Never had a doubt!
He's silky smooth, yet tough as nails!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #521 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm »
Nerves have hit. Feels good.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #522 on: Today at 04:10:12 pm »
Pretty shocking that a new pitch was laid yesterday, why not before the French Cup final on May 7th so it gets a game on it.

Terrible clusterfuck by the French for the biggest game in club football.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #523 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:09:16 pm
Nerves have hit. Feels good.

Feeling a bit more relaxed due to

Kloppo confirming Thiago trained yesterday and will train today. Fabinho trained normally all week.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #524 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:04:33 pm
I'd probably be fucking annoyed if I had to miss a dead rubber game due to a flight, never mind the fucking Champions League Final  ;D

I made my peace with it a while ago, and my mum's the one who sorted all this so as much as it annoys me and my dad I can't let it show for her sake  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #525 on: Today at 04:11:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:10:12 pm
Pretty shocking that a new pitch was laid yesterday, why not before the French Cup final on May 7th so it gets a game on it.

Terrible clusterfuck by the French for the biggest game in club football.

You have to remember the final was in St Petersburg. They weren't in prep mode till late on.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:12:14 pm »
Didn't know that about the pitch, hopefully doesn't affect the team tomorrow.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #527 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:12:14 pm
Didn't know that about the pitch, hopefully doesn't affect the team tomorrow.

Not  like Madrid won't be in the same situation as well Fatso.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #528 on: Today at 04:14:37 pm »
Bayern's behavior with the German media over there asking questions about Mane is disgusting.

Guess they're salty because Thiago wanted to come here, doing it during the build up to a CL final is typical Bayern.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #529 on: Today at 04:17:50 pm »
Only question mark that remains is Matip or Konate then really! I'd go with Matip personally, just from an experience perspective.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #530 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Matip for me at CB
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #531 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
What are the potential issues on a new re-laid pitch that has yet to be played on?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #532 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
Strange final question but perfectly answered by Jürgen..

"Life goes on, even though they try to destroy it." "We play for (Ukraine) as well, 100%."
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #533 on: Today at 04:28:08 pm »
Live training.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mYOk9T1-b2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mYOk9T1-b2Q</a>
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #534 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:27:11 pm
What are the potential issues on a new re-laid pitch that has yet to be played on?

I think it depends on what kind of pitch it is but just on my no-nothing opinion, it could well take a few weeks/games to bed in properly and be a little bobbly or slow and not slick enough.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #535 on: Today at 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:04:33 pm
I'd probably be fucking annoyed if I had to miss a dead rubber game due to a flight, never mind the fucking Champions League Final  ;D

My missus missed their Europa League win under Mourinho as we were flying to Orlando. The last time they'll ever win a European Trophy and she missed it ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #536 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:19:30 pm
Matip for me at CB

really tough call, have a feeling he will stick with Konate
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:14:37 pm
Bayern's behavior with the German media over there asking questions about Mane is disgusting.

Guess they're salty because Thiago wanted to come here, doing it during the build up to a CL final is typical Bayern.

Real Madrid probably put them up to it, not that they'd need much urging. Bayern probably don't fancy us lifting #7 anymore than Madrid does.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:29:45 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:27:11 pm
What are the potential issues on a new re-laid pitch that has yet to be played on?
Definitely ball bobbling along the pitch and ball bounce.

Aldo and McAteer also says the grass needs cutting, grass is to long for them.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1530197188017627137

Live training session about to start.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:28:14 pm
I think it depends on what kind of pitch it is but just on my no-nothing opinion, it could well take a few weeks/games to bed in properly and be a little bobbly or slow and not slick enough.
Which is pretty silly of them relaying a new pitch yesterday when they had a cup final there 3 weeks ago, why not let the pitch bed in with that game.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #541 on: Today at 04:32:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:27:11 pm
What are the potential issues on a new re-laid pitch that has yet to be played on?

John Aldridge apparently had a grab at the grass and it pulled up as a sheet so obviously it hasn't taken root yet properly and it will likely cut up quicker - which is no bueno.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #542 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm »
Thiago is training..
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #543 on: Today at 04:39:08 pm »
Heard on the radio theres a long queue of Liverpool fans at Channel crossing.

Its a bit late in the day to travel isnt it?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #544 on: Today at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:56 pm
You have to remember the final was in St Petersburg. They weren't in prep mode till late on.

I was just thinking that. It's great that so many Reds can get to Paris for the game . But we musn't forget why it is isn't in St Petersburg.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #545 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Joe is out there too. Full squad bar Origi I think.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #546 on: Today at 04:43:15 pm »
konate for me, hes going to score from a corner. i can just feel it.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #547 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
They all look so excited.  :D

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #548 on: Today at 04:45:14 pm »
It's scaring me how this squad is so relaxed for a Champions League final.

Same applies to the current Real Madrid squad too I guess.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #549 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
