Live Press Conference from Paris. Kloppo confirming Thiago trained yesterday and will train today. Fabinho trained normally all week.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Nerves have hit. Feels good.
I'd probably be fucking annoyed if I had to miss a dead rubber game due to a flight, never mind the fucking Champions League Final
Pretty shocking that a new pitch was laid yesterday, why not before the French Cup final on May 7th so it gets a game on it.Terrible clusterfuck by the French for the biggest game in club football.
Didn't know that about the pitch, hopefully doesn't affect the team tomorrow.
What are the potential issues on a new re-laid pitch that has yet to be played on?
Matip for me at CB
Bayern's behavior with the German media over there asking questions about Mane is disgusting.Guess they're salty because Thiago wanted to come here, doing it during the build up to a CL final is typical Bayern.
I think it depends on what kind of pitch it is but just on my no-nothing opinion, it could well take a few weeks/games to bed in properly and be a little bobbly or slow and not slick enough.
You have to remember the final was in St Petersburg. They weren't in prep mode till late on.
