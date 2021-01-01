Anyone notice how bad Vinicius is with his left foot? He missed a whole raft of good chances against PSG, Chelsea and Man City.



It just shows how right footed he is and for mine totally undermines this narrative in the media that he's going to somehow expose TAA - tear him apart as they like to say. If anything it's more a Matip/Konate problem as all he ever wants to do is cut inside to get on his right boot.



If TAA suddenly morphs into Fernandinho and lets him turn him on the half way line then sure we've got a problem. But TAA is a lot more athletic than old man Fernandinho and I'd like to hope he'd get closer and just see the risk and take the yellow card.



No disrespect to Vinicius, I just don't think he's the player that will be winning this for Real Madrid. He's definitely progressed since he first arrived at Real Madrid, but the UEFA Champions League Final is a huge stage for any 21 year old and in my mind the only real danger is Benzema.