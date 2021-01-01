« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 21369 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm »
How fucking great by the way that we are playing this in Paris and not that capital of tyranny St Petersburg. 

Victory to Ukraine.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 08:32:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.
me too.

christ that's good.  thanks for posting it, cake.
Offline John C

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 08:40:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.
Bloody hell that was a nice little vid. Bless him.
Offline John C

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 08:42:27 pm »
Thanks again Duvva and of course everyone who has contributed.
This is a superb thread and a superb tribute to our glorious European past.

Up the Reds, enjoy it folks.
Offline FLRed67

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:43:28 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm
I say we break them. Destroy the myth. For me they only have 8 European cups.

13   195556, 195657, 195758, 195859, 195960, 196566, 199798, 19992000, 200102, 201314, 201516, 201617, 17-18. And you think they won six this century. In 22 years they've won six . They beat a shit juve in 98 . And we will give them the 65-66 season. Before then should not be counted. So it only really in the last 25 years they have been at the top table. We should blow them out of the water and destroy them on Saturday.  I'm going 4-1 ( 1-0 , 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 4-1) game done. In their heads for the next decade. And anyone else who wants to try and take us on.

Nothing before 1967 should be counted. Rigged competition.

Their "myth" was built on cheating. 
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.


A bit!!?...I was in floods
Offline rob1966

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.

Thats boss that
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm »
Yes, thank you Duvva for the hard work you've put in mate to make this such a great thread, with great memories, anecdotes  and plenty of space for the amateur football manager all chucked in.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Just landed at my in-laws house and three houses on their street are decked out in Liverpool flags. And thats in Ireland!

Seen a convoy of about 7 cars with flags and banners headed down past Wicklow towards the Ferry over to France today as i drove to work. Lucky bastards  :champ
Offline tray fenny

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm »
allison
trent
matip
virg
robbo
thiago
fab
hendo
diaz
mane
mo
that'll do pig
Offline gemofabird

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
allison
trent
matip
virg
robbo
thiago
fab
hendo
diaz
mane
mo
that'll do pig
Any good? Never heard of him
Offline tray fenny

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 09:23:59 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Any good? Never heard of him
wand of a left trotter
Offline Qston

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.

Wow. Many thanks for posting mate
Offline Bobinhood

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:23:59 pm
wand of a left trotter

Bit of a ham, though.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.
That made me choke up. Got a lump in my throat after that. Simply beautiful.
 
Offline newterp

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm »
Thiago
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm »
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.

Magical.

Encapsulates what anyone would ever need to know about anything. The important stuff that is.

C'mon Reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline newterp

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:49:04 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvIRzLlWiWY

This is beautiful. Actually teared up a bit watching it. Come on redmen.

wow!

please everyone watch this

Capon is amazing
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm
Dani Carvajal:

Hopefully, it wont be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

These guys seem to be talking alot, and crying because Salah mentioned revenge

Poor mind games from Carvajal.

So many things have changed since. When Salah went off injured his replacement was Adam Lallana and the next best option being Solanke. Not this time. Carvajal would regret saying this.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Poor mind games from Carvajal.

So many things have changed since. When Salah went off injured his replacement was Adam Lallana and the next best option being Solanke. Not this time. Carvajal would regret saying this.

Exactly.

In the Barcelona Semi, Luis Suarez injured Andy Robertson.
He was replaced by Gini ...
Offline Raid

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Impressive from Carvajal considering hes going to be marking Luis Diaz in less than 48 hours
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
Such as...

https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/el-chiringuito-real-madrid-kylian-mbappe-tic-tac-saga-psg-transfer-josep-pedrerol/#new_tab

y'all should watch/read this, it's only one window into the absurdist, hot take-filled reality of "El Chiringuito de Jugones" - trying to explain that show to a non spanish-speaking audience is quite a feat ;D

So let's say it's basically over an hour of numerous people trying to "out-bantz" each other, screaming their lungs out at each other and then pretending they're all actually friends by the end of it, also featuring a lady and/or a guy selecting tweets about their "talking points" which are also filled with dramatic hot takes.

Bear in mind, this was the same show that basically said Barcelona lost that tie at Anfield by themselves instead of giving Liverpool any sort of credit. I don't think they even spent more than 5 minutes in total talking about LFC, the rest was just hot takes and bantz coming from the Real Madrid-supporting presenters towards the Barcelona-supporting presenters. Oh, and the most hilarious meltdown ever on screen . They actually even misinterpreted Klopp's famous talk ("it's impossible, but because it's you I say we have a chance") by going all "he said it's impossible?! How did he even try to motivate his players like that?!"

But yeah, it's a cringe-fest. Hilarious car crash, bottom of the barrel television.
Offline kesey

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm »
Says it all.

Fuck youse we're Liverpool.

6
Offline stockdam

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:40:07 pm
Bloody hell that was a nice little vid. Bless him.

Lost his mum who was his idol at 15 and she had two tickets for the final for him and had planned to take him. Sad but inspiring story.
Offline Samie

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
I see these idiot Madrid supporters taking the piss out of our Nuro Science training stuff.  I mean they've not heard of "Marginal Gains"? I mean I'm not saying it will work but it might just get us over the line.
Offline stockdam

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
wow!

please everyone watch this

Capon is amazing

Is that Capon Debaser?
Offline RedSince86

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:20:35 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HksbPIVb3PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HksbPIVb3PM</a>
Online latortuga

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:37:06 am »
Anyone notice how bad Vinicius is with his left foot?  He missed a whole raft of good chances against PSG, Chelsea and Man City.

It just shows how right footed he is and for mine totally undermines this narrative in the media that he's going to somehow expose TAA - tear him apart as they like to say.  If anything it's more a Matip/Konate problem as all he ever wants to do is cut inside to get on his right boot.

If TAA suddenly morphs into Fernandinho and lets him turn him on the half way line then sure we've got a problem.  But TAA is a lot more athletic than old man Fernandinho and I'd like to hope he'd get closer and just see the risk and take the yellow card.

No disrespect to Vinicius, I just don't think he's the player that will be winning this for Real Madrid.  He's definitely progressed since he first arrived at Real Madrid, but the UEFA Champions League Final is a huge stage for any 21 year old and in my mind the only real danger is Benzema.
Online harleydanger

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:46:58 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:43:28 pm
Nothing before 1967 should be counted. Rigged competition.

Their "myth" was built on cheating. 

This 100%.

13 my arse.
Online latortuga

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:49:52 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:46:58 am
This 100%.

13 my arse.

They won the first 4 or 5 didn't they?
