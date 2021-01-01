Such as...
https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/el-chiringuito-real-madrid-kylian-mbappe-tic-tac-saga-psg-transfer-josep-pedrerol/#new_tab
y'all should watch/read this, it's only one window into the absurdist, hot take-filled reality of "El Chiringuito de Jugones" - trying to explain that show to a non spanish-speaking audience is quite a feat
So let's say it's basically over an hour of numerous people trying to "out-bantz" each other, screaming their lungs out at each other and then pretending they're all actually friends by the end of it, also featuring a lady and/or a guy selecting tweets about their "talking points" which are also filled with dramatic hot takes.
Bear in mind, this was the same show that basically said Barcelona lost that tie at Anfield by themselves instead of giving Liverpool any sort of credit. I don't think they even spent more than 5 minutes in total talking about LFC, the rest was just hot takes and bantz coming from the Real Madrid-supporting presenters towards the Barcelona-supporting presenters. Oh, and the most hilarious meltdown ever on screen
. They actually even misinterpreted Klopp's famous talk ("it's impossible, but because it's you I say we have a chance") by going all "he said it's impossible?! How did he even try to motivate his players like that?!"
But yeah, it's a cringe-fest. Hilarious car crash, bottom of the barrel television.