THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:30 pm
Their advantage is that they've had 3 weeks of meaningless games to prepare for this.

That isn't always an advantage as you can lose rythm. Look at the different performances we put in against Barca
in 2nd Leg of semi final then Spurs in the final in 2019. We had three weeks prep for that final.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: red whine on Today at 03:48:32 pm
That isn't always an advantage as you can lose rythm. Look at the different performances we put in against Barca
in 2nd Leg of semi final then Spurs in the final in 2019. We had three weeks prep for that final.
Yeah we are well used to thick and fast games this season. I think it helps us
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
3 weeks of not playing anyone like us. The King's team are going to suffer in first 20 minutes and I hope that we have them by the throat by the end of those 20 mins and they are begging for release. Mane, Salah, and Diaz fast and furious please. We owe this lot for last time.

No prisoners, up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :champ :scarf :scarf
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
what a amazing lady. She has decked out the front of her house in Liverpool flags and things ready for the final. All credit goes to the amazing TAW). Not being from Liverpool how is it in the city are the local community doing the same like putting flag out etc.

 Making The Town Red | TAW Shorts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf1im9KS2-c
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:30 pm
Their advantage is that they've had 3 weeks of meaningless games to prepare for this.
While they've had their feet up feeling relaxed. We continue to be battle hardened.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Dani Carvajal:

Hopefully, it wont be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

These guys seem to be talking alot, and crying because Salah mentioned revenge
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:45:59 pm
Dani Carvajal:

Hopefully, it wont be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

These guys seem to be talking alot, and crying because Salah mentioned revenge

It's what they do, their fans are even worse.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:49:19 am
Henderson or Naby seems like a silly question, but having a fresh Henderson off the bench at 60 in case were doing 120, as well as having him on the bench if Thiago or Fabinho goes down seems a smart way to go to me.
Henderson is our captain. He's nailed on.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago nailed on for midfield if latter is anywhere close to 90%.

Plus the usual suspects. Team picks itself.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:45:59 pm
Dani Carvajal:

Hopefully, it wont be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

These guys seem to be talking alot, and crying because Salah mentioned revenge

Hahaha, I didn't realise they were such fragile snowflakes.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:38:41 pm
One of our most turgid performances in 18/19 was the CL final after 3 weeks off. Its too big a gap and I think our 6-day gap was nearly perfect on paper. Yes with the advent of the injuries to Fabinho and Thiago it would have been nice to have another 2-3 days but I'd still rather be playing this game on Sat than in another 2 weeks after it.

Deffo agree, think it's better to still be in some kind of momentum, they've been playing training games since the SF.

I'm nervous about this no doubt (who wouldn't be?) My head says they are lucky to be there after being mostly outplayed in the last 3 rounds, plus they don't have the backing of the Bernabeau to pick them up if it's not going their way.

Hopefully we start like we started the FA cup final but, ye know taking our chances this time
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
I think this will boil down to taking chances. Benzema tends to be lethal and so must we. Mane could be our key player.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 06:01:22 pm
Deffo agree, think it's better to still be in some kind of momentum, they've been playing training games since the SF.

I'm nervous about this no doubt (who wouldn't be?) My head says they are lucky to be there after being mostly outplayed in the last 3 rounds, plus they don't have the backing of the Bernabeau to pick them up if it's not going their way.

Hopefully we start like we started the FA cup final but, ye know taking our chances this time
How nervous would Madrid fans be coming up against us with their leaky defense and aging midfield?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:55:09 pm
'Champions League: Liverpool fan group criticises Uefa over wheelchair spaces at final':-

Uefa's allocation for wheelchair users at the Champions League final "is bordering on exclusion and discrimination", says the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA).

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61590266


a snippet...

'Liverpool will play Real Madrid in Saturday's game at the Stade de France, which has 550 wheelchair user spaces.

Uefa says it has provided 93 wheelchair positions for the match, with each team getting 38.'


UEFA  :butt


Edit: more at www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-uefa-champions-league-tickets-27055986 & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolDSA



Just to prove systemic discrimination is alive and well at UEFA. It goes on at Anfield too, of a European night when probably 50% of wheelchair spaces behind the Kop goal go unused.

Why is this? Answers on a postcard**. Yet nobody is held to account and nobody listens. So the discrimination continues......

I don't know, so if anyone does, I'm all ears.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
I try not to think about Saturday night. Still feels like ages away.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:05:48 pm
Kyiv arguably came a year too soon, but we used the experience to our advantage. It's now a squad of winners, many of which will be playing their 3rd final.
The one thing we couldn't do between 2016 and 18 is win ugly, or break down low blocks. We've now proved we can scrap and grind out wins, and break down those low blocks. Yes, sometimes they succeed (like Spurs) but it's no longer a regular occurance.

We are so much more streetwise and the difference in actual quality is like night and day.

We have proved our mettle in 2 finals this season, now we have to do it again, they will try to compress the game into a 5-10 min spell, we have to be ready for it, but most of all be clinical when chances come our way.

I'd say our finishing has let us down a little in the last month we could've easily scored double. It can't be the same on Saturday.

Hope our fans dominate the stadium.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
A big honour to be a part of this great final again. Ten times and counting now. Hopefully many more in the future but for the time being let's take care of this one. Similar to 2019 it felt like it was very close to being another team in the final than the ones we've ended up getting. Finals are often turgid affairs and I wouldn't be surprised if this happens to be the same, all that matters though is winning it, I'd love nothing more than for our name to be on this trophy for the seventh occasion by the end of Saturday night, by any means necessary. History has a funny way of repeating itself, to be playing these again in Paris of all places is some story, and it'll be some occasion.

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago   Henderson
Salah   Mane   Diaz

Hoping with everything inside of me that Fabinho and Thiago make it. Whether we can get 90/120 minutes out of either remains to be seen. Most of it picks itself. I can actually see Konate starting ahead of Matip as he's played 5 of the 6 knockout ties. Bench will obviously be full of game changers, too. It's a really interesting one to call. I think the order of the day is how clinical we'll have to be in front of goal. That's where I think the difference can be made. We've been superb in attack all season but I'm hoping for something a little different from the two cup finals with Chelsea, this time we have to take our chances in 90 minutes. Midfield is obviously the key debate but I believe their weakness, if they have any, because they're obviously a great side, is with their defence. I don't think they have the same authority in there this time without that c*nt Ramos and Marcelo. Personally, I hope they go with Alaba at centre half as he's spent much of his career on the left roaming forward, not to say he can't play there but he got legged at Man City at half time, and I think Nacho is a better central defender.

It's going to be a really emotional night regardless of the outcome. It's been a superb season but success on Saturday would be another crown jewel in the collection, our biggest yet, perhaps. It feels quite a bit different to the last two finals, possibly due to the fact it's come so quickly after the last league game, maybe we're just getting used to it again. Once again, I truly believe if both teams play to their very best, we will win. Alas ...

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Think the difference maker for us will be VVD. If he can play anywhere close to his best, we should be able to nick this one. Against Madrid is about controlling the space between the lines, and the gaps between the defence. Ancelotti has them drilled so well that theyre able to exploit gaps in those areas especially when it matters. If VVD can offer up that solidity and his ability to lure players into cul-de-sacs, while Matip and Henderson at 6 cutting off Modric, we can win this one.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
I say we break them. Destroy the myth. For me they only have 8 European cups.

13   195556, 195657, 195758, 195859, 195960, 196566, 199798, 19992000, 200102, 201314, 201516, 201617, 17-18. And you think they won six this century. In 22 years they've won six . They beat a shit juve in 98 . And we will give them the 65-66 season. Before then should not be counted. So it only really in the last 25 years they have been at the top table. We should blow them out of the water and destroy them on Saturday.  I'm going 4-1 ( 1-0 , 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 4-1) game done. In their heads for the next decade. And anyone else who wants to try and take us on.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:51:41 pm
Think the difference maker for us will be VVD. If he can play anywhere close to his best, we should be able to nick this one. Against Madrid is about controlling the space between the lines, and the gaps between the defence. Ancelotti has them drilled so well that theyre able to exploit gaps in those areas especially when it matters. If VVD can offer up that solidity and his ability to lure players into cul-de-sacs, while Matip and Henderson at 6 cutting off Modric, we can win this one.

Set pieces massive too. Surely you'd like to think we have the best of them in that department? VVD/Konate/Matip etc must all fancy their chances.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 07:01:38 pm
I say we break them. Destroy the myth. For me they only have 8 European cups.

13   195556, 195657, 195758, 195859, 195960, 196566, 199798, 19992000, 200102, 201314, 201516, 201617, 17-18. And you think they won six this century. In 22 years they've won six . They beat a shit juve in 98 . And we will give them the 65-66 season. Before then should not be counted. So it only really in the last 25 years they have been at the top table. We should blow them out of the water and destroy them on Saturday.  I'm going 4-1 ( 1-0 , 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 4-1) game done. In their heads for the next decade. And anyone else who wants to try and take us on.

Have you started drinking early mate?  I agree with the first part as their first 5 EC titles should not count but we won;t be winning 4-1.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:04:27 pm
Set pieces massive too. Surely you'd like to think we have the best of them in that department? VVD/Konate/Matip etc must all fancy their chances.

I think the game will be quite a tight affair, so yes youre correct their set piece prowess will be important.

Cant imagine us going into this without VVD. Horrifies me.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:14:18 pm
I think the game will be quite a tight affair, so yes youre correct their set piece prowess will be important.

Cant imagine us going into this without VVD. Horrifies me.

He's not injured, he's been declared fit and ready.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:11 pm
Have you started drinking early mate?  I agree with the first part as their first 5 EC titles should not count but we won;t be winning 4-1.  ;D
I stopped reading when he said that 98 Juve side was shit. ;D
