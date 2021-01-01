Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.



Madrid are the far superior side to City.



The oil cheats battered Madrid from pillar to post before their late collapse. They should have scored about 7 at home and utterly controlled the away game before going 1-0 up. Then they conspired to miss additional chances without ever looking in trouble. It was only the late initial goal let to them capitulating. Before that, it was one-way traffic for 180 minutes.We're a much better team than Madrid. The danger is their firepower and self-belief. These won't feel beaten at 3-0 let alone 2-0 or 1-0, but I believe we will beat them and within the 90.