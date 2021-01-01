« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:05:29 am
I am torn between wanting to see Matip and Konate partner Van Dijk.
I really want the pace of Konate, but he lacks the experience and at times is caught gazing at the play. In such a high pressure, high glitz game, he may lack the focus which experience brings.

Matip is a safe bet, but Vinicius Jr. is so fast, I really would love Konate to cover Trent against Vinicius, freeing Trent up to go the other way.

Such a dilemma.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #281 on: Today at 06:38:07 am
Had the most vivid dream Ive had in years about this. Was watching the match at my folks - Benzema gives them the lead, we roar back to 2-1, goes to 2-2 and we get a winner in extra time (after having 3 goals disallowed). Felt almost like a premonition (the winner was scored by Sami Hyypia but stranger things have happened right?)
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:48:21 am
We've conquered all of Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
We've conquered all of Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool


COME ON !
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:50:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Are you French by the way?

Was a club in London
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:51:55 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:38:07 am
Had the most vivid dream Ive had in years about this. Was watching the match at my folks - Benzema gives them the lead, we roar back to 2-1, goes to 2-2 and we get a winner in extra time (after having 3 goals disallowed). Felt almost like a premonition (the winner was scored by Sami Hyypia but stranger things have happened right?)

Gotta be worth a fiver
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:52:13 am
It sounds like Thiago might make it, but if he doesn't, how about surprising Madrid?

Of course, I'm some idiot on the internet and not the greatest manager in the world right now so I'll take Klopp's call over mine, but this lineup would be interesting and it would not be what Madrid are preparing for.

                   Allison

TAA    Matip     VVD     Robertson

       Henderson   Fabinho

Salah       Bobby        Diaz

               Mane


Bobby sits on Kroos and the others terrorise their defence.

Unlikely, but in the long countdown to the game, no harm in pondering some options :-)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:02:03 am
On paper, we are much stronger than Real Madrid, am I right? On paper.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #287 on: Today at 08:15:22 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

The oil cheats battered Madrid from pillar to post before their late collapse. They should have scored about 7 at home and utterly controlled the away game before going 1-0 up. Then they conspired to miss additional chances without ever looking in trouble. It was only the late initial goal let to them capitulating. Before that, it was one-way traffic for 180 minutes.

We're a much better team than Madrid. The danger is their firepower and self-belief. These won't feel beaten at 3-0 let alone 2-0 or 1-0, but I believe we will beat them and within the 90.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #288 on: Today at 08:25:52 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.

There's no way you watched even a single minute of the Man City, or even Chelsea legs if you think this.

City should have won that game about 9-3 over the 2 legs, Mahrez is the reason they aren't in the final.

Their defence is terrible.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #289 on: Today at 08:33:56 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm
In news that will shock the Liverpool supporters worldwide.   :'(

Quote
Gary Neville on LFC against Madrid:

I dont think theyre going to win the European Cup on Saturday. Ive been thinking about Paris a lot and the midfield of Madrid changes it all.


Unsurprisingly this quote has actually made me feel more confident
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #290 on: Today at 08:35:49 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 08:33:56 am
Quote
Gary Neville on LFC against Madrid:

I dont think theyre going to win the European Cup on Saturday. Ive been thinking about Paris a lot and the midfield of Madrid changes it all.


Unsurprisingly this quote has actually made me feel more confident

If Thiago is fit then the quote is even more hilarious.

Madrid's midfield was easily bypassed against Chelsea and City, they couldn't cope with them so why wouldn't Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson be able to do the same ;D

I hope he does start Kroos but have a feeling he will go Camavinga, which improves them.
