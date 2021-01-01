We've conquered all of Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
We've conquered all of Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool
COME ON !