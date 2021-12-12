« previous next »
THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #240 on: Today at 09:36:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:35:27 pm
I'm so excited mate. COME ON!
I know me too.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #241 on: Today at 09:41:00 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:29:16 pm
He's not wrong about their midfield, though.

I've read some mad takes of Kroos in the CL thread when they were playing City, about how he should have retired and that he was past it and all that. Bollocks. He's still quality, and him and Modric can still produce the goods. I think the shouts of Madrid not being as good as they were and that they are lucky to be in the final is also mad. Sure, not what they were, but they're still a very dangerous side that can turn anyone in world football over on the day. We're going to have to be really on our game from start to finish to win this, especially when we get chances.

I agree. It's a little silly to see people dismissing them. They beat us in 2018, they knocked us out of the competition last year, they're Real Madrid, and it's the CL final. Pretty much the most difficult opponent we could have asked for. That they're not the Real Madrid of years gone by is irrelevant. They're still champions of Spain, with world class players who have ample experience of winning the most coveted trophy in the world. And the wild ride they've had to get to this year's final will give them even more confidence. So yeah, we need to be absolutely at the top of our game and expect a long, hard fight.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #242 on: Today at 10:04:23 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 09:41:00 pm
I agree. It's a little silly to see people dismissing them. They beat us in 2018, they knocked us out of the competition last year, they're Real Madrid, and it's the CL final. Pretty much the most difficult opponent we could have asked for. That they're not the Real Madrid of years gone by is irrelevant. They're still champions of Spain, with world class players who have ample experience of winning the most coveted trophy in the world. And the wild ride they've had to get to this year's final will give them even more confidence. So yeah, we need to be absolutely at the top of our game and expect a long, hard fight.
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #243 on: Today at 10:04:47 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:36:33 pm
I know me too.
Are you French by the way?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #244 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:23 pm
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.

Yet they still won all those matches. They've got better as the season went on (they nearly didn't make it out of their group).

At our best I think we edge it - but lets not pretend this is like 2019 when we are clearly superior to our opponents. If Benzema gets a chance he scores - we'll need to be clinical and at our best.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #245 on: Today at 10:19:02 pm
Fucking hell, just seen that ad with Xabi. Properly on it now for the next 3 days.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #246 on: Today at 10:26:18 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:22:08 pm
Is it really only Wednesday?
it's Thursday in Bangkok.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #247 on: Today at 10:27:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:26:18 pm
it's Thursday in Bangkok.

Are you in Bangkok? Do you know my mate Red Mongoose? He is of this parish.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #248 on: Today at 10:30:09 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:08:50 pm
Yet they still won all those matches. They've got better as the season went on (they nearly didn't make it out of their group).

At our best I think we edge it - but lets not pretend this is like 2019 when we are clearly superior to our opponents. If Benzema gets a chance he scores - we'll need to be clinical and at our best.

I think were clearly superior assuming our key players are fit
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #249 on: Today at 10:30:10 pm
Thanks for the OP! :D

What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?
I started to fall in love with LFC thanks to the Miracle of Istanbul, so it's that one, obviously. I didn't really care much about English football before that only that I was already sick to the death of ManUtd so it was a very interesting coincidence all things considered. And, boy, what a match to fall in love with LFC, right? Of all matches...

What was your favourite final?
Same as above. No disrespect to the Madrid final as I was still a nervous wreck for large parts of the match even though we were in control... but Istanbul? That was absolutely magical. I still don't know how Dudek pulled off that double save against Shevchenko. Magic. Fate. Luck. Call it what you will.

What was your lowest point?
Gotta be Kiev/Kyiv after that fucking POS Ramos injured Salah. It felt like direct punch to the gut, done with precision to take the wind out of our sails. Then Karius getting concussed and never living that final down, and the fact that Gareth fucking Bale scored a wondergoal (something he hasn't even done since. Hell, has he even played for RM ever since that goal?!) just to rub it in. All a shambles. Still proud as fuck of the team, though. It only took us a year to get back there... and done in a way that we'll never ever forget.

What goal gave you most satisfaction?
In terms of CL finals? Origi's goal vs Spurs, duh. Clinched Number 6 right there and then. Alonso's goal in Istanbul might be more memorable but I wasn't a fan then, I was just starting to fall in love with the club and my love steadily grew over the years... so it wasn't a "satisfactory" goal for me to scream, it was definitely more of a "HOLY SHIT WHAT IS HAPPENING" goal  D

Have you even been to a live CL final?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, good one.
On a more serious note: I live in a third world country (that believes itself to be part of the first world) and I've never even been to Anfield or Liverpool or the North of England. Let's start there first, shall we? ;D

What are your plans for watching this one?
As I've been living with my family since the pandemic started, it's not gonna change much. Staying at home, being a bag of nerves. No special plans.

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?
Definitely Benzema. Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. are good shouts too. Modric could also be one.

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?
Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane. Gotta say I love Matip's adventures into the opposite box too ;D

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?
I don't think we'll go gung-ho right at the start, that'd be a bit too suicidal against RM's experience and dark arts. I think we'll see something more controlled and patient, but Trent's gotta be incredibly focused to stop Vinicius from crossing to Benzema. On the other hand, I don't think their backline can cope with Salah/Mane/Diaz... or, at least, not without making such an effort they'll be exhausted come the 60th minute.

Team predictions?
If they're both fit, then Fab and Thiago must start. If not, then we'll see (I think) Hendo Keita and someone else (whether it's one of Fab/Thiago or, if neither is fit, then it's Milner). I think we'll see Matip partnering VVD at the back after Konaté's less than stellar performance against Wolves but I can't blame the lad - stuff like that happens once in a while. So, if they're all fit...

Alisson; Trent; VVD; Matip; Robbo; Fabinho; Thiago; Hendo; Salah; Diaz; Mane.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #250 on: Today at 10:32:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:27:51 pm
Are you in Bangkok? Do you know my mate Red Mongoose? He is of this parish.
I was there in March but not now.

sorry to say, I met no Mongooses.  or Mongeese.  or Mongeeses.

as far as I know, anyhow.  :)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #251 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:23 pm
We bossed them in 2018 before they injured Salah. I'd rather play them in the final because they are frankly not as good as City and they got outplayed in almost all their knockout matches.

Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #252 on: Today at 10:46:10 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.

If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #253 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #254 on: Today at 10:53:07 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:14:02 pm
People seemingly forgetting that we're not in great form (despite the amazing results). Trent got roasted about 3 times by Pedro Neto at the weekend, Vinicius will be a next level challenge by comparison. Jiminez had Konate consistently beaten, lets see how he fares against Benzema if VVD doesn't make it. Their midfield is getting on a bit, but if we have to field Milner, Hendo and Naby, we're definitely losing the MF battle.

Lots of concerns for sure, let's hope the week off sees us recoup some energy, form and players.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #255 on: Today at 10:53:45 pm
Providing there are no setbacks, Fabinho and Thiago should be fit to face Real Madrid. [Dom King]
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #256 on: Today at 10:56:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:49:32 pm
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave


Bollocks. Three quick goals. Half time. Come out second half guerning - stroke the cup like a total idiot - win 6-0.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #257 on: Today at 11:01:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:49:32 pm
Oh it's Liverpool, we don't do easy finals. Prepare now for extra time and penalties.  :wave

what was the last time we had an easier final? Madrid '19, right? Even though I was still nervous I didn't feel Spurs had any major chance of drawing the match and then with Big Div's goal it was curtains for them.

Even the CWC final was nervy as hell.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #258 on: Today at 11:05:09 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:46:10 pm
If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.

I'd say the key to Real Madrid is mentality. We know that, comparatively, Chelsea and City just can't match it, even though technically they might have better squads. It's Madrid's mentality that has dragged them over the line until now.

We're up against the one team who's history in the competition truly surpasses our own. Against Bayern, Barcelona or AC Milan, we're up against peers. We are mentality monsters, and we'll need every ounce of it to overcome a team who think they have a divine right to this trophy.

Our team is better than the one they faced in 2018; and arguably their team is not as good. But between their mentality, and Ancelotti's ability to frustrate Liverpool FC specifically, it is going to be a true battle.

I expect Real Madrid to try and do a Chelsea on us, as in the two finals. They have the quality to capitalise over an extended game that will make it an even match. We have to try and win this in the 90, as it won't get any easier from there.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #259 on: Today at 11:07:15 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:56:31 pm

Bollocks. Three quick goals. Half time. Come out second half guerning - stroke the cup like a total idiot - win 6-0.

I like your idea very much mate.

Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 11:01:12 pm
what was the last time we had an easier final? Madrid '19, right? Even though I was still nervous I didn't feel Spurs had any major chance of drawing the match and then with Big Div's goal it was curtains for them.

Even the CWC final was nervy as hell.

Yeah, 2019 CL Final was the "easier" final.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #260 on: Today at 11:13:39 pm
Quote
Liverpool are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to win a seventh European Cup to such an extent that Dr Niklaus Hausler and Patrick Hantshcke, the founders of German neuroscience company neuro11, were involved in the session.

They have worked with Liverpool all season, trying to get the players to stay calm in high-pressure moments such as penalty shootouts, and yesterday worked with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas, among others, on delivering free-kicks.

All players taking set-pieces had wires attached to them to monitor their heart rates and today they will work on penalties. Hausler and Hantschke have been invited to join the team in Paris.

[@DominicKing_DM]
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #261 on: Today at 11:20:40 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:46:10 pm
If Madrid are superior to City then they must be better than us too then.

Madrid have good players and I would never write them off.

I think if they played in our league they wouldnt win it with the team they have this season.

Saturday will be a tight game just hope we can get it done in 90 minutes.
Have a look at the match thread  :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352210.1880
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #262 on: Today at 11:28:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:53:45 pm
Providing there are no setbacks, Fabinho and Thiago should be fit to face Real Madrid. [Dom King]
If that's the case and they can both start, the starting lineup picks itself outside of Matip/Konate. I can see arguments for both, so it'll be interesting to see who Klopp and the coaching staff pick.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
Reply #263 on: Today at 11:28:46 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:37:23 pm
Madrid are so much better than City. Funny how after Madrid levelled the scire, City never looked like getting back in the game for the remaining 30 minutes. They couldn't muster anything.

Madrid are the far superior side to City.

KDB was off. That is why they lost. If they left him in they win, but he might have picked up a bad injury and they lose the league.
