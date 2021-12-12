Thanks for the OP!I started to fall in love with LFC thanks to the Miracle of Istanbul, so it's that one, obviously. I didn't really care much about English football before that only that I was already sick to the death of ManUtd so it was a very interesting coincidence all things considered. And, boy, what a match to fall in love with LFC, right? Of all matches...Same as above. No disrespect to the Madrid final as I was still a nervous wreck for large parts of the match even though we were in control... but Istanbul? That was absolutely magical. I still don't know how Dudek pulled off that double save against Shevchenko. Magic. Fate. Luck. Call it what you will.Gotta be Kiev/Kyiv after that fucking POS Ramos injured Salah. It felt like direct punch to the gut, done with precision to take the wind out of our sails. Then Karius getting concussed and never living that final down, and the fact that Gareth fucking Bale scored a wondergoal (something he hasn't even done since. Hell, has he even played for RM ever since that goal?!) just to rub it in. All a shambles. Still proud as fuck of the team, though. It only took us a year to get back there... and done in a way that we'll never ever forget.In terms of CL finals? Origi's goal vs Spurs, duh. Clinched Number 6 right there and then. Alonso's goal in Istanbul might be more memorable but I wasn't a fan then, I was just starting to fall in love with the club and my love steadily grew over the years... so it wasn't a "satisfactory" goal for me to scream, it was definitely more of a "HOLY SHIT WHAT IS HAPPENING" goal DHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, good one.On a more serious note: I live in a third world country (that believes itself to be part of the first world) and I've never even been to Anfield or Liverpool or the North of England. Let's start there first, shall we?As I've been living with my family since the pandemic started, it's not gonna change much. Staying at home, being a bag of nerves. No special plans.Definitely Benzema. Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. are good shouts too. Modric could also be one.Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane. Gotta say I love Matip's adventures into the opposite box tooI don't think we'll go gung-ho right at the start, that'd be a bit too suicidal against RM's experience and dark arts. I think we'll see something more controlled and patient, but Trent's gotta be incredibly focused to stop Vinicius from crossing to Benzema. On the other hand, I don't think their backline can cope with Salah/Mane/Diaz... or, at least, not without making such an effort they'll be exhausted come the 60th minute.If they're both fit, then Fab and Thiago must start. If not, then we'll see (I think) Hendo Keita and someone else (whether it's one of Fab/Thiago or, if neither is fit, then it's Milner). I think we'll see Matip partnering VVD at the back after Konaté's less than stellar performance against Wolves but I can't blame the lad - stuff like that happens once in a while. So, if they're all fit...Alisson; Trent; VVD; Matip; Robbo; Fabinho; Thiago; Hendo; Salah; Diaz; Mane.