What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?



2005. Conceding in the opening minutes.



What was your favourite final?



2019. I had watched the previous finals at home alone and although 2005 was a better final, the euphoric experience of watching the final in 2019 among other supporters trumped 2005. And my old man supports Spurs.



What was your lowest point?



Seeing Mo in tears and Karius' errors in 2018 were painful moments, as was Inzaghi doubling Milan's advantage in Athens. But ironically, my lowest moment was at half time in 2005 at 3-0 down. Kewell off injured as well, we've never been in a more adverse position in a European Cup final.



What goal gave you most satisfaction?



Divock Origi sealing the deal. Without question.



Have you even been to a live CL final?



No.



What are your plans for watching this one?



Going to watch it with the same group as last time.



What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?



Vinicius Jnr and Modric.



Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?



The addition of Luis Diaz has made us better at keeping the ball in the final third. I think his introduction has helped bring out the best in Thiago in the second half of the season. Sadio has also flourished in the central role since Diaz arrived.



What tactics do you think Klopp will use?



No idea. But I think Trent vs Vinicius Jnr will be a huge matchup. Whoever wins that battle may decide the game.



Team predictions?



It largely depends on who is available. I think Van Dijk, Fab & Mo will start. Probably not Thiago. Assuming this, I think Matip starts over Konate. If I had to guess, Fab-Hendo-Keita midfield. Usual front three.



