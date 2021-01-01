« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM  (Read 5567 times)

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Karim Benzema:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favorites. Salah can say whatever he wants."

Via: @MovistarFutbol
Salah makes a comment in jest and Real are using it to create a siege mentality.

Bloody whoppers.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Karim Benzema:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favorites. Salah can say whatever he wants."

Via: @MovistarFutbol

Oh give it a rest Karen lad
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm
Yes it can mate. My fear is how much left in the tank we've got left.  Not much i fear. One last push from the lads and hopefully we win #7.

We've had to be mentally and physically switched on since start of April give or take.  Anther worry is we seem to be conceding the first goal more in matches lately. How many more times can we go to the "Recovery" well?

Agree. I think up until Villareal away, we had only been behind for something like 69 minutes in 2022. We've gone behind a number of times recently and come back, but as another poster has suggested, on most occasions you can account for this.

I actually think our struggles will come in the latter part of the game. Madrid have looked overpowered by PSG, Chelsea and Abu Dhabi so far this season, only to summon the strength from the substitutes bench to come back from the dead. If we come out of the traps like we can we should lead, but this one certainly won't be over until that final whistle goes.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Karim Benzema:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favorites. Salah can say whatever he wants."

Via: @MovistarFutbol

Was saying this earlier - he's trying the Michael Jordan 'find something to take offence to' thing. Try your centre half criminally assaulting Mo Salah for size you bell end.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm »
For me, we need to contain Modric.  I know he's a bit older, but he ran rings around our midfield in the last final and I didn't recall anyone winning the ball off of him. If we can do that, then I'm ok with letting our defenders handle Benzema & Vinicius together.  However, give Modric time and space on the ball and he can hurt us.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:53:11 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
For me, we need to contain Modric.  I know he's a bit older, but he ran rings around our midfield in the last final and I didn't recall anyone winning the ball off of him. If we can do that, then I'm ok with letting our defenders handle Benzema & Vinicius together.  However, give Modric time and space on the ball and he can hurt us.

In my opinion that is the key thing that we need to do. Stop their midfield and especially Modric, who is still an excellent player who coasts around the pitch.
The other problem, as said above, is to contain their subs when they come on as they have changed a couple of matches recently. Thiago, if he is out, will be a big loss for us and that will make the final a lot more even than I'd like. Mane could play a blinder and if he does then he can be unstoppable.

I hope that we can get 3 up and then manage the game out to the end.
#JFT97

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm »
On a sidenote does anyone know which former players/managers get tickets from the clubs' own corporate allocation? Is there a pecking order?

Obviously the likes of Rush and Barnes will be there but does Stevie G get an invite too? Or Rafa?
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
For me, we need to contain Modric.  I know he's a bit older, but he ran rings around our midfield in the last final and I didn't recall anyone winning the ball off of him. If we can do that, then I'm ok with letting our defenders handle Benzema & Vinicius together.  However, give Modric time and space on the ball and he can hurt us.

We just need to steamroller the fuck out of them all over the park. That Benzema quote - if I'm certain members of our squad and I see that, I'm out to humiliate these c*nts.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
The way Mo's been talking these past weeks he better have an all timer Champions League final.  ;D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
I think this is a game that we need to be leading at half time..as we have tired quite a bit in recent games, perhaps the only game we had energy in the second half was the much changed Soton game.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I think this is a game that we need to be leading at half time..as we have tired quite a bit in recent games, perhaps the only game we had energy in the second half was the much changed Soton game.

We have had our eye on this game for 3 weeks though and not had a free midweek for quite some time. One last push.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I think this is a game that we need to be leading at half time..as we have tired quite a bit in recent games, perhaps the only game we had energy in the second half was the much changed Soton game.



but we get 5 subs to help combat that fatigue.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Klopp pretty much played a new 11 vs Southampton

The team have had the right balance between rest and competitive games to be going into that match

Only question marks remain on Fabinho and Thiagos ability to be fit for the game (think Fabinho should be ok)
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm »
We do have 5 subs.but in the past we brought on Hendo, Keita, Diaz to change the game.

I think these 3 will start.

Shame Origi is out

Jota will be key and possibly Bobby.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm »
Anyway.I cant wait for the game. Full strength and we win, even for, behind.

Just hope Fab and Thiago only play if fully fit.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Karim Benzema:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favorites. Salah can say whatever he wants."

Via: @MovistarFutbol


No problem with this at all

I enjoy opposition players not understanding this club and its ethos, players, manager and fanbase before big games. It's funny to see that even questioned when it comes to us and Klopp :lmao

Essentially all Salah has said is that he wants to beat them unlike last time
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
For me, we need to contain Modric.  I know he's a bit older, but he ran rings around our midfield in the last final and I didn't recall anyone winning the ball off of him. If we can do that, then I'm ok with letting our defenders handle Benzema & Vinicius together.  However, give Modric time and space on the ball and he can hurt us.
*after Salah went off.
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
*after Salah went off.

We were pretty much all over them pre Salah injury, it was only a matter of time before we scored
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm
Salah makes a comment in jest and Real are using it to create a siege mentality.

Bloody whoppers.

Didn't Klopp say that Real Madrid were favourites?  Everyones trying to control the narrative.
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:52:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
The way Mo's been talking these past weeks he better have an all timer Champions League final.  ;D

I really hope he doesn't think he needs to win it by himself and taking shots galore. Best way he can get revenge is to end up lofting the trophy at the end of the night
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:58:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:52:59 am
I really hope he doesn't think he needs to win it by himself and taking shots galore. Best way he can get revenge is to end up lofting the trophy at the end of the night

Oh I agree mate. Just that the way he's talking I expect a hattrick on the night.  :D
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:01:06 am »
I have been thinking for a few days now...that perhaps we should start Diaz on the bench, just incase we need to find another gear to reach late in the game. we can't really get this from Firmino/jota
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:05:48 am »
Please don't be crazy. Luis Diaz is a must from the beginning.

Starting forward lineup should be:

Diaz  Mane  Salah
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:16:10 am »
The more the Madrid fans and Media push this narrative of "Real Madrid dont Lose Finals" the more I care about this 10x more than The League

Ill be honest I thought I care more about the league and was gutted we lost it, especially when Villa were ahead. But my god do I want to shut these Pundits and Fans up, some of them are so cock and confident its a forgone conclusion

I want to end their run of winning CL finals and get our revenge
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:26:58 am »
What's your first recollection of us in a CL (or European Cup) final?

2005. Conceding in the opening minutes.

What was your favourite final?

2019. I had watched the previous finals at home alone and although 2005 was a better final, the euphoric experience of watching the final in 2019 among other supporters trumped 2005. And my old man supports Spurs.

What was your lowest point?

Seeing Mo in tears and Karius' errors in 2018 were painful moments, as was Inzaghi doubling Milan's advantage in Athens. But ironically, my lowest moment was at half time in 2005 at 3-0 down. Kewell off injured as well, we've never been in a more adverse position in a European Cup final.

What goal gave you most satisfaction?

Divock Origi sealing the deal. Without question.

Have you even been to a live CL final?

No.

What are your plans for watching this one?

Going to watch it with the same group as last time.

What players from the RM side do you think we need to keep quiet?

Vinicius Jnr and Modric.

Who has been the most exciting player of our team so far this season?

The addition of Luis Diaz has made us better at keeping the ball in the final third. I think his introduction has helped bring out the best in Thiago in the second half of the season. Sadio has also flourished in the central role since Diaz arrived.

What tactics do you think Klopp will use?

No idea. But I think Trent vs Vinicius Jnr will be a huge matchup. Whoever wins that battle may decide the game.

Team predictions?

It largely depends on who is available. I think Van Dijk, Fab & Mo will start. Probably not Thiago. Assuming this, I think Matip starts over Konate. If I had to guess, Fab-Hendo-Keita midfield. Usual front three.

Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:02:41 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm
Are they at full strength, does anybody know?

If I'm not mistaken Alaba is the only player they have out at the moment but he is due to return before the final so should be at full strength.

I see they have started their mind games already. As if a reminder was needed as to why I hate the c*nts so much. Cannot stand this entitled club. Hope we trash them.
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:09:37 am »
A bit shocked at how many pundits are predicting Real Madrid to win the final - seems like an overwhelming majority.

Most use the justification of destiny of Real and the tiredness that our players will be feeling after such a long season.

Maybe this is a good thing?
Re: THE 2022 EUROPEAN CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Real Madrid, Paris SAT 28 MAY 8PM
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:24:04 am »
It feels like the general vibe in here is very nervous and slightly pessimistic which surprises me. No Thiago would be a blow but I think we're still the better team. This Madrid side know how to win things but they haven't been overly convincing (again). Far from a sure thing but I'd have thought our boys have earnt some confidence from us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
