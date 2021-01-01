« previous next »
5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
...and we're competing in it.

There's no getting away from it. Yesterday was an absolute punch in the gut. All week pretty much all of us kept our heads together knowing that a miracle was unlikely. Yes, there was a fairytale storyline, but it was just that, a fairytale. And then, for a mind-altering hour, the fairytale was on. 0-1. 0-2...and it's Coutinho of all people. Could this actually be happening? All of a sudden we were right back on the edges of our seats. Yes, it might really be happening. Jesus fucking Christ, it's actually happening. Our own moment for the ages. Bang. Bang. Bang. All over in a flash. It's the hope that kills you.

Here we are, 5 days away from the biggest game in club football and it feels like we're on a downer. We've got two major trophies in the bag already. There is so much to celebrate. Sometimes the hardest thing in life is your heart telling your head that these are the good times and you should be enjoying them, but for some reason it doesn't sink in. Well let it sink in. We're chasing a cup treble in Paris against Real Madrid in 5 days time. 5 days.

There was a time not too long ago that we were buzzing just to have a Champions League qualifier to play. We should never take for granted what we have here at the moment. This is an unbelievable team doing unbelievable things. There should be no disappointment. Yesterday is done and it's on to the big one. You never know how long you might have to wait for another shot at the trophy that defines our club more than any other.

Yes, we're an online forum (a bloody brilliant one, mind you), and the players probably aren't sat around reading it. As far as we know, anyway. But we can't let yesterday put us in a slump as a fanbase and as a football club. Madrid will be flying heading into this final, absolutely full of belief. They're better rested, they've arrived into the final with a series of minor miracles behind them, they are the only club in Europe who can look at us calling ourselves the kings of Europe and scoff. We are a better team than them but they will have total confidence of getting the job done, and I genuinely believe it's that confidence flowing in their DNA that has been the biggest factor in their latest successes in the competition. We can't afford to come up against them flat. We should still feel invincible in spite of yesterday and carry that air of invincibility all the way to Paris. With the mood we've created in the last half of the season we have got it in us to absolute wipe these dickheads in white off the map.

We've had momentum on our side for pretty much 5 months. Everything has gone our way. Suddenly, there is a feeling of flatness. A feeling of hard luck. A feeling that things just don't seem to go our way at the final hurdle, and all of a sudden those near misses of 2009, 2014 and 2019 have had more airtime than the fact we're competing for a potential 7th European Cup in 5 (have I mentioned 5?) days time.

Yes, we were unlucky with the way things went yesterday. But the days of us being plucky underdogs and unlucky losers are gone. We've beaten Chelsea in two Wembley cup finals, in one of them all 11 of our players scored their penalties. In the other our second choice left back tucked home the winner. This team are a team of fucking giants. Fucking mentality monsters. They are absolute winners to the core. They've won everything there is to win under a manager who is second to nobody. And they're on their way to another European Cup final.

But football can change quickly. There is a danger that the disappointment of yesterday takes over. The fanbase feels flat. We all feel sorry for ourselves. We turn up at the final, players tired physically and mentally, and we let a Madrid team who master in picking at weaknesses add another scalp to their ridiculous European campaign. I'm confident Jurgen is doing his bit with the players. I do believe that the fanbase as a whole will play a part too. That's why Jurgen has always put emphasis on it. Doubters to believers and all that. Don't let the doubt creep in. This season of all seasons is no time to feel any doubt. Don't stew on yesterday for any longer. 5 days til the big one. And if we win it, nothing else will seem to matter.

These are the good times. Let it sink in. Up the fucking Reds.

Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I've already forgotten yesterday. If United, Arsenal or any other proper club had pipped us I'd be devastated but honestly I really don't care as City aren't a proper club.

We are going to win number 7 and have an absolute monster parade with all 3 cups to celebrate and that's all there is to it  :wave
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
I'm pumped. This is it! This is what football's all about - we're in the biggest game in the world! Cannot fucken wait.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Can't wait. The grandest stage in club football. The one competition that oil money can't buy.

Let's bring big ears home for a 7th time.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Nah, this is the big one, the love affair with ol big ears is what has defined this club for the last 45 years. The league is and always has been the bread and butter but it's Europe and the European Cup that all the romance and great nights have been found.

It's what made this club when our bread and butter disappeared. Amazing that no5 come at the midpoint of that 30 year barren run.

Istanbul will never be replaced as my greatest moment as a fan, and I'm sure it is the same for most my age, the ones who saw the last couple as kids then when through our teens with nothing.

You need heart and soul to win this competition which is why we need to give our boys as much support as possible. No 7 will still be the perfect end to a brilliant season, but it's gonna take everything they have left to get it.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Always a buzz seeing the fan areas and videos coming in the day before the game.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Who would swap being a few minutes away from the CL final and fucking it up of your own making, to losing out on the title in disappointing circumstances in a situation where we did exactly what we needed to do.   Nobody.  City fans can enjoy their moment then watch us win number 7.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I know others often disagree, but this is the pinnacle for me and always has been.

If I had a straight choice between winning the league or winning Big Ears, it's Big Ears every time, especially as the PL monkey is off our back now.

I just love this stunningly beautiful trophy. I also love our enduring romance with it.

Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Ahh Paris in the springtime.

Its not Spring though.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Feels a completely different dynamic this time around. In 2019 there was three weeks from the last league game to the final, this time less than a week. My bottle is already well gone  ;D
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Your Team Is Looking Good (2022)-The Black Keys


Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Someone asked me last week if I had to choose between City slipping up and us winning the league OR number 7, I chose number 7, my earliest memories of football growing up in the 70s was of those parades going up Utting Avenue and Arkles Lane, they stuck with me imprinted into my soul and I want another European Cup winning parade next Sunday albeit West Derby Road this time. Fuck the Premier League (Well until next season!) Also, us winning the CL annoys the fuck out of the bitters and mancs more than anything else, and we would be the first English team to win a treble treble (83/84, 00/01, 21/22), oh and it's time that somebody put cocky shithousery Real Madrids nose out of joint in this competition, who better than us?
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I guess Pep will be rooting for Madrid. He just can't bear us winning that many CLs.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I know others often disagree, but this is the pinnacle for me and always has been.

If I had a straight choice between winning the league or winning Big Ears, it's Big Ears every time, especially as the PL monkey is off our back now.

I just love this stunningly beautiful trophy. I also love our enduring romance with it.

Same.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Feels a completely different dynamic this time around. In 2019 there was three weeks from the last league game to the final, this time less than a week. My bottle is already well gone  ;D
I was wondering about that earlier. The turnaround this year felt quick, and it looks like thats the case.

Yesterday was a blow, but we have a chance to do something special. No doubt Klopp and the players will be mentally ready for this and will give it their all. Assuming Fabinho is back in training early this week, I think the side pretty much picks itself. I really hope Thiago is able to give us 60-70 minutes, but it seems like wishful thinking. As long as we start strong and dont concede early, well come away with #7.

2-1 to the reds. Mane opens the scoring, Van Dijk scores the second from a corner, and Madrid get one back late since we never make it easy  ;D
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Parlez-vous français ?
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Just been doing some analysis of Real Madrid's games during the UCL knockout rounds and it's still befuddling how they've made it to the final.

The one thing that stands out most to me is how susceptible they are to low crosses into their box - almost all of City's goals at the Etihad came that way along with Havertz' at Stamford Bridge.  If only we had full backs that were really good at delivering balls into the box. ;D

Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I do think a lot of us, me included, are taking Real Madrid a little too lightly because they were the 2nd best team in pretty much every KO game this year.

But they have faced tough opposition and it thats why, Chelsea, PSG & Man City could also on their days make us 2nd best over 2 legs so we have to be wary.

I think Thiago is key for me, I go on very confident if he's fit, I go in scared if he isn't.

Overall I think we are the better team, but if Thiago doesn't start I think they have the best midfielder on the pitch, and we saw in Istanbul how key that is.

Up the reds.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
But they have faced tough opposition and it thats why, Chelsea, PSG & Man City could also on their days make us 2nd best over 2 legs so we have to be wary.


If I had to compare them to a PL team, my understanding of them would be similar to spurs. Some very good forwards, their best bet against us probably sitting back and hitting us on the break, capable of turning in absolute stinkers but also of beating the very best teams.

Is this the official unofficial pre match thread now then?

Either way, up the reds.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
If I had to compare them to a PL team, my understanding of them would be similar to spurs. Some very good forwards, their best bet against us probably sitting back and hitting us on the break, capable of turning in absolute stinkers but also of beating the very best teams.

Is this the official unofficial pre match thread now then?

Either way, up the reds.

comparing Real Madrid to Spurs  :lmao
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I'd still prefer to win the League, it's what the 9 months is all about, the European Cup is the icing on the cake. I grew up when the European Cup was an exclusive club, one where only League Champions were allowed entry, so for that reason it's always been a special trophy for me.

2005 is my least favourite European Cup win, as we were not a good team at the time, however we qualified under the rules, so we deserved our shot. 2019 and now are way different for me, as we were/are the best team in Europe and as the competition is now open to all and sundry, then the Final deserves the best possible finalists and its got that this year. European Royalty, two elite clubs, 19 wins between them, such a stark contrast to last year's debacle.

Nervous about this one, we've seen how Real Madrid just will not accept defeat, so we have to be right on it from the kick off, no conceding early like Sunday, no quick one two goals like Milan, everyone needs to be on their game and the forwards all need to be clinical. We're more than capable of doing the business and Madrid know that we are capable of destroying them.

It's going to be a great night and I can't wait for it.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
if we win this one there will be another chance to win 2 more trophies.

Uefa super cup and club world cup

happy fuckin days  :wave
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
If I had to compare them to a PL team, my understanding of them would be similar to spurs. Some very good forwards, their best bet against us probably sitting back and hitting us on the break, capable of turning in absolute stinkers but also of beating the very best teams.

Is this the official unofficial pre match thread now then?

Either way, up the reds.
The official Pre Match will be up later this morning
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I'd still prefer to win the League, it's what the 9 months is all about, the European Cup is the icing on the cake. I grew up when the European Cup was an exclusive club, one where only League Champions were allowed entry, so for that reason it's always been a special trophy for me.

2005 is my least favourite European Cup win, as we were not a good team at the time, however we qualified under the rules, so we deserved our shot. 2019 and now are way different for me, as we were/are the best team in Europe and as the competition is now open to all and sundry, then the Final deserves the best possible finalists and its got that this year. European Royalty, two elite clubs, 19 wins between them, such a stark contrast to last year's debacle.

Nervous about this one, we've seen how Real Madrid just will not accept defeat, so we have to be right on it from the kick off, no conceding early like Sunday, no quick one two goals like Milan, everyone needs to be on their game and the forwards all need to be clinical. We're more than capable of doing the business and Madrid know that we are capable of destroying them.

It's going to be a great night and I can't wait for it.
Maybe it's an age thing but I see the league as our bread and butter too.  Love big ears as I do, I suspect when all the dust settles over the next few weeks I'll still be annoyed about Sunday, particularly the timings and how it unfolded.

I have huge hopes for Saturday but at the same time I'm not confident.  We don't seem to have had our rhythm since the Spuds game and the players all look tired.  Teams have looked increasingly like catching us on the break as well, whether this is fatigue related, Virgil related, I don't know but if any team is going to be clinical in those situations it's Real.

I'd love to see a comfortable win in a final for us but this won't be it.  I'm as nervous as you Rob.
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
I can't wait for this. I really hope we get the revenge we deserve

also it took something away from our victory in my head when Chelsea won last season. Hoping this team can get their second CL and elevate their statuses higher, and then we have a minimum of 4 years of klopp left to get a third  ;D
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Last couple days been thinking about the league...not there yet on the CL but am sure by the end of the week will be up for it!

That's the benefit of the effort these lads have put in this season, to play on the biggest stage and well deserved too. We are the best team in the world and we will prove it on Saturday
Re: 5 days 'til the biggest game in club football
Maybe it's an age thing but I see the league as our bread and butter too.  Love big ears as I do, I suspect when all the dust settles over the next few weeks I'll still be annoyed about Sunday, particularly the timings and how it unfolded.

I have huge hopes for Saturday but at the same time I'm not confident.  We don't seem to have had our rhythm since the Spuds game and the players all look tired.  Teams have looked increasingly like catching us on the break as well, whether this is fatigue related, Virgil related, I don't know but if any team is going to be clinical in those situations it's Real.

I'd love to see a comfortable win in a final for us but this won't be it.  I'm as nervous as you Rob.

I remember having a pretty negative feeling before the 2007 final & pretty apprehensive  about this one too so hoping that's proved wrong.
On the plus side It's Madrid and not City - so that's some sort of fall back at least!
