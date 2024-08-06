Was there any ever evidence he had a bad attitude around Klopp? To be honest, it always sounded a lazy assumption to me and while I doubt Klopp would be an arse with him people would obviously back him over Carvalho (and practically every player) under pretty much any circumstance.



I always thought it was dead weird how he seemed to disappear for months then he got brought on for a few seconds away to Madrid. Bizarre that.



Anyway, decent move for him. Nice one for the goal against Newcastle, that was seriously fucking hilarious you know.