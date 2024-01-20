« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 134636 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #920 on: January 20, 2024, 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 20, 2024, 05:16:20 pm
Angry?

Just want to curb a bit any shallow optimism based on a game where he really didnt play well at all. He scored a lucky goal, but looked mostly unfit, leggy and frankly lazy.

Has a long way to go to prove himself.

Wasn't he man of the match?

Not saying everyone who has ever got MOTM deserved it entirely but MOTM is quite far from your assesment. 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #921 on: January 20, 2024, 09:21:32 pm »
I'll admit i missed at least 15 minutes from the start and 20 from the end, but he didn't look remotely lazy for me.

if anything, given he was supposed to be the second highest player up the pitch, he was over-occupied with helping his side defend their right back against Sunderland's best player (clark? dont know the player)

earned/took a few fouls too, including a couple of brave ones where he knew he'd get hit late, which you wouldnt expect from a player who's not putting their all in

his volley'd goal deserves big praise, regardless of the deflection. the co-commentator called it absolutely spot on (link below). the goal also demonstrated Carvalho's main calling card from when he's played for us - an uncanny knack to find himself space in the box

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13051993/deflected-fabio-carvalho-volley-gives-hull-crucial-lead-at-sunderland
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,288
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #922 on: February 24, 2024, 01:07:30 pm »
Just scored a belter for Hull :)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,334
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #923 on: February 24, 2024, 01:12:08 pm »
Good to see him doing well, can't help but feel he could have proved useful staying with us though. Fair enough if the manager didn't want to play him but you look at cup games like Southampton, Europe and even moments where we might need something in the league.

The next manager might want to take a look at him but we should still be able to sell for profit. A prem side with a better plan for him could make things work but it might also suit him going to a Championship side who'll possibly come straight back up like Leicester/Leeds/Southampton have this year.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,303
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #924 on: February 24, 2024, 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 24, 2024, 01:12:08 pm
Good to see him doing well, can't help but feel he could have proved useful staying with us though. Fair enough if the manager didn't want to play him but you look at cup games like Southampton, Europe and even moments where we might need something in the league.

The next manager might want to take a look at him but we should still be able to sell for profit. A prem side with a better plan for him could make things work but it might also suit him going to a Championship side who'll possibly come straight back up like Leicester/Leeds/Southampton have this year.
Talented lad who it seems Klopp just didn't fancy for whatever reason, new boss very well might feel differently. But at worst, we should be able to profit on him as you say. It's why I don't know why there's some folk who cry about getting in young talent like this even if it doesn't pay off initially.

Regardless, I will always think fondly of the lad for that winner Vs Newcastle. Even though it ended up being a shite season, still a moment that sticks in my mind. Was on holiday watching game in a bar and place went off, great stuff.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #925 on: March 9, 2024, 03:33:10 pm »
Another goal

Just scored to put them 1-0 up against Leicester
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #926 on: March 9, 2024, 04:10:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March  9, 2024, 03:33:10 pm
Another goal

Just scored to put them 1-0 up against Leicester

Missed a pen before that though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #927 on: March 9, 2024, 05:17:50 pm »
What a strange time for them to select him to take his first penalty in proprt adult football (unless they don't select before the game, and players on the pitch chose/let him)
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #928 on: April 30, 2024, 03:13:20 pm »
Fulham fined £75,000 over Carvalho rule breach

Fulham have been fined £75,000 by the Premier League and given a suspended six month ban "from registering any academy players currently or previously registered with another club".

The punishment, external relates to a payment made by the Cottagers to Balham Blazers FC following Fabio Carvalho's move to Liverpool.

Attacking midfielder Carvalho joined Fulham's academy from Balham Blazers in December 2014.

The Premier League said, external Fulham "accepted breaches of the Premier League rules in relation to player registrations".

The judgement about the issue added the London club "has accepted that the payment of the settlement sum pursuant to the Carvalho agreement and/or settlement agreement are breaches of rule U.38".

The club's ban is suspended for one year and started on 15 April, 2024.

Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,360
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #929 on: May 1, 2024, 12:05:52 am »
From reading that they got a ban and a fine for paying Balhem Blazers when Fulham sold him to us? That sounds wrong?
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #930 on: May 2, 2024, 09:58:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  1, 2024, 12:05:52 am
From reading that they got a ban and a fine for paying Balhem Blazers when Fulham sold him to us? That sounds wrong?


I think it is because he was only 12 when he left there, so it was not counted as a true "transfer" and it's a lot more regulated as to what compensation they are allowed to pay.


Details are here (although quite a bit is redacted):

https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2024/04/30/029f4d04-3f34-4eb7-a081-a24fd1b9ccd2/Sanction-agreement-between-the-Premier-League-and-Fulham-FC-April-2024.pdf

It all seems a bit odd.

They made an agreement with Balhem Blazers back in 2015, but never told any authority about it.
They finally got around to discussing it with the authorities in 2021 - but only the FA and EFL because they had just been relegated from the PL.
When Carvalho went to Liverpool in 2022, BB were entitled to payment under the agreement - but Fulham were now in the PL and the PL said no, that's against our rules. However it seems that Fulham paid the money anyway a year later, then reported themselves to the PL.


I suspect Fulham had backed themselves into a corner where legally they owed the money to BB, but it was against PL rules to pay them. (Weird that it was presumably fine under EFL rules though).
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,178
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #931 on: May 2, 2024, 10:01:43 am »
Big day for him and Tyler Morton on Saturday.......hopefully they'll squeeze into the playoff places.....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,628
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #932 on: May 22, 2024, 02:47:12 pm »
So do we reckon Fabio is gonna get a chance under Slot?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,118
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #933 on: May 22, 2024, 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 22, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
So do we reckon Fabio is gonna get a chance under Slot?

I hope that Slot has some time in the preseason to look at all of our loanees/fringe players. I can't say any of them (bar maybe van der Berg) scream 'good enough for us,' but you never know what effect a different approach (and set of eyes) might have.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,250
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #934 on: May 22, 2024, 08:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 22, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
So do we reckon Fabio is gonna get a chance under Slot?

Depends if he has heard of this thing called pressing and sees any use in it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #935 on: May 22, 2024, 09:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 22, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
So do we reckon Fabio is gonna get a chance under Slot?

Slot will certainly have a look at him in pre season, with so many players away at the Euros and the Copa ...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #936 on: May 23, 2024, 10:12:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on May 22, 2024, 08:55:31 pm
Depends if he has heard of this thing called pressing and sees any use in it.

Anyone got his stats for the defensive side of his game? Never looked a particular weakness any of the times i've seen him play but this talk of how much he doesn't press is often repeated, be interesting to see the actual stats
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,250
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #937 on: May 23, 2024, 10:15:02 am »
Never looked at stats to be honest, just from what I've seen of him recently he looked like one of those 'jogs lightly up there if the ball is with opposition' players.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2024, 10:26:25 am by Zlen »
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #938 on: May 23, 2024, 10:21:55 am »
Anything could happen under a new manage but I think he showed a pretty bad attitude here last season, and before moving to Hull his time at Leipzig was awful. I'd say the indications aren't good, particularly with the number of players ahead of him. We need to improve on our starting 11 and I don't see how a player who has only ever consistently performed in the Championship does that right now. I can see another loan happening.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #939 on: May 23, 2024, 02:07:13 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on May 22, 2024, 08:52:49 pm
I hope that Slot has some time in the preseason to look at all of our loanees/fringe players. I can't say any of them (bar maybe van der Berg) scream 'good enough for us,' but you never know what effect a different approach (and set of eyes) might have.


Oh, there's quite a few really
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #940 on: May 23, 2024, 02:34:48 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on May 22, 2024, 08:52:49 pm
I hope that Slot has some time in the preseason to look at all of our loanees/fringe players. I can't say any of them (bar maybe van der Berg) scream 'good enough for us,' but you never know what effect a different approach (and set of eyes) might have.

I definitely hope the new coaches have a hard good look at Owen Beck besides Sepp.
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #941 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Bump for the star of pre-season! Would we be happy keeping him as a utility player? Could be back up for the wing or maybe even 3rd choice striker. Seen him play decent in CM for Portugal U21's too. What are we thinking here?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #942 on: Today at 03:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Bump for the star of pre-season! Would we be happy keeping him as a utility player? Could be back up for the wing or maybe even 3rd choice striker. Seen him play decent in CM for Portugal U21's too. What are we thinking here?
It felt like he had a falling out somewhere along the way with Klopp and/or Ljinders.  From August to November 2022 he played in almost every game, albeit often as a substitute and he wasn't always that convincing which isn't unsurprising for a young player.  From that point onwards though he was either not in the squad or an unused sub even when we were bare bones before going out on back-to-back loans last season.

He's clearly talented but he's competing for one of the front four positions and that puts him up against: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobo, Elliott, Grav and even other younger players like Doak and Gordon.

Unfortunately I don't see him being part of the first team plans next season, although I'd be delighted if he was.  If we get a bid of over £20m he'll probably be sold and if not he'll go out on loan again.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #943 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:33:16 pm
It felt like he had a falling out somewhere along the way with Klopp and/or Ljinders.  From August to November 2022 he played in almost every game, albeit often as a substitute and he wasn't always that convincing which isn't unsurprising for a young player.  From that point onwards though he was either not in the squad or an unused sub even when we were bare bones before going out on back-to-back loans last season.

He's clearly talented but he's competing for one of the front four positions and that puts him up against: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobo, Elliott, Grav and even other younger players like Doak and Gordon.

Unfortunately I don't see him being part of the first team plans next season, although I'd be delighted if he was.  If we get a bid of over £20m he'll probably be sold and if not he'll go out on loan again.

He played in 13 of the 16 Premier League games before the World Cup in 22/23 and 3 CL games including 90 minutes in the Rangers 7-1.

Straight after the World Cup we played away at City in the cup and he scored. But he was hauled off at half time. He played 8 minutes in the league after that for the rest of the season. He was then loaned out that summer. There wasn't a way back for him under Klopp, but it's a fresh start for him in pre-season under a new manager.

Slot will be relaxed about keeping him if he's not sold (which he likely will be). He's not going to be a regular starter, but you can never have too many players who can put the ball in the net.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:40 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,293
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:46:58 pm
He played in 13 of the 16 Premier League games before the World Cup in 22/23 and 3 CL games including 90 minutes in the Rangers 7-1.

Straight after the World Cup we played away at City in the cup and he scored. But he was hauled off at half time. He played 8 minutes in the league after that for the rest of the season. He was then loaned out that summer. There wasn't a way back for him under Klopp, but it's a fresh start for him in pre-season under a new manager.

Slot will be relaxed about keeping him if he's not sold (which he likely will be). He's not going to be a regular starter, but you can never have too many players who can put the ball in the net.

he was having a torrid time of it in that City game. I believe the coaches felt like he wasn't giving it his all + in the system under Klopp there wasn't really a full time role for him.

He's fast, but not fast enough. He's a decent dribbler - but not one who will skin you. He's also small. Those things all seemed to go against him. 
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #945 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Would like to see how he does as a 10 in this system.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #946 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
Yeah there was deffo some kind of falling out but I think it was to do with how ambitious this lad is which was probably a bit unrealistic at the time. Probably got in a huff because he wasn't playing is my guess! I would keep him as 3rd choice striker. Jota will get injured at some point and there is nobody really else in the squad apart from maybe Gakpo that you would play up front right now. He's a decent little poacher imo. Think his attitude has been spot on in the games he has played so far. Can't really fault anything he's done. Warmed my heart when him and Harvey linked up that goal even if it was just pre-season I want to see more of that. Also 15-20m seems cheap for a such a talented wonderkid to me especially a homegrown one that is used to English football and already fully integrated into our squad. A loan for more game time would be understandable but I would definitely not sell. Cost us peanuts and on low wages it's not like we need the money unless we plan on buying another striker. Keep him around. That's what I think!
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #947 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Yeah there was deffo some kind of falling out but I think it was to do with how ambitious this lad is which was probably a bit unrealistic at the time. Probably got in a huff because he wasn't playing is my guess! I would keep him as 3rd choice striker. Jota will get injured at some point and there is nobody really else in the squad apart from maybe Gakpo that you would play up front right now. He's a decent little poacher imo. Think his attitude has been spot on in the games he has played so far. Can't really fault anything he's done. Warmed my heart when him and Harvey linked up that goal even if it was just pre-season I want to see more of that. Also 15-20m seems cheap for a such a talented wonderkid to me especially a homegrown one that is used to English football and already fully integrated into our squad. A loan for more game time would be understandable but I would definitely not sell. Cost us peanuts and on low wages it's not like we need the money unless we plan on buying another striker. Keep him around. That's what I think!

I said this earlier or maybe in another thread but apparently the main issue he needs to fix is attitude, he snubbed the U21 for Portugal because he felt he should have been with the First Team for the Euro qualifying etc... apparently he did this by simply not turning up too which is a mega poor show, this was because in 2022 he was in 55 prelim squad and then did not make the final 26...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fabio-carvalho-portugal-25546381

I feel a lot of these young lads with talent don't always make the best moves for themselves, probably no thanks to predatory agents wanting to make money off of them and moving them around, hopefully he has good advisors now cause there is a tidy player in there, for sure.
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #948 on: Today at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 04:27:33 pm
I said this earlier or maybe in another thread but apparently the main issue he needs to fix is attitude, he snubbed the U21 for Portugal because he felt he should have been with the First Team for the Euro qualifying etc... apparently he did this by simply not turning up too which is a mega poor show, this was because in 2022 he was in 55 prelim squad and then did not make the final 26...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fabio-carvalho-portugal-25546381

I feel a lot of these young lads with talent don't always make the best moves for themselves, probably no thanks to predatory agents wanting to make money off of them and moving them around, hopefully he has good advisors now cause there is a tidy player in there, for sure.

Haha that's kinda crazy considering he was only 19 at the time. You would hope him being bombed out of RBL and spending last season playing in the championship served as a massive wake up call. If he is still insanely overly ambitious then it's just not going to work him as back up is it? I do love the confidence though. Has also talked about winning the Ballons dOr  :o absolute mad lad is our Fabio!
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #949 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:02:26 pm
Would like to see how he does as a 10 in this system.

From all reports his seen as a LW by Slot.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #950 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:46:58 pm
He played in 13 of the 16 Premier League games before the World Cup in 22/23 and 3 CL games including 90 minutes in the Rangers 7-1.

Straight after the World Cup we played away at City in the cup and he scored. But he was hauled off at half time. He played 8 minutes in the league after that for the rest of the season. He was then loaned out that summer. There wasn't a way back for him under Klopp, but it's a fresh start for him in pre-season under a new manager.

Slot will be relaxed about keeping him if he's not sold (which he likely will be). He's not going to be a regular starter, but you can never have too many players who can put the ball in the net.

This.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,265
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #951 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:39:50 pm
From all reports his seen as a LW by Slot.

Slot tactically though does like one of his wide players to tuck in and become a 2nd 10 when the ball is on the other side.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #952 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Slot tactically though does like one of his wide players to tuck in and become a 2nd 10 when the ball is on the other side.

Do we see him starting over Diaz, Gakpo or even Nunez/Jota?

More players the better but I struggle to see him making the bench when everyone's fit then if there is a few players to come in ontop of that.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,293
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #953 on: Today at 07:04:22 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:20:55 pm
Do we see him starting over Diaz, Gakpo or even Nunez/Jota?

More players the better but I struggle to see him making the bench when everyone's fit then if there is a few players to come in ontop of that.


Totally. Starter at LW for Ipswich.



(Maybe not - but as noted there will be injuries - he will have a role if we keep him and don't loan him out)
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #954 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:04:22 pm

Totally. Starter at LW for Ipswich.



(Maybe not - but as noted there will be injuries - he will have a role if we keep him and don't loan him out)

Maybe if Diaz and Gakpo came back next week instead of today.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,634
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #955 on: Today at 07:58:31 pm »
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1820526353437032711

Quote
Suspect he will end up going due to options ahead of him as Slot has told him he is a left winger. Had a very good tour and will be a shrewd signing for someone.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,265
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #956 on: Today at 08:15:12 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:20:55 pm
Do we see him starting over Diaz, Gakpo or even Nunez/Jota?

More players the better but I struggle to see him making the bench when everyone's fit then if there is a few players to come in ontop of that.

No, but I was just pointing out that Slot uses his wingers in a different way than Klopp. In Klopp system speed and the ability to cut inside and get shots off was paramount. Slot has a slower build up and the wingers often come inside and become a 2nd playmaker. That would suit Carvalho more than Klopp's system.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 