Bump for the star of pre-season! Would we be happy keeping him as a utility player? Could be back up for the wing or maybe even 3rd choice striker. Seen him play decent in CM for Portugal U21's too. What are we thinking here?
It felt like he had a falling out somewhere along the way with Klopp and/or Ljinders. From August to November 2022 he played in almost every game, albeit often as a substitute and he wasn't always that convincing which isn't unsurprising for a young player. From that point onwards though he was either not in the squad or an unused sub even when we were bare bones before going out on back-to-back loans last season.
He's clearly talented but he's competing for one of the front four positions and that puts him up against: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobo, Elliott, Grav and even other younger players like Doak and Gordon.
Unfortunately I don't see him being part of the first team plans next season, although I'd be delighted if he was. If we get a bid of over £20m he'll probably be sold and if not he'll go out on loan again.