Yeah there was deffo some kind of falling out but I think it was to do with how ambitious this lad is which was probably a bit unrealistic at the time. Probably got in a huff because he wasn't playing is my guess! I would keep him as 3rd choice striker. Jota will get injured at some point and there is nobody really else in the squad apart from maybe Gakpo that you would play up front right now. He's a decent little poacher imo. Think his attitude has been spot on in the games he has played so far. Can't really fault anything he's done. Warmed my heart when him and Harvey linked up that goal even if it was just pre-season I want to see more of that. Also 15-20m seems cheap for a such a talented wonderkid to me especially a homegrown one that is used to English football and already fully integrated into our squad. A loan for more game time would be understandable but I would definitely not sell. Cost us peanuts and on low wages it's not like we need the money unless we plan on buying another striker. Keep him around. That's what I think!