Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 112608 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm »
He's certainly been involved so far and Morton just put in a good free kick.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:08:38 pm
german football is so weird and unprofessional - always airing their dirty laundry in public in a way that lacks tact and class.

obviously sometimes it provides some insight and entertainment, but it's still so weird that the instinct is to overshare.

in this case, to stick the boot in on a departed youngster in a way that makes no difference to them (so it was unnecessary publicising it), but could impact his future employment prospects

Might actually be saying that publicly to do the lad a favour!
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 pm »
Would have probably been better off the bench today, will take him time to get match sharp.

Morton looks the part there, Hull play some decent football.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm »
Morton scored a screamer, deserved it as well a really promising performance from him tonight. Not quite sure how Norwich won that.
Offline mattD

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:50:16 pm
I don't get the contradiction.

"Fabio has a great character. But.....

"But" what? But he doesn't have a great character? The bloke is either victim of a bad translation or he's talking nonsense.

Probably translates as 'he's a nice lad but when the going gets tough, he can't be arsed'.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...
Online Historical Fool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #886 on: Today at 01:53:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...

They are indeed, the future is bright 
Offline stoa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #887 on: Today at 03:19:33 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:08:38 pm
in this case, to stick the boot in on a departed youngster in a way that makes no difference to them (so it was unnecessary publicising it), but could impact his future employment prospects

It was about making RB Leipzig look like they were in control of the situation and they were calling the shots. There were apparently rumours after their last CL group game, that Liverpool want to terminate the loan and back then the guy was saying, it feels like "armwrestling" (or a power struggle), but that Carvalho was happy at Leipzig and that he'll stay. The loan then being terminated a few weeks later made it look like Leipzig had lost the power struggle and that's why the guy has now come out with this stuff, basically saying there was no power struggle and they didn't want Carvalho anyway...
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #888 on: Today at 03:35:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm
Both Morton and Carvalho looked good tonight. They are both Premier League quality ...

Would be shocked if he becomes a regular for Liverpool ( Fabio )

Online jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:49:55 am »
The loan to RBL was always weird, because that team is only slightly worse than Liverpool. If Liverpool and Carvalho wants him to start games every week, RBL was far too good a team.
