« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 108254 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,949
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #800 on: October 26, 2023, 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2023, 04:31:37 pm
Wouldn't it have shown itself at Fulham too?

Not saying this next part relating to you or your post but I feel like there's a thing in football that if it isn't working for someone in either multiple clubs or under multipile managers then it must be attitude related, i've lost count of the amount of players who have their attitude questioned but there's rarely ever any actual substance to back it up
I know, I and don't have anything to back it up; it's not even a statement. It's a thought that creeps in my head, maybe seeded in part by what was written when he moved on loan. Sometimes youngsters expect things to come to them too fast, but luck plays a lot of role at that age - a few injuries to seniors and a kid gets a chance that would come 2-3 years later (Trent, Quansah, Chambers now.) but luck is not guaranteed (unless your name is Tonya Harding).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Redley

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 03:34:57 pm »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,376
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 03:36:56 pm »
Straight to another loan or we might see him play for us?
Logged

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 03:42:33 pm »
Having him around whilst Mo is away will be handy, and then probably another loan at end of month?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,863
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 03:42:53 pm »
Might keep him till the summer but the lad has no future here. Kloppo doesn#t like his attitde it seems.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,520
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm »
oops, just replied in the transfer thread, but this is probably the spot

was always a very odd move, where it felt inevitable he'd not get much of a look in.

hope we can find him a good loan to get his career back on track, or even some minutes for us (i'd throw him in at Arsenal side is opposite to Gordon)
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:42:53 pm
Might keep him till the summer but the lad has no future here. Kloppo doesn#t like his attitde it seems.

But whats his body language like?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,863
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 03:44:56 pm »
I stand corrected.  :D

https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1741482592350724151

Quote
Liverpool confirm Fabio Carvalho has returned from his loan spell with RB Leipzig. Expected to go back out before the end of January with the club keen to get him more senior game-time.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm »
Hope he can find some form if he is going back on loan. Hes a classy little player and id love to see him doing what Elliott is
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,892
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm »
Get him to Fulham
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,723
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm »
Was at the Forest game yesterday, supposedly mates with one of their lads. But wouldnt shock me.
Logged
AHA!

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,404
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 04:22:38 pm »
I'd like to see him play for us in the cup matches before we loan him back out.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:22:38 pm
I'd like to see him play for us in the cup matches before we loan him back out.
We wouldn't be able to loan him again unless it's back to Leipzig if we did that
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,764
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 05:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm
We wouldn't be able to loan him again unless it's back to Leipzig if we did that
Is it a limit of 2 registrations per season? Think they should probably amend it for loans especially for U21 players. If a loan goes wrong (like in this case) the player has to either stay here for the rest of the season or go straight back out.

Would've been good to give him a couple of games in Jan to give him some minutes but that won't happen now.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
oops, just replied in the transfer thread, but this is probably the spot

was always a very odd move, where it felt inevitable he'd not get much of a look in.

hope we can find him a good loan to get his career back on track, or even some minutes for us (i'd throw him in at Arsenal side is opposite to Gordon)

I've said the same earlier (probably in this thread) - people forget that we had a deal agreed for him in January 2022 and were trying hard to get him in before the deadline. Then we made the deal permanent in the summer. So, it seems we did really want him.

He had a full preseason with us and even got a look-in early in the season. Obviously the winner against Saudi was his highlight of the year. The turning point was the league cup game (or was it FA cup?) against city where he couldn't do anything right - except scoring a goal. He was hooked at the half and then barely played the rest of the year...then loaned last summer.

I'm guessing there was an element of Moneyball here - cheap, highish ceiling, tore it up in the Championship, etc.

He wasn't that different than his pal Harvey Elliot. The difference seems to be that 1) Elliot got a chance in the U23s / reserves and had a great loan, and 2) Elliot's application and attitude have been the best.

I also think that once he got here - we saw a few flaws in person that weren't clear - strength and pace were lacking. But then again - with no midfield around him - he may have been asked to do a lot more than he was ready for.

I still think there is a good player there - I hope he succeeds - but it very likely won't be here.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm
Get him to Fulham

Some talk that hes off to Leicester
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,639
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm »
I was more excited about his YouTube reel than Darwins at the time. Thought he was going to be fantastic.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
I was more excited about his YouTube reel than Darwins at the time. Thought he was going to be fantastic.

Still can be.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,949
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #819 on: Today at 01:17:17 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm
Still can be.
Dunno, the ship is about to leave port...

It seems that Carvalho is missing some critical qualities to succeed in the PL, none of which relate to his skill set. We'd know if he is suited to the PL game if he goes on loan to another PL side and earns his place in the team.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #820 on: Today at 01:19:46 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm
Get him to Fulham

To knock £15m off the asking price for Palhinha
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,415
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #821 on: Today at 03:01:42 am »
Who hasn't this kid fallen out with yet? Seems to have a big personality issue.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,274
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #822 on: Today at 10:16:40 am »
His lack of minutes in the Bundesliga is a concern.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,892
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #823 on: Today at 10:18:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:40 am
His lack of minutes in the Bundesliga is a concern.

It may have been one of those, I didn't ask for this player, the board are just doing Liverpool a favour?
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
could he have been brought back as a sweetener to land Antonee Robinson
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,977
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #825 on: Today at 10:53:01 am »
Leicester City are looking at him apparently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,764
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #826 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:18:17 am
It may have been one of those, I didn't ask for this player, the board are just doing Liverpool a favour?
It was a strange one, Leipzig actually wanted a permanent transfer till they settled on a loan. Think there was a mangerial change but it does feel weired to want a player that much then not play him.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #827 on: Today at 11:21:11 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:53:01 am
Leicester City are looking at him apparently.

They dont really need him, would be play much?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,520
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #828 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:01:42 am
Who hasn't this kid fallen out with yet? Seems to have a big personality issue.
haven't read anything that suggests he fell out with anyone in Germany?

was always a very odd loan for him, with it being very unlikely red bull would invest key time and patience in his development. their entire business model is to develop young red bull players along a pipeline in order to hone their talents then sell them for profit.

why would they significantly interrupt those plans to help out a player that's only going to be there 9 months? they wouldn't, and that's why he never played more than a bit part.

felt similar to when we loaned victor moses. there can't have been any illusions that the player was going to start much, it was just sending out a squad player who didn't fit to any willing party for deeper 'in case of emergency' squad fodder
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,977
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #829 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:21:11 am
They dont really need him, would be play much?

No idea, don't know much about Leicester although they did get rid of a lot of their stars, so assume he'd at least stand a chance of some games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #830 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
In hindsight he probably made the jump to a bigger club a season or two earlier than he should have. From a developmental perspective he wouldve been way better adjusting to PL standards with a team and club he was familiar with.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,291
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #831 on: Today at 12:30:40 pm »
In hindsight he was better where he was and should have stayed at Fulham at least another couple of seasons.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #832 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:58:33 am
In hindsight he probably made the jump to a bigger club a season or two earlier than he should have. From a developmental perspective he wouldve been way better adjusting to PL standards with a team and club he was familiar with.

Its his attitude, him and Harvey are best mates but are totally opposites with attitude.

Only hope from him is too listen to Harvey on holidays in the off season hopefully after a successful loan.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #833 on: Today at 12:37:21 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:30:57 pm
Its his attitude, him and Harvey are best mates but are totally opposites with attitude.

Only hope from him is too listen to Harvey on holidays in the off season hopefully after a successful loan.

Whats wrong with his attitude?
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #834 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Leicester doing good in the championship but that might be an issue as well. As the coach prefers the current batch of players that got them there and aren't keen on developing one.

Thought the redbull move was decent till they sign simmons which think plays in the same position and is better and further along in his progression. Even if the next move fails for him, i guess it wont be much of a major set back as he is still young. and different players mature at different rates. It does help though if he gets more game time to develop.

Hearing a lot about his attitude and hopefully that changes for the better. Maybe his application might be lacking as well. Elliot is a workhorse despite his tremendous potential which we all can see this season.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #835 on: Today at 12:44:10 pm »
Leicester would be a weird one IMO. Why change a winning team that look set to win the league relatively comfortable? I think he could end up being something of a squad piece there too. He's best going somewhere and playing every week even if the level isn't the Premier League, after his last 18 months barely playing he'll need some confidence back.

I know he probably isn't a Klopp player but I think we could keep him to be honest, the way the season's shaping up he could just be in and around there and pop up with something on a couple of occasions. He scored in two of our first five league matches last season so we know he can be a goal threat.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #836 on: Today at 12:45:49 pm »
What is all this about his attitude? No one seems to have anything to back it up with...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 