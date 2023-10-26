oops, just replied in the transfer thread, but this is probably the spot



was always a very odd move, where it felt inevitable he'd not get much of a look in.



hope we can find him a good loan to get his career back on track, or even some minutes for us (i'd throw him in at Arsenal side is opposite to Gordon)



I've said the same earlier (probably in this thread) - people forget that we had a deal agreed for him in January 2022 and were trying hard to get him in before the deadline. Then we made the deal permanent in the summer. So, it seems we did really want him.He had a full preseason with us and even got a look-in early in the season. Obviously the winner against Saudi was his highlight of the year. The turning point was the league cup game (or was it FA cup?) against city where he couldn't do anything right - except scoring a goal. He was hooked at the half and then barely played the rest of the year...then loaned last summer.I'm guessing there was an element of Moneyball here - cheap, highish ceiling, tore it up in the Championship, etc.He wasn't that different than his pal Harvey Elliot. The difference seems to be that 1) Elliot got a chance in the U23s / reserves and had a great loan, and 2) Elliot's application and attitude have been the best.I also think that once he got here - we saw a few flaws in person that weren't clear - strength and pace were lacking. But then again - with no midfield around him - he may have been asked to do a lot more than he was ready for.I still think there is a good player there - I hope he succeeds - but it very likely won't be here.