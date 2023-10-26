« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 107296 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #800 on: October 26, 2023, 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2023, 04:31:37 pm
Wouldn't it have shown itself at Fulham too?

Not saying this next part relating to you or your post but I feel like there's a thing in football that if it isn't working for someone in either multiple clubs or under multipile managers then it must be attitude related, i've lost count of the amount of players who have their attitude questioned but there's rarely ever any actual substance to back it up
I know, I and don't have anything to back it up; it's not even a statement. It's a thought that creeps in my head, maybe seeded in part by what was written when he moved on loan. Sometimes youngsters expect things to come to them too fast, but luck plays a lot of role at that age - a few injuries to seniors and a kid gets a chance that would come 2-3 years later (Trent, Quansah, Chambers now.) but luck is not guaranteed (unless your name is Tonya Harding).
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #801 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #802 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Straight to another loan or we might see him play for us?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #803 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Having him around whilst Mo is away will be handy, and then probably another loan at end of month?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #804 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Might keep him till the summer but the lad has no future here. Kloppo doesn#t like his attitde it seems.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #805 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm »
oops, just replied in the transfer thread, but this is probably the spot

was always a very odd move, where it felt inevitable he'd not get much of a look in.

hope we can find him a good loan to get his career back on track, or even some minutes for us (i'd throw him in at Arsenal side is opposite to Gordon)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #806 on: Today at 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:42:53 pm
Might keep him till the summer but the lad has no future here. Kloppo doesn#t like his attitde it seems.

But whats his body language like?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #807 on: Today at 03:44:56 pm »
I stand corrected.  :D

https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1741482592350724151

Quote
Liverpool confirm Fabio Carvalho has returned from his loan spell with RB Leipzig. Expected to go back out before the end of January with the club keen to get him more senior game-time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:46:47 pm »
Hope he can find some form if he is going back on loan. Hes a classy little player and id love to see him doing what Elliott is
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:59:10 pm »
Get him to Fulham
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #810 on: Today at 04:01:45 pm »
Was at the Forest game yesterday, supposedly mates with one of their lads. But wouldnt shock me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #811 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
I'd like to see him play for us in the cup matches before we loan him back out.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #812 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:22:38 pm
I'd like to see him play for us in the cup matches before we loan him back out.
We wouldn't be able to loan him again unless it's back to Leipzig if we did that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:29:29 pm
We wouldn't be able to loan him again unless it's back to Leipzig if we did that
Is it a limit of 2 registrations per season? Think they should probably amend it for loans especially for U21 players. If a loan goes wrong (like in this case) the player has to either stay here for the rest of the season or go straight back out.

Would've been good to give him a couple of games in Jan to give him some minutes but that won't happen now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #814 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #815 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:44:08 pm
oops, just replied in the transfer thread, but this is probably the spot

was always a very odd move, where it felt inevitable he'd not get much of a look in.

hope we can find him a good loan to get his career back on track, or even some minutes for us (i'd throw him in at Arsenal side is opposite to Gordon)

I've said the same earlier (probably in this thread) - people forget that we had a deal agreed for him in January 2022 and were trying hard to get him in before the deadline. Then we made the deal permanent in the summer. So, it seems we did really want him.

He had a full preseason with us and even got a look-in early in the season. Obviously the winner against Saudi was his highlight of the year. The turning point was the league cup game (or was it FA cup?) against city where he couldn't do anything right - except scoring a goal. He was hooked at the half and then barely played the rest of the year...then loaned last summer.

I'm guessing there was an element of Moneyball here - cheap, highish ceiling, tore it up in the Championship, etc.

He wasn't that different than his pal Harvey Elliot. The difference seems to be that 1) Elliot got a chance in the U23s / reserves and had a great loan, and 2) Elliot's application and attitude have been the best.

I also think that once he got here - we saw a few flaws in person that weren't clear - strength and pace were lacking. But then again - with no midfield around him - he may have been asked to do a lot more than he was ready for.

I still think there is a good player there - I hope he succeeds - but it very likely won't be here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:59:10 pm
Get him to Fulham

Some talk that hes off to Leicester
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #817 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
I was more excited about his YouTube reel than Darwins at the time. Thought he was going to be fantastic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #818 on: Today at 11:00:33 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:30:24 pm
I was more excited about his YouTube reel than Darwins at the time. Thought he was going to be fantastic.

Still can be.
