Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 94015 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #720 on: April 20, 2023, 11:39:03 pm »
Quote from: mattD on April 20, 2023, 11:16:35 pm
He doesn't have that physicality and brute strength of Henderson though, particularly Hendo in his prime. Just something that I feel is lacking across the board with the squad. Don't want to sound all Sam Allardyce like, but that tough hard running British players do provide some good backbone for the flair players to do their thing.

I don't think Carvalho could do that, but it is a narrow interpretation I agree, and maybe there are similar profiles to Carvalho that do such a job?
True, but neither does Henderson now and he's playing the position so surely the comparison to his physical prime is moot?

Carvalho (and Elliot especially) have great stamina to be fair, and when the position (in its current form) isn't putting up great defensive performances (or stats) I just think it's worthy of a try - recognise it' unlikey though, given how unfancied by the coaches Carvalho has been lately
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #721 on: April 21, 2023, 09:11:12 am »
And Carra, presumably part of your point was that Trent moving inside and Konate covering the right flank asks less of the right sided 8 in transition in terms of ball winning and defensive work and more of them in terms of attacking ability, playing between the lines etc. At least in theory that seems right to me. In that sense Carvalho would seem to be better suited to the right sided 8 role than he was in our previous setup and perhaps more suited than Henderson.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #722 on: April 21, 2023, 02:01:26 pm »
High praise by Jurgen today for him.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #723 on: April 21, 2023, 02:04:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 21, 2023, 02:01:26 pm
High praise by Jurgen today for him.

Going to sound like a parrot with the Nunez thread as well, so my apologies, but what did he say ? :lmao
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm »
Looks like he's pissed off and he's out the door.



Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm »
Was never seemingly a good fit for us, though he is a very good and exciting player. Hope we manage to keep him happy or make some decent money. Shame really. If it was a more normal seasonwho knows.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm »
The caption for the original picture is some chain emojis too.

I get his frustration, but hes being a bit immature. Hindsights a wonderful thing but this transfer was bad for all parties really. Hes a talented player and we may one day look back and think we should have kept him, but a 19 or 20 year old needs to be a special player at that age already to be given opportunities to develop here. It should serve as a reference for those who have been wondering why we arent signing teenagers directly from South America like Brighton are for example.

This move was way too early for him. Like I said, I think hell be a good player in the future if he picks his next club well.
Online Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm
The caption for the original picture is some chain emojis too.

I get his frustration, but hes being a bit immature. Hindsights a wonderful thing but this transfer was bad for all parties really. Hes a talented player and we may one day look back and think we should have kept him, but a 19 or 20 year old needs to be a special player at that age already to be given opportunities to develop here. It should serve as a reference for those who have been wondering why we arent signing teenagers directly from South America like Brighton are for example.

This move was way too early for him. Like I said, I think hell be a good player in the future if he picks his next club well.

Was the move way too early for him or is it more a case of him not fitting with the way we want to play the game. For me, he is another Minamino or Shaqiri talented players who simply don't fit with how we want to play the game. They were both in the peak years of their careers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:37:18 pm »
Both I suppose. He seemed like a square peg before he kicked a ball for us and Im not sure many are surprised with how it panned out.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm »
Do you remember how the Portugal Under 21 Manager said he fucked them off as soon as he signed for us? His charter is in question with Kloppo me thinks.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
Do you remember how the Portugal Under 21 Manager said he fucked them off as soon as he signed for us? His charter is in question with Kloppo me thinks.

Yeah. I'm wondering if it's a maturity issue. The social media replies seem to point to that. He seems to be certainly burning his bridges now, which seems to be poorly advised
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
He didn't fit our system at all, I wonder if Klopp tried to turn him in to an #8 but he wasn't good enough defensively for that. Feels strange though, it's unlike Klopp to freeze players out, but after the League Cup game we never saw him again.

Social media seems to be a sticker though - didn't Doak make some similar comment about his ability vs Nunez and then we barely saw him in a squad again? Think it's likely a maturity thing or maybe the data/coaching is just saying Carvalho doesn't have what it takes to be elite. Shame really as the Europa League would be perfect for him.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
Do you remember how the Portugal Under 21 Manager said he fucked them off as soon as he signed for us? His charter is in question with Kloppo me thinks.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
Yeah. I'm wondering if it's a maturity issue. The social media replies seem to point to that. He seems to be certainly burning his bridges now, which seems to be poorly advised
bit premature don't you think?

literally not said a word out of place all season, where he showed well in terms of production and effort as a teenager in a new league and team/home - even after we gave him the big pitch to sign him last season.

obviously things could be different behind the scenes, but when you hear him speak he comes across as very eloquent and mature. klopp's also spoken up on his professionalism.

seems more like he just doesn't have Klopp's trust - as seen during the run in, it's really hard to earn it during crunch periods (eg persisting with Henderson despite all indications/performances over trying someone different, and Tsimikas only getting garbage time despite decent performances, and Thiago not getting starts at the end of the season because he hadn't trained the new system)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
Not sure why this is a big deal. Cost 7m, hasn’t worked out after a season, so the right thing to do is sell. Think a lot of fans have become over sentimental.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
And we tried and did complete a transfer for him in January 2022 - but for the paperwork.

Surely we had some idea that he wasn't going to be a good fit at that point too? Or maybe once we got him here in person - the shortcomings to work in a Klopp team were more evident.

Baffling transfer in hindsight.
Offline stockdam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm
Was the move way too early for him or is it more a case of him not fitting with the way we want to play the game. For me, he is another Minamino or Shaqiri talented players who simply don't fit with how we want to play the game. They were both in the peak years of their careers.


For me he isnt strong enough without the ball. We play a very attacking game which means that if we lose the ball we have to immediately try to win it back or slow down the counter-attack. I just dont think this is one of Carvalhos strengths. Hes a player who would do well in cups against weaker teams but the EPL has loads of teams who are quick to counter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
Not sure why this is a big deal. Cost 7m, hasnt worked out after a season, so the right thing to do is sell. Think a lot of fans have become over sentimental.

we love the drama!

Said the same in the transfer thread, these things become a huge drama when there is no reason for them to be. Cheap signing doesnt work out, club looks like theyll let him get his career on track again quickly by letting him move this summer. Seems a good conclusion really.
Offline darragh85

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Where is he going?

I thought we rejected a bid from a champions league club according to sly sports. My guess was Napoli
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 10:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
we love the drama!

Said the same in the transfer thread, these things become a huge drama when there is no reason for them to be. Cheap signing doesn’t work out, club looks like they’ll let him get his career on track again quickly by letting him move this summer. Seems a good conclusion really.
Yep, i think it's a positive we're letting him go now rather than doing the whole 'we'll only loan you out year on year and try to sell you at peak value' instead of considering their career first - as we've done in some unsympathetic ways with the likes of Allan Chirivella Awonyi etc.

Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm
Where is he going?

I thought we rejected a bid from a champions league club according to sly sports. My guess was Napoli
was there sporting lisbon loan chat at some point, maybe the winter window?

he's got great technique - would do well in a less physical league - maybe ajax
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
Not sure why this is a big deal. Cost 7m, hasnt worked out after a season, so the right thing to do is sell. Think a lot of fans have become over sentimental.

Yep. It's not a big deal. In the long-term he'll massively benefit from the time he's spent here.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm »
We're better off sending him out on loan for a year. hes done little here to increase his value, the best bet would for him to go out on loan for another year, then we could potentially get a bigger fee, or decide to keep him depending on his development.
Offline RK7

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
He was poorly advised on his move, should have stayed at Fulham and developed in the Premier League with them. One look at our options and it was clear he wasn't going to get those opportunities here.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm »
I was a big fan of Carvalho and i really wanted to sign him but when you see him in the side and see our other issues, its clear he doesnt fit. On the ball his positioning was all over the place and I suspect Klopp cant be arsed with another development project. Rightly so.
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #743 on: Today at 06:29:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm
I was a big fan of Carvalho and i really wanted to sign him but when you see him in the side and see our other issues, its clear he doesnt fit. On the ball his positioning was all over the place and I suspect Klopp cant be arsed with another development project. Rightly so.


Agree really. I think it was West Ham or Forest where he was hooked after a lack of pressing and generally being bullied off the ball. He's technically good but lacks a bit of pace. So he's too weak to play CM and not quick enough for LM. Another point to add is I don't think he's got the mentality to wait. Him rejecting Portugal u21s because he thought he was good enough for the senior squad shows he thinks he deserves chances without really earning them. Rejecting a season with Fulham in the Premier League for us was a bad move really he would have got a lot out of 30 plus league games. He's obviously got a bit of arrogance about him but so does Curtis Jones. The difference with Curtis is he fits in as a genuine option at CM and can handle it physically. Like you say Klopp is probably looking at a project player where he might be able to improve his positioning and pressing but he can't really improve his pace or size and ultimately we don't need a player of his type. Add that he may be sulking a bit and you just pull the trigger on a loan or sale.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #744 on: Today at 06:37:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm
I was a big fan of Carvalho and i really wanted to sign him but when you see him in the side and see our other issues, its clear he doesnt fit. On the ball his positioning was all over the place and I suspect Klopp cant be arsed with another development project. Rightly so.

I was excited when we signed him as well, but i can't say I'm too disappointed that it didn't work out. That's how it is with young unproven players. Few of them will make it, the majority of them won't.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:19:27 am »
Good job he was a midfield option for Klopp to list when mocking folk for saying we needed a CM last summer. I love the man but some of those press conferences have aged very badly.
Offline RedKenWah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #746 on: Today at 08:01:05 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 06:29:10 am
Agree really. I think it was West Ham or Forest where he was hooked after a lack of pressing and generally being bullied off the ball. He's technically good but lacks a bit of pace. So he's too weak to play CM and not quick enough for LM. Another point to add is I don't think he's got the mentality to wait. Him rejecting Portugal u21s because he thought he was good enough for the senior squad shows he thinks he deserves chances without really earning them. Rejecting a season with Fulham in the Premier League for us was a bad move really he would have got a lot out of 30 plus league games. He's obviously got a bit of arrogance about him but so does Curtis Jones. The difference with Curtis is he fits in as a genuine option at CM and can handle it physically. Like you say Klopp is probably looking at a project player where he might be able to improve his positioning and pressing but he can't really improve his pace or size and ultimately we don't need a player of his type. Add that he may be sulking a bit and you just pull the trigger on a loan or sale.

Remember that, it was Forest away in which he was poor in pressing for possession but to be fair the whole team was that day. We were blunt in attack and just lacking everywhere else.

Its a bit of a shame how its panned out for the player but sometimes these things happens. I do wonder if the plan is a loan and see if he does it over a 30+ game a season run or whether its cut ties.
Offline lamonti

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:22:04 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 21, 2023, 02:01:26 pm
High praise by Jurgen today for him.

Damne with high praise I thought.
Offline PhilV

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Considering what Jurgen says out loud, to media and the fact the club will not allow him to be sold but instead loaned, it seems to be they just don't think he fits in with current squad but see his long term use as firmly at the club.

Either that or they want to loan, he impresses, sell for profit, but I think they will keep him.
Online Jean Girard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #749 on: Today at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:15:43 am
Either that or they want to loan, he impresses, sell for profit, but I think they will keep him.

That seems the obvious thing to do, right?  Don't give someone a bargain just because he hasn't had a great first season. Like, the kid is really talented - the right team and conditions and he'll run riot.  He just needs games. And I guess we can't guarantee games, so a good loan makes the most sense for all concerned. 
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #750 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Problem is that he's a 10 and there's very few clubs that play that position anymore.  I think he could've had a good go at one of the two advanced 8/10 positions in our current set up but there's obviously something about his game that Klopp doesn't fancy.

Weird transfer because it looked like we were determined to get him, but didn't know what to do with him when we did.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #751 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:35:49 am
Problem is that he's a 10 and there's very few clubs that play that position anymore.  I think he could've had a good go at one of the two advanced 8/10 positions in our current set up but there's obviously something about his game that Klopp doesn't fancy.

Weird transfer because it looked like we were determined to get him, but didn't know what to do with him when we did.
Yeah, feels a missed opportunity keeping him out in the cold in this new system - especially with the hindsight we failed to make CL.

He's played just under 4 games (in terms of minutes) in the league and scored 2 goals, and 2 games worth of domestic cup games and scored 1. So by any measure, he's massively talented and produced at a very good level for a teenager when he's been trusted. It just seems to be a signing we made without a plan for him.

I'd have liked to see him in Henderson's place in the new system during the run in, which appears pretty free from defensive responsibility. I know some have said he's easy to knock off the ball or tackle, but Henderson's been losing possession so often in this run I think it would have been worth the risk. For what it's worth, Carvalho won 8 tackles and 6 interceptions in the league (in under 4 games of minutes) whereas Henderson won 23 tackles and 21 interceptions (in almost 6 times as many minutes, 23 games worth). Henderson had 0 goals 2 assists, and Carvalho 2 goals, 0 assists
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #752 on: Today at 11:58:15 am »
Going by whats being said hes seen as a future starter and we just want a loan for him
Online Jwils21

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #753 on: Today at 12:20:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
Not sure why this is a big deal. Cost 7m, hasnt worked out after a season, so the right thing to do is sell. Think a lot of fans have become over sentimental.

A new toy with a cool name. There's still pockets of our supporter base who think letting Naby Keita leave is a bad move.
