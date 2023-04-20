Problem is that he's a 10 and there's very few clubs that play that position anymore. I think he could've had a good go at one of the two advanced 8/10 positions in our current set up but there's obviously something about his game that Klopp doesn't fancy.
Weird transfer because it looked like we were determined to get him, but didn't know what to do with him when we did.
Yeah, feels a missed opportunity keeping him out in the cold in this new system - especially with the hindsight we failed to make CL.
He's played just under 4 games (in terms of minutes) in the league and scored 2 goals, and 2 games worth of domestic cup games and scored 1. So by any measure, he's massively talented and produced at a very good level for a teenager when he's been trusted. It just seems to be a signing we made without a plan for him.
I'd have liked to see him in Henderson's place in the new system during the run in, which appears pretty free from defensive responsibility. I know some have said he's easy to knock off the ball or tackle, but Henderson's been losing possession so often in this run I think it would have been worth the risk. For what it's worth, Carvalho won 8 tackles and 6 interceptions in the league (in under 4 games of minutes) whereas Henderson won 23 tackles and 21 interceptions (in almost 6 times as many minutes, 23 games worth). Henderson had 0 goals 2 assists, and Carvalho 2 goals, 0 assists