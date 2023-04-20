I was a big fan of Carvalho and i really wanted to sign him but when you see him in the side and see our other issues, its clear he doesnt fit. On the ball his positioning was all over the place and I suspect Klopp cant be arsed with another development project. Rightly so.





Agree really. I think it was West Ham or Forest where he was hooked after a lack of pressing and generally being bullied off the ball. He's technically good but lacks a bit of pace. So he's too weak to play CM and not quick enough for LM. Another point to add is I don't think he's got the mentality to wait. Him rejecting Portugal u21s because he thought he was good enough for the senior squad shows he thinks he deserves chances without really earning them. Rejecting a season with Fulham in the Premier League for us was a bad move really he would have got a lot out of 30 plus league games. He's obviously got a bit of arrogance about him but so does Curtis Jones. The difference with Curtis is he fits in as a genuine option at CM and can handle it physically. Like you say Klopp is probably looking at a project player where he might be able to improve his positioning and pressing but he can't really improve his pace or size and ultimately we don't need a player of his type. Add that he may be sulking a bit and you just pull the trigger on a loan or sale.