He was always a moneyball singing like Minamino and Davies. Highly rated young and (potentially) English, available for a small fee. He looks a talented player but a poor fit for how we play. We can try and work with him but its still difficult to imagine him being a winger or a midfielder in our system. Im surprised we didnt try and turn him into a false 9 like we are doing with Gakpo.



Worst case scenario he goes for a tidy profit.



I don't quite get the moneyball strategy with Carvalho. When we got Elliott, we paid the highest fee and arbitration committee has ever handed out. It was a long a painful process. But we did that because we wanted Elliott as a future first team player. We avoided arbitration for Carvalho because of the process, and paid well over his worth at the time. One could argue that the talent is there and he will be a player who commands a hefty fee in the future, but for that we have to develop him. Has his value really gone up at this time, compared to what we got him for, plus wages, plus medical expenses? I don't think so.There has to be a vision for his future as a first team player. Maybe he's not fulfilling the promise once we saw in him?