Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #680 on: Today at 03:31:42 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 11:25:15 am
Been wondering why we signed him. Pretty obvious he doesn't have the pace or strength to play CM or as a LF irrespective of how well he did in the championship. ANd we dont use no.10's (Harvey is the better option...)
Unfortunately, this doesn't only apply to him...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #681 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm
He was always a moneyball singing like Minamino and Davies. Highly rated young and (potentially) English, available for a small fee. He looks a talented player but a poor fit for how we play. We can try and work with him but its still difficult to imagine him being a winger or a midfielder in our system. Im surprised we didnt try and turn him into a false 9 like we are doing with Gakpo.

Worst case scenario he goes for a tidy profit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #682 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:06:49 pm
He was always a moneyball singing like Minamino and Davies. Highly rated young and (potentially) English, available for a small fee. He looks a talented player but a poor fit for how we play. We can try and work with him but its still difficult to imagine him being a winger or a midfielder in our system. Im surprised we didnt try and turn him into a false 9 like we are doing with Gakpo.

Worst case scenario he goes for a tidy profit.
A good transfer strategy would make it unnecessary to convert many signings.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:06:49 pm
He was always a moneyball singing like Minamino and Davies. Highly rated young and (potentially) English, available for a small fee. He looks a talented player but a poor fit for how we play. We can try and work with him but its still difficult to imagine him being a winger or a midfielder in our system. Im surprised we didnt try and turn him into a false 9 like we are doing with Gakpo.

Worst case scenario he goes for a tidy profit.
I don't quite get the moneyball strategy with Carvalho. When we got Elliott, we paid the highest fee and arbitration committee has ever handed out. It was a long a painful process. But we did that because we wanted Elliott as a future first team player. We avoided arbitration for Carvalho because of the process, and paid well over his worth at the time. One could argue that the talent is there and he will be a player who commands a hefty fee in the future, but for that we have to develop him. Has his value really gone up at this time, compared to what we got him for, plus wages, plus medical expenses? I don't think so.

There has to be a vision for his future as a first team player. Maybe he's not fulfilling the promise once we saw in him?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #684 on: Today at 07:20:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:32:44 pm
I don't quite get the moneyball strategy with Carvalho. When we got Elliott, we paid the highest fee and arbitration committee has ever handed out. It was a long a painful process. But we did that because we wanted Elliott as a future first team player. We avoided arbitration for Carvalho because of the process, and paid well over his worth at the time. One could argue that the talent is there and he will be a player who commands a hefty fee in the future, but for that we have to develop him. Has his value really gone up at this time, compared to what we got him for, plus wages, plus medical expenses? I don't think so.

There has to be a vision for his future as a first team player. Maybe he's not fulfilling the promise once we saw in him?

I really like Carvalho and was for his signing but on paper and in hindsight there is a disconnect between his qualities and what we want in a forward.

Also if we are playing the guessing game as to whos signing it was, this very well could have been a Ward signing as i read about him liking Carvalho a lot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #685 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm
You can't say that when his only chances have been in a side that's lost the fucking plot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #686 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:31:27 pm
You can't say that when his only chances have been in a side that's lost the fucking plot.

Maybe. Dunno, when you see your team lose tonnes of power and pace, a player lacking in those attributes seem to stand out even more.
