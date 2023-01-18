« previous next »
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #640 on: January 18, 2023, 02:15:44 pm
He's played more than I expected at this stage. I didn't think he would get any minutes in the league until later in the season. We've had older players who had played at a higher level who hardly played during their first six months at the club.

Clearly talented, but needs to get stronger and learn the system. Fairly confident he'll make it here eventually.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #641 on: January 18, 2023, 02:42:45 pm
Quote from: royhendo on January 18, 2023, 01:59:16 pm
He's bloody good.

Looks it. The usual odd stray pass and weak in the tackle but if we can fit him in to a functioning team :P he should be great for us
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #642 on: January 18, 2023, 02:46:50 pm
Was really happy to see him get 65 mins yesterday - and also score a goal (though offside).

He has an attackers instincts and is clever.

Needs to get stronger though and look after the ball a bit better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #643 on: January 18, 2023, 04:29:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 18, 2023, 02:46:50 pm
Was really happy to see him get 65 mins yesterday - and also score a goal (though offside).

He has an attackers instincts and is clever.

Needs to get stronger though and look after the ball a bit better.

I think that's what the club are working on.  He's doing a lot of work in the gym by all accounts.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #644 on: January 18, 2023, 04:49:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 18, 2023, 04:29:41 pm
I think that's what the club are working on.  He's doing a lot of work in the gym by all accounts.

Shankly made his players eat steak to put on muscle, although I guess Mona would have a view on that! I do like Carvalho, he is fearless, chases everything and has a trick or two. Excellent prospect espcially when the team is confident again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #645 on: January 18, 2023, 06:40:19 pm
Quote from: royhendo on January 18, 2023, 01:59:16 pm
He's bloody good.
Ran his legs off Roy.

And thats what weve missed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #646 on: January 23, 2023, 12:05:55 am
Was there any news on why he was missing from the squad v Chelsea, or just no room on the bench?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #647 on: January 23, 2023, 01:25:44 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 18, 2023, 06:40:19 pm
Ran his legs off Roy.

And thats what weve missed.


I didn't realise he wasn't in the squad, his legs may have actually fell off.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #648 on: January 27, 2023, 03:20:48 pm
Sounds like hes quietly joined the injury list, dont sound serious so
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #649 on: January 29, 2023, 12:06:50 am
So where do we expect him to end up positionally wise?. Where was he most effective when at Fulham?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #650 on: February 25, 2023, 11:06:22 pm
Is he still alive, like? Or has he been kidnapped by some crack Eastern European team in a Roy of the Rovers style escapade?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #651 on: February 25, 2023, 11:10:05 pm
Getting a bit concerned as to his lack of minutes. I rate the kid highly, it'd be a crying shame if the club don't think he's got it in him to be a big player for us in the future.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #652 on: February 26, 2023, 11:32:04 am
Quote from: Bread on February 25, 2023, 11:10:05 pm
Getting a bit concerned as to his lack of minutes. I rate the kid highly, it'd be a crying shame if the club don't think he's got it in him to be a big player for us in the future.
I'm baffled because he has been fit. Just can't get a kick at the moment.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #653 on: February 26, 2023, 11:36:56 am
It's worth bringing him on as an impact sub if you need a goal, as he gets in the right positions at the right time like Minamino or Origi used to. We keep bringing players on who don't impact the game.

Milner for example is a good sub if you're protecting a lead, if you need a goal Carvalho can be a good sub.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #654 on: April 2, 2023, 07:05:00 pm
What actually is the deal with this lad? Poor in training, bad attitude or just not very good?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #655 on: April 2, 2023, 07:08:42 pm
It's a bit strange, thought he had a decent half at City in the cup, got the goal, bags of energy but was hauled off at half time and pretty much hasn't been seen since. He might not be the answer this season but it's certainly annoying to see Chamberlain get minutes ahead of him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #656 on: April 3, 2023, 10:42:20 am
I've liked the look of him each time he's played. Can tell he's got something but probably needs a season or two to settle.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
Time to be worried about his future at Liverpool?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
He was always an opportunistic signings I think, someone to pad out the squad for a bit and then move on for a profit. The lack of any attempt to fix our problems is maddening, but at the same time I'm not sure he's the solution to any of our issues.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #659 on: Today at 08:57:11 am
He is a mystery.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #660 on: Today at 10:46:25 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
He was always an opportunistic signings I think, someone to pad out the squad for a bit and then move on for a profit. The lack of any attempt to fix our problems is maddening, but at the same time I'm not sure he's the solution to any of our issues.

A signing who was, laughably, used as a reason we didn't need to sign midfielders.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #661 on: Today at 10:54:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:25 am
A signing who was, laughably, used as a reason we didn't need to sign midfielders.

Whats laughable is he is still being labelled a midfielder. He is not a midfielder.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #662 on: Today at 10:58:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:31 am
Whats laughable is he is still being labelled a midfielder. He is not a midfielder.

Ha ha - very good point.

Feel for the lad to be honest. He'd have been far better staying at Fulham for this season at least.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #663 on: Today at 10:59:48 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on April  2, 2023, 07:05:00 pm
What actually is the deal with this lad? Poor in training, bad attitude or just not very good?

I don't think we can judge any player who's arrived at the club in the last while to be honest. Carvalho arrives into our peak 2019/20 side and it works out completely different for him for instance.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #664 on: Today at 11:05:23 am
A bit of a mystery that he can't get on the pitch at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #665 on: Today at 11:07:38 am
Mad to think he started the away derby match and now cant get a sniff even when we are struggling.  The 10 second cameo against Madrid is the only time I can remember seeing him since January
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #666 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm
Wasted season for him at the end.

Turned out to not be strong enough to play consistently, not fast enough as an attacker, and probably a bit raw.

That said - I have to truly believe that we fully knew that before signing him.

Remember we tried to sign him in January last year.

I think there is a great player there - but either he will not fit our preferred playing style or we will try again next season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #667 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm
Weird that he can't get a game when we're absolutely desperate for something, anything.

Probably a goner in the summer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #668 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm
Why put a young lad into a side that is massively struggling and where the slightest mistake is being flayed mercilessly? We had some games early on where we were playing OK and he looked decent, but when we started struggling he was pulled out of it. No coincidence there I believe, but good management in protecting him.

Alone he's not going to do anything to change our fortunes as the issues lie elsewhere. He has all the time in the World to flourish and grow, but this season of all seasons is not one where you would want to chuck someone in at the deep end for.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #669 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:25 am
A signing who was, laughably, used as a reason we didn't need to sign midfielders.

I'm sure he'll make it into another one of Peter's midfield depth charts before the season is over.
