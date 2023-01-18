Why put a young lad into a side that is massively struggling and where the slightest mistake is being flayed mercilessly? We had some games early on where we were playing OK and he looked decent, but when we started struggling he was pulled out of it. No coincidence there I believe, but good management in protecting him.



Alone he's not going to do anything to change our fortunes as the issues lie elsewhere. He has all the time in the World to flourish and grow, but this season of all seasons is not one where you would want to chuck someone in at the deep end for.