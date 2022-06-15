It's tricky because Klopp has said that he doesn't like loans for players he rates. He prefers them to learn within his training regime, not someone else's. He only tends to loan out very young players who need games for development or players whom he doesn't, at that time, expect to break through into first team contention (of course that can change later).



All three of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are expected to make the grade so a loan is unlikely unless the player specifically asks for it



I would say Jones is expected to make it as in, he is likely to be a useful squad player at best. You can say I'm going early, but I would say with pretty good conviction he's not going to become world class. He's an offensive threat who doesn't actually offer much offensively. And he's now 21 with a good amount of first team appearances under his belt, not a teenager.Elliott looks really good, but what Carvalho produced in what is arguably the most difficult position to play in todays game (the number 10), was outstanding. Elliott put up numbers as good at a younger age for a team not as good, but I think it's easier to produce on the wing, than in a position that most teams don't even play anymore because it's so easy for teams to mark central attacking mids out of the game. Also all the reports are that Klopp guaranteed Carvalho will be part of the squad and not loaned out upon securing his signature. I'd say Carvalho is locked in to be part of the team, Elliott likely to remain also depending on any further signings, same with Jones.