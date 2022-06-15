« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 17299 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #120 on: June 15, 2022, 10:34:49 pm »
I have a feeling that in a few years we will be looking at Carvalho as the next Robertson type signing. The talent is obviously there, and if he is a willing learner, he could turn into a great player ...
Offline HenderSlav

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #121 on: June 16, 2022, 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: redwillow on June 14, 2022, 09:59:23 pm
any news on a shirt number?

According to insider sources, they're waiting for Mane to leave so he inherits #10 shirt.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #122 on: June 16, 2022, 06:40:21 pm »
Imagine:

               Darwin 9
Diaz 7     Carvalho 10    Mo 11,
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #123 on: June 16, 2022, 06:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 15, 2022, 02:04:04 am
Think the five subs means he'll get plenty of game time. I also think he's going to exceed all expectations. Really exciting signing.

Really hope we get to see him in the first team next season. The last three transfers have brought the average age of our squad down and I'm hoping we get to Carvalho, Elliott and Jones become real fixtures as part of the first team squad.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #124 on: June 16, 2022, 08:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2022, 06:40:21 pm
Imagine:

               Darwin 9
Diaz 7     Carvalho 10    Mo 11,

Even better with Bobby...
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #125 on: June 16, 2022, 08:18:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 16, 2022, 08:16:34 pm
Even better with Bobby...
True enough. Everything is better with a bit of Bobby
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #126 on: June 16, 2022, 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2022, 08:18:41 pm
True enough. Everything is better with a bit of Bobby

No slight on young Fabio intended...
Offline Amelioration

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #127 on: June 17, 2022, 06:52:50 am »
Looks to be a good young player. I'm not sure we have a spot in the squad for all three of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho. I think one, if not two, should be loaned out in order to play regularly and improve.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #128 on: June 17, 2022, 07:08:02 am »
Quote from: Amelioration on June 17, 2022, 06:52:50 am
Looks to be a good young player. I'm not sure we have a spot in the squad for all three of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho. I think one, if not two, should be loaned out in order to play regularly and improve.

Which one would you like?
Offline Amelioration

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #129 on: June 17, 2022, 08:48:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 17, 2022, 07:08:02 am
Which one would you like?

Elliot has already proved he is good enough, both at Blackburn on loan and then in the first team at the beginning of last season. I think he might surprise us all again and depending on his fitness in preseason he may be a regular in midfield. I think Jones is the one that needs a loan the most as another season of only 20-30 games in all competitions will further stagnate him. A loan to a Championship team playing week in week out would be best. I would keep Carvalho so he can get used to Klopp's training methods and use him as an exciting option off the bench.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #130 on: June 17, 2022, 06:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Amelioration on June 17, 2022, 06:52:50 am
Looks to be a good young player. I'm not sure we have a spot in the squad for all three of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho. I think one, if not two, should be loaned out in order to play regularly and improve.
It's tricky because Klopp has said that he doesn't like loans for players he rates. He prefers them to learn within his training regime, not someone else's. He only tends to loan out very young players who need games for development or players whom he doesn't, at that time, expect to break through into first team contention (of course that can change later).

All three of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are expected to make the grade so a loan is unlikely unless the player specifically asks for it
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #131 on: June 17, 2022, 06:52:46 pm »
#10 shirt is available now.  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #132 on: June 17, 2022, 06:53:37 pm »
Grab it, Fab! And become it.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #133 on: June 17, 2022, 08:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 17, 2022, 06:51:29 pm
It's tricky because Klopp has said that he doesn't like loans for players he rates. He prefers them to learn within his training regime, not someone else's. He only tends to loan out very young players who need games for development or players whom he doesn't, at that time, expect to break through into first team contention (of course that can change later).

All three of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are expected to make the grade so a loan is unlikely unless the player specifically asks for it
Elliott got a loan so he could play, I think was his request.
Im pretty sure Sepp van den berg is likely in Liverpool long term plans but considering CB is a very lightly rotated position his loans makes sense.
Yes otherwise I agree better learn from his training regime then somebody else.
Offline Hoenheim

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #134 on: June 17, 2022, 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 17, 2022, 06:52:46 pm
#10 shirt is available now.  ;D

I remember when Coutinho joined, I was a bit surprised he took the no 10 shirt as I didn't know much about him.
I do wonder if one of the kids will take it, or maybe Bobby
Offline tray fenny

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #135 on: June 17, 2022, 10:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 17, 2022, 06:52:46 pm
#10 shirt is available now.  ;D
is Carvalho our Zico? would be cool af
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #136 on: June 17, 2022, 11:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on June 17, 2022, 10:18:36 pm
I remember when Coutinho joined, I was a bit surprised he took the no 10 shirt as I didn't know much about him.
I do wonder if one of the kids will take it, or maybe Bobby

Surprised nunez took 27. Thought Bobby would take the 10 and nunez takes the number 9.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #137 on: June 17, 2022, 11:25:45 pm »
                 Fabinho.       Elliot.

         Mo.              Fabio          Diaz
                         
                            Nunez
                     
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #138 on: June 17, 2022, 11:36:33 pm »
Elliott on the left?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #139 on: June 17, 2022, 11:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on June 17, 2022, 11:25:45 pm
                 Fabinho.       Elliot.

         Mo.              Fabio          Diaz
                         
                            Nunez
                     

Why are you leaving out the best midfielder at the club?
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #140 on: June 17, 2022, 11:44:46 pm »
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #141 on: June 17, 2022, 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 17, 2022, 11:44:14 pm
Why are you leaving out the best midfielder at the club?

There will be a lot of rotation.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #142 on: June 18, 2022, 12:04:59 am »
Quote from: Amelioration on June 17, 2022, 08:48:47 am
I think Jones is the one that needs a loan the most as another season of only 20-30 games in all competitions will further stagnate him. A loan to a Championship team playing week in week out would be best.
(aware I'm on the wrong player thread) I agree that Curtis needs a loan, but if there's any truth in Forest being keen I'd love him to go there for a year. He's better than the Championship. I think he's got all the talent in the world but lacks confidence. He's a bit 'rabbit in the headlights'. Hopefully if he goes out he'll come back and see his teammates as his equals rather than being above him, which is what it looks like at the moment.
Offline meady1981

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #143 on: June 20, 2022, 09:00:16 pm »
To be honest Im a more excited by his highlights reel than Nunezs
Offline Dundalis

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #144 on: June 22, 2022, 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 17, 2022, 06:51:29 pm
It's tricky because Klopp has said that he doesn't like loans for players he rates. He prefers them to learn within his training regime, not someone else's. He only tends to loan out very young players who need games for development or players whom he doesn't, at that time, expect to break through into first team contention (of course that can change later).

All three of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are expected to make the grade so a loan is unlikely unless the player specifically asks for it
I would say Jones is expected to make it as in, he is likely to be a useful squad player at best. You can say I'm going early, but I would say with pretty good conviction he's not going to become world class. He's an offensive threat who doesn't actually offer much offensively. And he's now 21 with a good amount of first team appearances under his belt, not a teenager.

Elliott looks really good, but what Carvalho produced in what is arguably the most difficult position to play in todays game (the number 10), was outstanding. Elliott put up numbers as good at a younger age for a team not as good, but I think it's easier to produce on the wing, than in a position that most teams don't even play anymore because it's so easy for teams to mark central attacking mids out of the game. Also all the reports are that Klopp guaranteed Carvalho will be part of the squad and not loaned out upon securing his signature. I'd say Carvalho is locked in to be part of the team, Elliott likely to remain also depending on any further signings, same with Jones.
Offline tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #145 on: June 22, 2022, 02:23:36 pm »
Nice little piece on him on the BBC site.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61654325

Offline Carra-ton

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:16:24 am »
I was just going through stats of Carvalho in the championship. What surprised me was that not only was he good in dribbles which I expected 1.2 dribbles/90, he was amongst the top 20 passers for key chances created with 2.1 key chances/90. That is impressive. This combined with his dribbling and goal scoring makes him a serious player and maybe more ready than many presumed.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:55:27 am »
Would expect Carvalho to be announced officially on Friday and wonder if they will give him the number 10 shirt? Big shoes to fill if they do, but would be a hell of a statement of confidence in the lad.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:05:33 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:55:27 am
Would expect Carvalho to be announced officially on Friday and wonder if they will give him the number 10 shirt? Big shoes to fill if they do, but would be a hell of a statement of confidence in the lad.
I'd rather they didn't. He's just a kid despite his enormous potential. Have him be a kid for another year. Just save the No.10 jersey for next season or the season afterwards. Pressure can only ruin this gem in the raw.
