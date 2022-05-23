« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 5388 times)

Online Believe

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #40 on: May 23, 2022, 12:36:14 pm »
Great signing - looking forward to seeing an Elliott/Carvalho/Fabinho midfield three at some point next season!
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #41 on: May 23, 2022, 12:44:29 pm »
Great to finally see the deal on the official site, even though we was it's been done for ages.

Exiting to think he will stay next season, it gives a great chance to retain the two cups we have, and with 5 subs in the league, we will spread the appearances out.

Welcome Fabio!
Offline royhendo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #42 on: May 23, 2022, 01:03:00 pm »
Lovely stuff. :)
Offline Persephone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #43 on: May 23, 2022, 01:03:26 pm »
Welcome to the home of soon to be European Champions. Rest up, Milly is going to be doing the lactate test with you come pre season.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #44 on: May 23, 2022, 02:14:02 pm »
That totally came out of the blue.

Hardly any indication that we were interested. Julian is the bees knees when it comes to this transfer business! ;D

Looking forward to seeing him play in pre season. The coaching team and klopp going to have a lot of fun with him, elliot and curtis.

Might even see a new style of evolution of our play next season.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #45 on: May 23, 2022, 02:48:27 pm »
Winger or midfielder? Looks a lot like a Klopp winger to me. Bit lightweight for playing 8, no?
Offline BTGH

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #46 on: May 23, 2022, 02:52:52 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May 23, 2022, 02:48:27 pm
Winger or midfielder? Looks a lot like a Klopp winger to me. Bit lightweight for playing 8, no?

Maybe as back-up to Salah's position?
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #47 on: May 23, 2022, 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 23, 2022, 10:40:16 am
I,almost, feel sorry for Fulham losing him and Harvey for a pittance.

Harry Wilson and Neco Williams have been immense for them and instrumental in getting them back to the Prem. Its a two way thing and Im sure both clubs are building a fair relationship
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #48 on: May 23, 2022, 02:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 23, 2022, 02:57:05 pm
Harry Wilson and Neco Williams have been immense for them and instrumental in getting them back to the Prem. Its a two way thing and Im sure both clubs are building a fair relationship

True. Wonder if Neco will sign for them?
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #49 on: May 23, 2022, 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 23, 2022, 02:59:24 pm
True. Wonder if Neco will sign for them?

I'd think there's a big chance yeah, if not permanently then surely on loan. Away from the speculation of them being annoyed at us 'stealing' their players we actually seem to have a pretty good relationship with Fulham.
Online Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #50 on: May 23, 2022, 03:22:23 pm »
Player!

Welcome.
Offline TheMan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #51 on: May 23, 2022, 03:46:44 pm »
I have seen a lot of Fulham and think that ultimately his best position will be number 10, the Firmino role. He has all the ability but patience is required as he will have to learn the essential defensive or out of possession aspects of playing that role in this Liverpool side.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #52 on: May 23, 2022, 03:47:12 pm »
Is he fast?
I do like pace goals.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #53 on: May 23, 2022, 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May 23, 2022, 03:47:12 pm
Is he fast?
I do like pace goals.

Not Salah or Mane fast - but he is quick and seems to find a lot of space too.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #54 on: May 23, 2022, 03:53:20 pm »
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #55 on: May 23, 2022, 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on May 23, 2022, 11:59:05 am
This lad is mustard. We have a very exciting future with him, Curtis and Harvey, and Jota and Diaz

True.  It's a shame that by the time they're in the first team the likes of Trent will be drawing their footballing pension - would be a fantastic team with him in there as well.
Offline Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #56 on: May 23, 2022, 03:58:14 pm »
Future looks bright!!! Welcome to LFC Fab!!
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #57 on: May 23, 2022, 04:18:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 23, 2022, 10:20:42 am
Didn't realise he'd featured for Fulham in the PL! Lovely goal too https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAbbffTDFhc

Pretty certain he would have a field day against David De Gea.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #58 on: May 23, 2022, 04:59:35 pm »
Welcome! Good luck!
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #59 on: May 23, 2022, 05:01:19 pm »
Can see him taking #7 if Milner leaves.  :D
Offline Dundalis

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #60 on: May 23, 2022, 05:21:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May 23, 2022, 02:48:27 pm
Winger or midfielder? Looks a lot like a Klopp winger to me. Bit lightweight for playing 8, no?
He's not quick enough to feature there exclusively IMO. He's quicker than Coutinho, but he's closer to Coutinho in pace than the likes of Salah, Mane or Diaz. As for being lightweight "he is ranking in the 94th percentile for winning the ball back after pressing an opponent" from an article in the Echo. So basically a Coutinho style player with both work rate and ball winning ability. In our system, I think he could play 8, 10 or the false 9 role, with stints out on the wing, but you won't get the same output you get from our other pacey wings, or even Jota who while he isn't quite as quick as the other three, is a powerful runner.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #61 on: May 23, 2022, 06:33:42 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QT5I-1T-idA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QT5I-1T-idA</a>
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #62 on: May 23, 2022, 06:53:19 pm »
I see a lot of similarities in Fabio and Elliott which is why I've consistently thought of them basically vying for the same spot in midfield. Maybe he really will be a forward though. Excited to find out, at what it's costing us there is really no downside here anyway.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #63 on: May 23, 2022, 06:56:04 pm »
We view him as a forward in a 4-3-3.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1528662917423538180

Quote
Carvalho viewed by Liverpool as a forward option, capable of playing anywhere across the frontline - and crucially as a No.10, if Klopp opts to go with four attackers within games.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #64 on: May 23, 2022, 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 23, 2022, 10:39:00 am
The last Fabio that played for us was terrible.

I think I have confused my order of Fabios.

The Fabio I want to refer to, is Aurelio.
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #65 on: May 23, 2022, 07:01:33 pm »
Nice, looks a real talent.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #66 on: May 23, 2022, 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 23, 2022, 07:01:33 pm
Nice, looks a real talent.

Okay, now what about his football abilities mate?
Offline Realgman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #67 on: May 23, 2022, 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2022, 07:02:56 pm
Okay, now what about his football abilities mate?

Ha!
well if he doesnt work outhe can always sing a few tunes...
hard not to be excited with any signing these days, they have been so good... hopefully this will continue the trend! Welcome to the football elite...
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #68 on: May 23, 2022, 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2022, 07:02:56 pm
Okay, now what about his football abilities mate?

Oh I'll worry about that later. For now, he's overtaken Jamie Redknapp in the dreamboat stakes.
Offline Qston

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #69 on: May 23, 2022, 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 23, 2022, 07:25:54 pm
Oh I'll worry about that later. For now, he's overtaken Jamie Redknapp in the dreamboat stakes.

Ali says Hi
Online Chris~

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #70 on: May 23, 2022, 07:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2022, 06:56:04 pm
We view him as a forward in a 4-3-3.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1528662917423538180
Probably doesn't mean too much until Klopp gets to see him in training though
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #71 on: May 23, 2022, 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on May 23, 2022, 07:38:06 pm
Ali says Hi

Ah, I knew I forgot someone.
Online Red Cactii

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 01:23:16 pm »
Great signing, really looking forward to seeing him in a Liverpool shirt. I'm sure him and Diogo will create absolute havoc when playing together for their national team and more importantly for us.
Offline Classycara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
Feel a bit sorry for him with the underwhelming timing of this announcement coming in this week's interlude. Although I'm sure there'll be some good stuff soon after Paris, and welcome interviews and the like

Really excited to see him playing, looks a fun player
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:18:15 am »
Nothing to feel sorry about. His contact with us begins on July 1st.  :D
Offline Classycara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:20:12 am »
Yeah am sure there'll be good stuff then. It's just announcing it now with a single tweet and an article saying 'he used to play for Fulham and has portuguese family' so far is pretty minimal.

I guess they felt they had to do it asap, some people don't have the patience with transfers and get worrying without announcments
Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:09:51 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on May 23, 2022, 07:56:27 pm
Probably doesn't mean too much until Klopp gets to see him in training though

I suspect out recruitment is quite a lot savvier than that. We're not spending millions on players in order for Klopp to get a look at them on the training pitch and decide on their role for us. Which isn't to say things could change but it is to say we're a lot more joined up than that.

As for his position, what he's very good at is in box productivity in terms of goals and assists. So unless we're planning on changing how the midfield set up, he's not going to be an 8. He's also not going to be the 'Firmino role' player because, as we've seen with Mane and Jota, Klopp seems to prefer a physical presence down the middle. That said, I suspect Jota isn't the most intelligent presser and perhaps what Carvalho loses in physical presence relative to Firmino he'll make up for in a similar level of pressing ability. Perhaps he'd play as 10 in a 4-2-3-1 but that'd require a change of system. So most likely he ends up a wide forward for us. The fact he's slower than Mane and Salah (we think, unless we've got actual numbers that's very hard to tell) is mostly pretty irrelevant these days. We mostly dominate possession and require our wide forwards to play in tight spaces. What's key for that is less raw speed but rather good speed over the first few yards and good movement. I suspect he has both.
Online Chris~

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:07:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:09:51 am
I suspect out recruitment is quite a lot savvier than that. We're not spending millions on players in order for Klopp to get a look at them on the training pitch and decide on their role for us. Which isn't to say things could change but it is to say we're a lot more joined up than that.


I think our recruitment probably does involve some form of giving Klopp a player who has specific fundamental attributes and then allowing Klopp to decide how they fit in. I'd say that's pretty normal, especially with younger players. Jones, Elliott, Trent don't really play roles they did for acadmey teams.

Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:40:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:09:51 am
I suspect out recruitment is quite a lot savvier than that. We're not spending millions on players in order for Klopp to get a look at them on the training pitch and decide on their role for us. Which isn't to say things could change but it is to say we're a lot more joined up than that.

As for his position, what he's very good at is in box productivity in terms of goals and assists. So unless we're planning on changing how the midfield set up, he's not going to be an 8. He's also not going to be the 'Firmino role' player because, as we've seen with Mane and Jota, Klopp seems to prefer a physical presence down the middle. That said, I suspect Jota isn't the most intelligent presser and perhaps what Carvalho loses in physical presence relative to Firmino he'll make up for in a similar level of pressing ability. Perhaps he'd play as 10 in a 4-2-3-1 but that'd require a change of system. So most likely he ends up a wide forward for us. The fact he's slower than Mane and Salah (we think, unless we've got actual numbers that's very hard to tell) is mostly pretty irrelevant these days. We mostly dominate possession and require our wide forwards to play in tight spaces. What's key for that is less raw speed but rather good speed over the first few yards and good movement. I suspect he has both.
I do remember Edwards convince Klopp of Salah of him exploiting the spaces that Firmino. They recruiting for the roles. formation how it played it very hybird of 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 mix. Klopp has gone to 4-2-3-1 multiple times this year, He did with milner/Hendo on the final day with Firmino as 10. Vs Forest he moved Jota central and moved Ox and Elliott on opposites sides instead of so close. Probably other times. But it like a hybird of the 2 normally and can go more clear on it at times.
Carvalho my guess is understudy for Firmino Role and also be a #10 when needing to go the 4-2-3-1. Probably can also play LW role too.
Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:07:41 am
I think our recruitment probably does involve some form of giving Klopp a player who has specific fundamental attributes and then allowing Klopp to decide how they fit in. I'd say that's pretty normal, especially with younger players. Jones, Elliott, Trent don't really play roles they did for acadmey teams.

Yeah that's got to be right. And we're clearly flexible about players positions. We have form with Elliott and Jones of players moving back into the 8 position from further forward. And we've got form of goalscorers like Gini moving backwards too. And Carvalho fits into both those categories.

However, given Elliot's outstanding qualities are his passing, and he's not that quick, nor likely to run in behind that much, I'm fairly sure we never had him pegged as a wide forward in our system. His attributes fit certain roles in our team and not others. And likewise with Gini, you can tell from the way he plays that he was never going to be a wide forward for us. He could have ended up as a false 9 mind. Trent is very similar in that his relative weaknesses would be exposed in midfield but are hidden at RB and his attributes can shine just as much there as they can in cm. Plus he moved backwards as part of his move from youth to senior player. The difference with Carvalho is he profiles as an attacking player, it's not clear how what he's very good at particularly fits into a Klopp midfield. In some ways this comes down to the role vs position discussion. I think we're very flexible about positions but we're less flexible about roles, and our forwards have certain roles in the team and our midfielders have other roles. If you're looking at the role that our midfielders typically fulfill, I don't know why you want Carvalho given his attributes.
