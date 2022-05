Just by existing as a legitimate football club we have had a better season than Abu Dhabi.



Very much this! Apart from us nobody else has been within 10 points of Man City in the past five seasons. FSG and Klopp have put together almost the perfect squad within the constraints of what can be achieved legitimately (keeping in mind that our income is top 10 in the world and our transfers during Klopp's reign have a remarkable hit rate). Only a state-owned, book-fidlding 'club' have stood between us and a golden era of trophies.Manchester United through all their glory years never had a season where they matched our points total this season, never mind the 97 points in 2019.I try to enjoy every moment of this group and I'm still made up that Klopp committed for those extra seasons. It's not hard to imagine a future though where the Premier League is just Man City and Newcastle fighting it out and we're back in the pack scrabbling for top four (Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all about 20 points back this season, Man U over 30!). A grim thought.