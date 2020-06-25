Cant take city or their fans seriously, celebrating another victory for sports washing, mercs doing their political masters bidding, selling a regime by trading on City’s public image, like parasites. Meanwhile, the fans are invading the pitch, desperately justifying the unjustifiable. Hollow and empty and they know it. Celebrations are Ernie McCrackenesque.



You know, the way their club pathetically tries to drum up an atmosphere and try and build a fan base, I wouldn't be surprised if the pitch invasions are plannedThe media doesn't call them out because they're on the pay roll. Micah Richards is their spokesman. Look at the way Sky talked about them signing Haaland when it was announced, they did everything they could to try and avoid talking about it being for money. Something like 70% of the telegraph is Saudi owned, I wonder how much UAE money is in sky and other media companiesCorruption and cheating is rife in italy, it's proven. It's just not proven here yet, but it's pretty obvious if you know how to look for it