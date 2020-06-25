« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89  (Read 9410 times)

Offline Cruiser

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #400 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
What was that cheer around the stadium between Salah and Robertson's goals? Did someone spread a false rumour?
Offline garumn

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #401 on: Today at 06:52:03 pm »
Immensely proud of the guys, what an epic season. Congrats City for turning it around. Next time, it's ours.
Online Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #402 on: Today at 06:53:28 pm »
Proud of that league campaign, they gave it everything. Love them all.
Online RedSamba

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #403 on: Today at 06:53:45 pm »
The important question - who won the golden samba?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #404 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm »
I'm sure the lads will use this as motivation for next season. A couple of fresh faces in the squad and we'll hit the ground running. The key will be opening up an early lead like in 19/20
Offline Red Ol

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: garumn on Today at 06:52:03 pm
Congrats City for turning it around.

 Bollocks to that.

Couldnt be prouder of the team and the club. Abu Dhabi may have bought the league again with their sticky petro dollars, but they cant buy the respect theyre so desperate for. The overwhelming stench of cheating wont go away no matter how many asterisk titles are purchased.

What a great team we have though, and what a fantastic manager. Genuine champions every one of them. A joy to watch too. Classy, entertaining, humble and authentic. Everything Abu Dhabi is not
Online RedSamba

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:54:14 pm
I'm sure the lads will use this as motivation for next season. A couple of fresh faces in the squad and we'll hit the ground running. The key will be opening up an early lead like in 19/20

Nevermind the next season. They should use it as motivation for next week
Online FlashingBlade

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #407 on: Today at 06:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:51:33 pm
yep agreed, that was in our hands and the way it finished was devastating

No...placed the wreaths of our Mate Eric George Hughes on spot he stood.. we stood... for Arsenal game just a few weeks earlier. I was not then or ever since ' devastated'  by the result. And no one should have been that year.
Online Pie Eyed

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 06:09:55 pm
That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?

What the fuck is that shit?

"That's on Klopp" - We won the game.
"paid the price" - Paid WHAT price???  We won.
"Playing withing themselves" - And won
"chance to put our foot on their throats" - Whose throats?  The only throats in front of us were Wolves, and be beat them.
"It was in our hands" - Was it fuck.  Not at ANY point today was anything "In our hands", because all City had to do was win.
"never took control" - 3-1 win says different
"When MS and VVD start next week what does it say?" - It says that they have recovered sufficiently to start the game.

Sorry mate, but you win this week's award for the amount of shit crammed in to a single post.
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
I think we'll all feel better next week with a European Cup on the line and this will be put in the back of everyone's minds. Win it and today won't even matter. Sure, a league title would have been nice but win the CL and it'll soften the blow. I'd have preferred the league title but another European Cup will definitely make up for the heartbreak of today.
Online marmite sw

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:56:08 pm »
cant believe some are moaning ?? we've won 2 cups and still in another  ... some fans are only fans when we are winning ....we are having an incredible season ... and one game away from a massive cup ....  liverpool til i die no matter what .... and bitches will always be bitches (ie moaners)
Online Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 06:55:59 pm
What the fuck is that shit?

"That's on Klopp" - We won.
"paid the price" - Paid WHAT price???  We won.
"Playing withing themselves" - And won
"chance to put our foot on their throats" - Whose throats?  The only throats in front of us were Wolves, and be beat them.
"It was in our hands" - Was it fuck.  Not at ANY point today was anything "In our hands", because all City had to do was win.
"never took control" - 3-1 win says different
"When MS and VVD start next week what does it say?" - It says that they have recovered sufficiently to start the game.

Sorry mate, but you win this week's award for the amount of shit crammed in to a single post.
Online M4tt

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto ‘3 Mane ‘24 Salah ‘84 Robbo ‘89
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Cant take city or their fans seriously, celebrating another victory for sports washing, mercs doing their political masters bidding, selling a regime by trading on City’s public image, like parasites. Meanwhile, the fans are invading the pitch, desperately justifying the unjustifiable. Hollow and empty and they know it. Celebrations are Ernie McCrackenesque.

You know, the way their club pathetically tries to drum up an atmosphere and try and build a fan base, I wouldn't be surprised if the pitch invasions are planned

The media doesn't call them out because they're on the pay roll. Micah Richards is their spokesman. Look at the way Sky talked about them signing Haaland when it was announced, they did everything they could to try and avoid talking about it being for money. Something like 70% of the telegraph is Saudi owned, I wonder how much UAE money is in sky and other media companies

Corruption and cheating is rife in italy, it's proven. It's just not proven here yet, but it's pretty obvious if you know how to look for it
Online macmanamanaman

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Out of interest, who takes the credit for getting us into this position in the fist place?

Pep, for being a generous giver that he is, of course.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 06:09:55 pm
That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?

Sorry for the abuse but thats a fucking diabolical shout. Did we not win?

Thats on Klopp? Piss off!
Online gemofabird

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Big Div speaking well on LFCTV, players don't sound too deflated
Online FiSh77

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:47:23 pm
Gutted as at one point all we had to do was score and it was ours.
A bit suspicious how Villa just gave the cheats 3 goals. Hopefully next year more teams will actually put a bit of effort in against the cheats.

We did all we could, hopefully the lads will get over it and be ok for the big one next week.

Why is it suspicious?

I had a stream on in the background, didn't pay much attention to it but every time I glanced up the ball was in or around Villa's area, they defended well/luckily for 75 mins then collapsed, Wolves did the same today

Only real difference is Villa had 3 clear cut chances and took 2 of them, it's hard to take but most people expected them to be well beaten anyway
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Out of interest, who takes the credit for getting us into this position in the fist place?

Quote from: Al666
John Henry
Online mikeb58

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:00:34 pm »
Quote from: garumn on Today at 06:52:03 pm
Congrats City for turning it around.

With all due respect can we fuck this bollocks off please. Congrats to a cheat....why exactly?

Online Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:00:59 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 06:58:24 pm
Big Div speaking well on LFCTV, players don't sound too deflated

Missed it but that's good. Klopp knows how to resolve those types of things so not too worried. Hopefully, we'll bring Big Ears back to cap off another wonderful season.
Online damomad

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:00:59 pm »
Never expected us to lift the title today and it was always out of our hands.

I think its no coincidence we scored once City were ahead, after a release of tension in the stadium.

If we hit the ground running next season like 19/20 well win it, and theres no reason why not with Diaz.

Up the fucking Reds, Bring on Madrid!
Online samifan

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm »
Couldnt ask for anymore from the team, got their part of the job done, unbeaten at home,one defeat less than the billionaires all season and a massive game yet to come . YNWA

Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm »
Love this team its just a pity the Country Club are here at the same time.
Online SenorGarcia

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm »
I just really want to see us lift a league title at Anfield in my lifetime. More than anything.

19-20 seems like some sort of fever dream because of the COVID situation.
Online TheCunningScorpion

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Absolutely gutted at the moment, but will dust myself down and tomorrow the excitement will return for the European Cup Final. I am so proud of this team and manager, I cant put it into words really, they represent everything that is good in this world. Man City, on the other hand, the less said the better...
Offline Cruiser

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 06:09:55 pm
That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?

Congratulations, you have just cemented yourself in RAWK's history  :wellin
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 06:09:55 pm
That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?

Fucking gluebag.
Online TobyLFC

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Best group of players you could ask for - so proud of them, but there is still one more to go!! VAMOS
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:08:59 pm »
