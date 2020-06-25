That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?
What the fuck is that shit?
"That's on Klopp" - We won the game.
"paid the price" - Paid WHAT price??? We won.
"Playing withing themselves" - And won
"chance to put our foot on their throats" - Whose throats? The only throats in front of us were Wolves, and be beat them.
"It was in our hands" - Was it fuck. Not at ANY point today was anything "In our hands", because all City had to do was win.
"never took control" - 3-1 win says different
"When MS and VVD start next week what does it say?" - It says that they have recovered sufficiently to start the game.
Sorry mate, but you win this week's award for the amount of shit crammed in to a single post.