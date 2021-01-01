I didn't really hear REM properly until the past few years
I appreciate them.
To me, I don't know if The Canon is a thing - frankly who cares
THIS IS A FREE SPACE FOR THE GREAT ATHENS INDIE BAND
Yes even bigger than the B52s
The Great indie progenitors
I think Everybody Hurts is the bravest single I've ever heard. It's obscene just how strong it is.
Can we please discuss this band?
Losing My Religion is stunning
Oh life, it's bigger
It's bigger than you
And you are not me
The lengths that I will go to
The distance in your eyes
Oh no, I've said too much
I set it up
That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no, I've said too much
I haven't said enough
Me personally I fell in love with someone who loves REM
Everybody Hurts is just brave genius, I'm sorry if you disagree fuck off
As I post this I'm shedding tears in a pub at this band. Thing is they're. Worth it.
Please. Do
Post your REMemories<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/YYOKMUTTDdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/YYOKMUTTDdA</a>
SHOUT OUT TO MANCHESTER CITY
Everyone around, love them, love them
Put it in your hands, take it, take it
There's no time to cry, happy, happy
Put it in your heart where tomorrow shines
Gold and silver shine
Shiny happy people holding hands
Shiny happy people holding hands
Shiny happy people laughing