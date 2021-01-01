This is come at the right time, was just listening to Automatic again tonight. Genuinely don't think they have a bad album. It's overstated that they dipped dramatically when Bill Berry left. Sure, they stopped making great albums but Up, Reveal, Accelerate and their final release Collapse Into Now are all really solid pieces of work. Only Around The Sun is mediocre, and even then, there's nothing you would call terrible. I don't think they ever wrote an outright terrible song.



Unbelievably brilliant. There's three phases - the almost perfect IRS 'indie' years, the bid for stardom when signing for Warner which gave us their best album (Automatic), and then the post-Berry years. There's just so much to explore.